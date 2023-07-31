Monterrey vs Seattle Sounders LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Leagues Cup Match

ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE UPDATES
Tune in here Monterrey vs Seattle Sounders in Leagues Cup
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Monterrey vs Seattle Sounders match in the Leagues Cup.
What time is Monterrey vs Seattle Sounders match for Leagues Cup?
This is the start time of the game Monterrey vs Seattle Sounders of July 30th in several countries:
Mexico: 7:00 p.m. CDMX
Argentina: 20:00 hours
Chile: 20:00 hours
Colombia: 7:00 p.m.
Peru: 19:00 hours
USA: 21:00 hours ET
Ecuador: 21:00 hours
Uruguay: 21:00 hours
Paraguay: 20:00 hours
Spain: 03:00 hours
Mexico: 7:00 p.m. CDMX
Argentina: 20:00 hours
Chile: 20:00 hours
Colombia: 7:00 p.m.
Peru: 19:00 hours
USA: 21:00 hours ET
Ecuador: 21:00 hours
Uruguay: 21:00 hours
Paraguay: 20:00 hours
Spain: 03:00 hours
Where and how to watch Monterrey vs. Seattle Sounders and live
The match will be broadcasted on Apple TV.
If you want to watch Monterrey vs Seattle Sounders in streaming you can watch it on Apple TV.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
If you want to watch Monterrey vs Seattle Sounders in streaming you can watch it on Apple TV.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Antecedents
Regios and American have seen the faces on 4 occasions, leaving 3 wins for the gangsters, 0 empates and 1 win for Seattle, so both teams will look for teams to seek to trim the difference and put one's balance to the side and on the other side to trim the difference and that bad streak, plus add the 3 points and have the pass to the next round. Seattle Sounders FC 1 - 2 Monterrey, Oct. 18, 2011, CONCACAF Champions League
Monterrey 0 - 1 Seattle Sounders FC, Aug. 23, 2011, CONCACAF Champions League
Monterrey 3 - 2 Seattle Sounders FC, Sep. 22, 2010, CONCACAF Champions League
Seattle Sounders FC 0 - 2 Monterrey25 Aug., 2010, CONCACAF Champions League
Monterrey 0 - 1 Seattle Sounders FC, Aug. 23, 2011, CONCACAF Champions League
Monterrey 3 - 2 Seattle Sounders FC, Sep. 22, 2010, CONCACAF Champions League
Seattle Sounders FC 0 - 2 Monterrey25 Aug., 2010, CONCACAF Champions League
How is Monterrey coming?
The locals are coming off a 3-0 win over Real Salt Lake in their last match, having in their last 5 matches, 3 wins, 1 draw and 1 loss, so they can continue with the confidence in this start and get this match back on track.
Monterrey 3 - 0 Real Salt Lake, Jul. 26, 2023, Leagues Cup
Mazatlan FC 0 - 3 Monterrey, July 14, 2023, Liga MX
Monterrey 1 - 0 Atlas, Jul. 9, 2023, Liga MX
Atlético San Luis 1 - 1 Monterrey, Jul. 1, 2023, Liga MX
Monterrey 0 - 1 Tigres UANL, May 20, 2023, Liga MX
Monterrey 3 - 0 Real Salt Lake, Jul. 26, 2023, Leagues Cup
Mazatlan FC 0 - 3 Monterrey, July 14, 2023, Liga MX
Monterrey 1 - 0 Atlas, Jul. 9, 2023, Liga MX
Atlético San Luis 1 - 1 Monterrey, Jul. 1, 2023, Liga MX
Monterrey 0 - 1 Tigres UANL, May 20, 2023, Liga MX
How is Seattle coming?
The visitors lost 3-0 against Real Salt Lake in the previous Leagues Cup match, in their last 5 matches they have a very bad streak, having 1 draw, 2 defeats and 2 wins.
Real Salt Lake 3 - 0 Seattle Sounders FC, Jul. 22, 2023, Leagues Cup
Seattle Sounders FC 1 - 1 FC Dallas, Jul. 15, 2023, U.S. Major League Soccer.
San Jose Earthquakes 2 - 0 Seattle Sounders FC, July 12, 2023, USA Major League Soccer
Vancouver Whitecaps 2 - 3 Seattle Sounders FC, July 8, 2023, Major League Soccer USA
Seattle Sounders FC 1 - 0 Houston Dynamo FC, Jul. 1, 2023, USA Major League Soccer
Real Salt Lake 3 - 0 Seattle Sounders FC, Jul. 22, 2023, Leagues Cup
Seattle Sounders FC 1 - 1 FC Dallas, Jul. 15, 2023, U.S. Major League Soccer.
San Jose Earthquakes 2 - 0 Seattle Sounders FC, July 12, 2023, USA Major League Soccer
Vancouver Whitecaps 2 - 3 Seattle Sounders FC, July 8, 2023, Major League Soccer USA
Seattle Sounders FC 1 - 0 Houston Dynamo FC, Jul. 1, 2023, USA Major League Soccer
Watch out for this Monterrey player
Germán Berterame, 24 year old Canadian striker, has been in charge of being the scorer for the Mexicans in the Leagues Cup, his performance in the team has been good, having a total of 15 games as a starter and 0 as a substitute, despite being on the decline in the team, he has been able to stand out and be crucial, having 5 goals in his account, in addition to 4 assists in the last tournament, so he hopes that in this tournament he starts with the right foot, in this international tournament he has already scored twice.
Watch out for this Seattle player
Raúl Ruidíaz, 33 year old striker from Peru has been in charge of being the scorer of the Americans this season, his performance in the team has been good, having in total 7 games as a starter and 7 as a substitute, despite being on the decline in the team, he has been able to excel and be crucial, having 4 goals in his account, in addition to 1 assist, so he hopes that in this tournament he starts with the right foot.
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the broadcast of the Monterrey vs Seattle Sounders match, corresponding to the Leagues Cup. The match will take place at Lumen Field at 21:00.