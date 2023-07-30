Chelsea vs Fulham LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Friendly Match 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Chelsea vs Fulham Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Chelsea vs Fulham friendly match.
What time is the Chelsea vs Fulham match for Friendly Match 2023?
This is the start time of the game Chelsea vs Fulham of July 30th in several countries:
Argentina: 2:45 PM on Star+.
Bolivia: 1:45 PM on Star+.
Brazil: 2:45 PM on Star+.
Chile: 2:45 PM on Star+.
Colombia: 12:45 PM on Star+.
Ecuador: 12:45 PM on Star+.
United States (ET): 2:45 PM on NBC and Peacock.
Spain: 7:45 PM on DAZN.
Mexico: 12:45 PM.
Paraguay: 2:45 PM on Star+.
Peru: 1:45 PM on Star+.
Uruguay: 2:45 PM on Star+.
Fulham latest lineup
These were the eleven players who started last game:
Bernd Leno, Tim Ream, Tosin Adarabioyo, Antonee Robinson, Kenny Tete, Andreas Pereira, João Palhinha, Harrison Reed, Aleksandar Mitrovic, Bobby De Cordova-Reid, and Jay Stansfield.
Chelsea latest lineup
These were the eleven players who started last game:
Kepa Arrizabalaga, Benoit Badiashile, Wesley Fofana, Ben Chilwell, Trevoh Chalobah, Conor Gallagher, Enzo Fernández, Denis Zakaria, Raheem Sterling, Mykhailo Mudryk and Christian Pulisic.
Fulham Players to Watch
There are three Fulham players we should keep an eye on and who play a very important role in the team. The first is striker Aleksandar Mitrovic (#9), he was the team's top scorer last tournament with 14 goals in 24 games played and it is very likely that we will see him scoring on Sunday. Another player is Andreas Pereira (#18), he plays in the midfield position and is a player with a lot of ability to assist in games. And finally, we should keep an eye on striker Carlos Vinicius (#30), he was the team's second highest scorer last season with 5 goals in 28 games played and we could see him score in Sunday's game.
Fulham
The English team is preparing for the Premier League that will start next month. Their preseason started a few days ago and they scheduled 3 friendly games to prepare for the tournament. Their preparation matches are against Hoffenheim, Chelsea and Brentford. In the 2022-2023 Premier League tournament they stayed in tenth position with 15 wins, 7 draws and 16 losses. Their preparation games will help them have a good 2023-2024 season. Their last game was against Manchester United on May 28, 2023, the match ended in a 2-1 loss at Old Trafford and thus they lost another game. They arrive as the least favorites to win this game, however they could surprise and win.
Chelsea Players to Watch
There are three Chelsea players we should keep an eye on and who play a very important role in the team. The first is striker Raheem Sterling (#9), he was the team's top scorer last tournament with 14 goals in 24 games played and it is very likely that we will see him scoring on Sunday. Another player is Hakim Ziyech (#18), he plays in the midfield position and is a very skillful player to assist in games. And finally, we should keep an eye on striker Conor Gallagher (#30), he was the team's second highest scorer last season with 5 goals in 28 games played and we could see him score in Sunday's game.
Chelsea
The English team is preparing for the Premier League that will start next month. Their preseason started a few days ago and they scheduled 4 friendly games to prepare for the tournament. Their preparation matches are against Brighton & Hove Albion, Wrexham, Newcastle United and Fulham. In the 2022-2023 Premier League tournament they stayed in twelfth position with 11 wins, 11 draws and 16 losses. Their preparation games will help them have a good 2023-2024 season. Their last game was against Brighton & Hove Albion on July 22, 2023, the match ended in a 4-3 win at Lincoln Financial Field and thus they lost another match. They arrive as favorites to win this game and stay with the victory because of the incredible team they have and the good moment they are going through.
The stadium
FedExField is located in the city of Maryland, United States. It will host this match, has a capacity of 82,000 spectators and is the home of the Washington Commanders. It was inaugurated on August 11, 1997 and cost 250 million dollars to build.