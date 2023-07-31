Tigres vs San Jose Earthquakes LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Leagues Cup
11:00 AMan hour ago

10:55 AMan hour ago

What time is Tigres vs San Jose Earthquakes match for Leagues Cup?

This is the start time of the game Tigres vs San Jose Earthquakes of July 30th in several countries:

Argentina: 12:00 PM on MLS Game Pass on Apple TV

Bolivia: 11:00 AM on MLS Game Pass on Apple TV

Brazil: 12:00 AM on MLS Game Pass on Apple TV

Chile: 12:00 AM on MLS Game Pass on Apple TV

Costa Rica: 9:00 PM on MLS Game Pass on Apple TV

Colombia: 10:00 PM on MLS Game Pass on Apple TV

Ecuador: 10:00 PM on MLS Game Pass on Apple TV

United States (ET): 11:00 PM on MLS Game Pass on Apple TV

Spain: 5:00 AM on MLS Game Pass on Apple TV

Mexico: 9:00 PM on MLS Game Pass on Apple TV

Paraguay: 11:00 PM on MLS Game Pass on Apple TV

Peru: 10:00 PM on MLS Game Pass on Apple TV

Uruguay: 12:00 AM on MLS Game Pass on Apple TV

10:50 AMan hour ago

Last games Tigres vs San Jose Earthquakes

Tigres and San Jose Earthquakes will meet for the first time in an official tournament.
10:45 AM2 hours ago

Key player San Jose Earthquakes

The most thoughtful guy and the one who could change the history of the game is forward Cristian Espinoza, who will need to have the ball constantly at his feet so that the team can be more creative up front.
10:40 AM2 hours ago

Key player Tigres

Although he is one of the oldest players on the team and after overcoming an injury, Frenchman André-Pierre Gignac continues to be the soul of this offense and proof of this was in their last match when, with a goal from the Frenchman, they ended up beating La Fiera at home and will try to repeat the performance this Sunday to guarantee their second victory in the Leagues Cup 2023, where they are one of the favorites to win the championship.
10:35 AM2 hours ago

Last lineup San Jose Earthquakes

42 Daniel, 15 Tanner Beason, 21 Miguel Trauco, 26 Rodrigues, 7 Carlos Gruezo, 14 Jackson Yueill, 16 Jack Skahan, 44 Cade Cowell, 29 Carlos Akapo, 11 Jeremy Ebobisse, 10 Cristian Espinoza.
10:30 AM2 hours ago

Last lineup Tigres

Nahuel Guzmán, Samir, Guido Pizarro, Jesús Angulo, Javier Aquino, Rafael Carioca, Fernando Gorriarán, Juan Vigón, André-Pierre Gignac, Luis Quiñones and Nico López.
10:25 AM2 hours ago

Siboldi

DT Robert Dante Siboldi said he was happy with UANL's first victory in the Leagues Cup, although he assured that on this occasion they benefited from the various controversial refereeing decisions.

"We are calm and happy with the victory, it was our objective to start winning, as well as the objective of competing, not only to present ourselves in the tournament, we want to compete and reach the final instances and achieve the championship, today was a good victory and we were favored by the fact that in the second half we played with an extra player", he emphasized in the press conference.

10:20 AM2 hours ago

San José Earthquakes: to win

The San José Earthquakes will have the advantage of playing at home, however, the win by the minimum difference is no good for them, as they would have to win by two goals on goal difference if they want to be among the best 32 in the Leagues Cup; however, they will have to improve defensively, where they were very weak in the first match.
10:15 AM2 hours ago

Tigres: aiming for first place in the group

Despite their 2-1 victory in the first match against Portland Timbers, the UANL Tigres are not guaranteed a place in the next phase, but they have all the ingredients to achieve this and only need a win or a draw (with or without a win in the penalty shootout) to reach the round of 16 of the Leagues Cup Final 16.
10:10 AM2 hours ago

The Kick-off

The Tigres vs San Jose Earthquakes match will be played at the PayPal Park, in San Jose, United States. The kick-off is scheduled at 11:00 pm ET.
10:05 AM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the Leagues Cup: Tigres vs San Jose Earthquakes!

My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL US.
