Manchester City vs Atletico Madrid LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch Internacional Friendly

ADVERTISEMENT

60 LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
7:39 PMan hour ago

Where and how to watch Manchester City vs Atletico Madrid on TV and in real time?

Manchester City vs Atletico Madrid
International friendly

Date: July 30, 2023

Time: 8am 

Venue: Seoul World Cup Stadium, Seoul, South Korea
Broadcast: City+ (app and streaming) or Recast (streaming).

7:34 PMan hour ago

When is the match between Manchester City vs Atlético de Madrid how to watch LIVE and in real time?

The match between Manchester City and Atlético de Madrid will kick off at 07 am ET and will be played at the Seoul World Cup Stadium in Seoul, South Korea, in a friendly match to prepare for the season. City+ (app and streaming) or Recast (streaming) broadcast live. You can check everything here at VAVEL Brazil.
7:29 PM2 hours ago

Probable Atlético de Madrid:

Ivo Grbic; César Azpilicueta; Stefan Savic, Axel Witsel e Mario Hermoso; Rodrigo de Paul, Koke e Thomas Lemar; Antoine Griezmann, Álvaro Morata e Samuel Lino.
7:24 PM2 hours ago

Manchester City probable:

Ederson; Kylie Walker, John Stones, Nathan Aké e Rúben Dias; Rico Lewis e Mateo Kovacic; Bernardo Silva, James McAtee e Jack Grealish; Julián Álvarez.
7:19 PM2 hours ago

City Transfers:

In this window, City have already bid farewell to Ilkay Gündogan, signed from Barcelona, Yangel Herrera and Riyad Mahrez. For the club, the harassment of Bernardo Silva is likely to result in yet another departure, but it is fighting with what it can to keep Kyle Walker in the team.

In contrast, the club has added midfielder Mateo Kovacic and is looking to bring in Nicolò Barella to replace Silva. Nahuel Bustos and Joao Cancelo have returned, with their loan deals coming to an end.

7:14 PM2 hours ago

Atletico transfers:

In this window, Matheus Cunha, Renan Lodi and Geoffrey Kondogbia left the club. While Antoine Griezmann, Javi Galán and Santiago Mouriño are the main reinforcements for the season.
7:09 PM2 hours ago

Atlético de Madrid:

Last season, Atlético de Madrid amassed 31 wins, ten draws and 12 defeats. In La Liga, the team was third with 77 points. While in the Champions League, it was eliminated by City by the aggregate score of 1-0.

In the defeat to Team K League, João Félix did not even enter the match. Even in training last Wednesday (26), the striker was on the pitch for only 15 minutes. According to the Spanish press, the Portuguese possibly has his days numbered at Atletico, not least because of his problematic history with coach Diego Simeone. There is an understanding that the athlete should receive proposals. If this does not happen, he will be reintegrated into the team.

7:04 PM2 hours ago

Manchester City:

The English team is coming off a winning season. In addition to the Champions League title over Inter Milan, Manchester City won the FA Cup and the Premier League. In their pre-season opener against Yokohama F-Marinos, they won 5-3. In their second friendly, they faced Bayern Munich and beat them 2-1.

In this window, City have already bid farewell to Ilkay Gündogan, signed from Barcelona, Yangel Herrera and Riyad Mahrez. For the club, the harassment of Bernardo Silva is likely to result in yet another departure, but it is fighting with what it can to keep Kyle Walker in the team. In contrast, the club has added midfielder Mateo Kovacic and is looking to bring in Nicolò Barella to replace Silva. Nahuel Bustos and Joao Cancelo have returned, with their loan deals coming to an end.

Photo: Man. City
Photo: Man. City

 

6:59 PM2 hours ago

TIME AND PLACE!

The match between Manchester City and Atlético de Madrid is an international friendly.

Winners of the last Uefa Champions League, Pep Guardiola's Manchester City continue their preparation for another winning season.

Atletico Madrid, meanwhile, like Manchester City, have played just one friendly in the current pre-season.

The ball rolls for Manchester City v Atletico Madrid at 07 am ET at the World Cup Stadium in Seoul, a stadium which hosted matches at the 2002 World Cup.

6:54 PM2 hours ago

Welcome to the Manchester City vs Atletico Madrid live score

Hello, soccer lover! Now it's time for international friendly match between two teams from Europe: on one side Manchester City. While on the other side is the team of Atlético de Madrid. Follow everything about the duel between the English and Spanish teams here, in real time at VAVEL Brasil.
VAVEL Logo