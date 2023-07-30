Manchester City vs Atletico Madrid LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch Internacional Friendly

ADVERTISEMENT
When is the match between Manchester City vs Atlético de Madrid how to watch LIVE and in real time?
In the defeat to Team K League, João Félix did not even enter the match. Even in training last Wednesday (26), the striker was on the pitch for only 15 minutes. According to the Spanish press, the Portuguese possibly has his days numbered at Atletico, not least because of his problematic history with coach Diego Simeone. There is an understanding that the athlete should receive proposals. If this does not happen, he will be reintegrated into the team.
Manchester City:
In this window, City have already bid farewell to Ilkay Gündogan, signed from Barcelona, Yangel Herrera and Riyad Mahrez. For the club, the harassment of Bernardo Silva is likely to result in yet another departure, but it is fighting with what it can to keep Kyle Walker in the team. In contrast, the club has added midfielder Mateo Kovacic and is looking to bring in Nicolò Barella to replace Silva. Nahuel Bustos and Joao Cancelo have returned, with their loan deals coming to an end.
TIME AND PLACE!
Winners of the last Uefa Champions League, Pep Guardiola's Manchester City continue their preparation for another winning season.
Atletico Madrid, meanwhile, like Manchester City, have played just one friendly in the current pre-season.
The ball rolls for Manchester City v Atletico Madrid at 07 am ET at the World Cup Stadium in Seoul, a stadium which hosted matches at the 2002 World Cup.
International friendly
Date: July 30, 2023
Time: 8am
Venue: Seoul World Cup Stadium, Seoul, South Korea
Broadcast: City+ (app and streaming) or Recast (streaming).