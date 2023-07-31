Monterrey vs Seattle Sounders LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Leagues Cup Match
60 LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
9:00 AM15 minutes ago

Tune in here Monterrey vs Seattle Sounders in Leagues Cup

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Monterrey vs Seattle Sounders match in the Leagues Cup.
8:55 AM20 minutes ago

What time is Monterrey vs Seattle Sounders match for Leagues Cup?

This is the start time of the game Monterrey vs Seattle Sounders of July 30th in several countries:
Mexico: 7:00 p.m. CDMX 
Argentina: 20:00 hours 
Chile: 20:00 hours 
Colombia: 7:00 p.m. 
Peru: 19:00 hours 
USA: 21:00 hours ET 
Ecuador: 21:00 hours 
Uruguay: 21:00 hours 
Paraguay: 20:00 hours 
Spain: 03:00 hours
8:50 AM25 minutes ago

Where and how to watch Monterrey vs. Seattle Sounders and live

The match will be broadcasted on Apple TV. 
If you want to watch Monterrey vs Seattle Sounders in streaming you can watch it on Apple TV. 
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
8:45 AM30 minutes ago

Antecedents

Regios and American have seen the faces on 4 occasions, leaving 3 wins for the gangsters, 0 empates and 1 win for Seattle, so both teams will look for teams to seek to trim the difference and put one's balance to the side and on the other side to trim the difference and that bad streak, plus add the 3 points and have the pass to the next round. Seattle Sounders FC 1 - 2 Monterrey, Oct. 18, 2011, CONCACAF Champions League
Monterrey 0 - 1 Seattle Sounders FC, Aug. 23, 2011, CONCACAF Champions League
Monterrey 3 - 2 Seattle Sounders FC, Sep. 22, 2010, CONCACAF Champions League
Seattle Sounders FC 0 - 2 Monterrey25 Aug., 2010, CONCACAF Champions League
8:40 AM35 minutes ago

How is Monterrey coming?

The locals are coming off a 3-0 win over Real Salt Lake in their last match, having in their last 5 matches, 3 wins, 1 draw and 1 loss, so they can continue with the confidence in this start and get this match back on track.
Monterrey 3 - 0 Real Salt Lake, Jul. 26, 2023, Leagues Cup
Mazatlan FC 0 - 3 Monterrey, July 14, 2023, Liga MX
Monterrey 1 - 0 Atlas, Jul. 9, 2023, Liga MX
Atlético San Luis 1 - 1 Monterrey, Jul. 1, 2023, Liga MX
Monterrey 0 - 1 Tigres UANL, May 20, 2023, Liga MX
8:35 AM40 minutes ago

How is Seattle coming?

The visitors lost 3-0 against Real Salt Lake in the previous Leagues Cup match, in their last 5 matches they have a very bad streak, having 1 draw, 2 defeats and 2 wins.
Real Salt Lake 3 - 0 Seattle Sounders FC, Jul. 22, 2023, Leagues Cup
Seattle Sounders FC 1 - 1 FC Dallas, Jul. 15, 2023, U.S. Major League Soccer.
San Jose Earthquakes 2 - 0 Seattle Sounders FC, July 12, 2023, USA Major League Soccer
Vancouver Whitecaps 2 - 3 Seattle Sounders FC, July 8, 2023, Major League Soccer USA
Seattle Sounders FC 1 - 0 Houston Dynamo FC, Jul. 1, 2023, USA Major League Soccer
8:30 AMan hour ago

Watch out for this Monterrey player

Germán Berterame, 24 year old Canadian striker, has been in charge of being the scorer for the Mexicans in the Leagues Cup, his performance in the team has been good, having a total of 15 games as a starter and 0 as a substitute, despite being on the decline in the team, he has been able to stand out and be crucial, having 5 goals in his account, in addition to 4 assists in the last tournament, so he hopes that in this tournament he starts with the right foot, in this international tournament he has already scored twice.
8:25 AMan hour ago

Watch out for this Seattle player

Raúl Ruidíaz, 33 year old striker from Peru has been in charge of being the scorer of the Americans this season, his performance in the team has been good, having in total 7 games as a starter and 7 as a substitute, despite being on the decline in the team, he has been able to excel and be crucial, having 4 goals in his account, in addition to 1 assist, so he hopes that in this tournament he starts with the right foot.
8:20 AMan hour ago

Welcome

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the broadcast of the Monterrey vs Seattle Sounders match, corresponding to the Leagues Cup. The match will take place at Lumen Field at 21:00.
