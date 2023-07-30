Feyenoord vs Benfica LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch International Friendly Match
Foto: Benfica

ADVERTISEMENT

60 LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
10:02 PM30 minutes ago

Where and how to watch Feyenoord vs Benfica on TV and in real time?

Feyenoord vs Benfica
International friendly

Date: July 30, 2023

Time: 11am 

Venue: Feyenoord Stadium, Netherlands
Broadcast: Benfica TV

9:57 PM35 minutes ago

When is the match between Feyenoord vs Benfica how to watch it LIVE and in real time?

The match between Feyenoord and Benfica will kick off at 10 am ET, being played at Feyenoord Stadiu, in the Netherlands, in a friendly match for the season. Benfica TV broadcasts live. You can check everything here at VAVEL Brasil.
9:52 PM40 minutes ago

Probable Feyenoord:

Bijlow; Hartman, Hancko, Geertruida e Pedersen; Zarrouki e Wieffer; Leo Sauer, Timber e Stregs; Igor Paixão.
9:47 PMan hour ago

Probable Benfica:

Vlachodimos; Jurasek, Morato, António Silva e Bah; Kokcu e Aursnes; João Mário, Rafa Silva e Di Maria; Gonçalo Ramos.
9:42 PMan hour ago

Benfica transfers:

With an efficient attack and a consistent defense, the Portuguese team has won two convincing victories. Benfica's defense has proven consistent, conceding just four goals in their last five games. This suggests that the team has been able to remain solid defensively, which could be a determining factor for the upcoming clash.

In addition, the club has made important signings to bolster the squad, including the arrival of Orkun Kokcu from Feyenoord, David Jurasek from Slavia Prague and the return of established player Angel Di Maria, who has already had a successful spell at the club. These additions could bring even more quality and experience to the team, which could be decisive in the friendly against Feyenoord.

9:37 PMan hour ago

Arne Slot

Under the leadership of coach Arne Slot, the team proved to be solid throughout the previous season, suffering only one defeat in the entire championship and coming close to reaching the Europa League final.

Furthermore, the coach's permanence is positive news for the club, as his experience and strategy have been key to the team's success. However, some concerns arise with injuries to key players such as Marcus Pedersen, Gernot Trauner, Mimeirhel Benita and Patrik Walemark.

9:32 PMan hour ago

Benfica:

Benfica's goals are similar to those of their opponents, as they are also national champions. But the moment is different. In the five friendlies they played in pre-season, the team beat Southampton, Basel, Al Nassr and Celta de Vigo. However, it comes with a 2-0 defeat to Burnley.

The Reds have managed to keep the base that was champion last season, while Roger Schmidt will have new additions to the squad. David Jurasek and Orkun Kokcu have been announced as reinforcements, as well as Angel Di Maria, who returns to the club.

Photo: Benfica
Photo: Benfica

 

9:27 PMan hour ago

Feyenoord:

Feyenoord will defend the Eredivisie title and seek a good performance in the Champions League. The team has played five friendly matches in pre-season and has had some shaky moments. Their first matches ended with wins against PEC Zwolle and Brugge. But they come into the match on the back of defeats to Hoffenheim and draws with Union SG and Villarreal.

Arne Slot was a target for Tottenham but secured a permanent place in charge of Club aan de Maas. The coach aims to keep up the good work in the team and a good result in the last friendly before the official debut of the season. New additions to the squad include Calvin Stengs and Ramiz Zerrouki.

9:22 PMan hour ago

TIME AND PLACE!

The match between Feyenoord and Benfica is an International Friendly.

Feyenoord will defend the Eredivisie title and seek a good performance in the Champions League. The team has played five friendly matches in the pre-season and has come from unstable moments.

Benfica's objectives are similar to those of their opponents, as they were also national champions. But the timing is different. 

The ball rolls for Feyenoord-Benfica at 10 am ET at Feyenoord Stadium.

9:17 PMan hour ago

Welcome to the Feyenoord vs Benfica live stream

Hello, soccer lover! Now it's time for an international friendly match between two teams from Europe: on one side is Feyenoord, while on the other side is Benfica. Follow everything of the duel between the Europeans here, in real time from VAVEL Brazil.
VAVEL Logo