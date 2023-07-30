Feyenoord vs Benfica LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch International Friendly Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Where and how to watch Feyenoord vs Benfica on TV and in real time?
In addition, the club has made important signings to bolster the squad, including the arrival of Orkun Kokcu from Feyenoord, David Jurasek from Slavia Prague and the return of established player Angel Di Maria, who has already had a successful spell at the club. These additions could bring even more quality and experience to the team, which could be decisive in the friendly against Feyenoord.
Furthermore, the coach's permanence is positive news for the club, as his experience and strategy have been key to the team's success. However, some concerns arise with injuries to key players such as Marcus Pedersen, Gernot Trauner, Mimeirhel Benita and Patrik Walemark.
The Reds have managed to keep the base that was champion last season, while Roger Schmidt will have new additions to the squad. David Jurasek and Orkun Kokcu have been announced as reinforcements, as well as Angel Di Maria, who returns to the club.
Arne Slot was a target for Tottenham but secured a permanent place in charge of Club aan de Maas. The coach aims to keep up the good work in the team and a good result in the last friendly before the official debut of the season. New additions to the squad include Calvin Stengs and Ramiz Zerrouki.
TIME AND PLACE!
Feyenoord will defend the Eredivisie title and seek a good performance in the Champions League. The team has played five friendly matches in the pre-season and has come from unstable moments.
Benfica's objectives are similar to those of their opponents, as they were also national champions. But the timing is different.
The ball rolls for Feyenoord-Benfica at 10 am ET at Feyenoord Stadium.
International friendly
Date: July 30, 2023
Time: 11am
Venue: Feyenoord Stadium, Netherlands
Broadcast: Benfica TV