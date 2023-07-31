Atlas vs Toronto LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Leagues Cup Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Follow here Atlas vs Toronto Live Score
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Atlas vs Toronto live from Leagues Cup Match 2, as well as the latest information from BMO Field Stadium. Stay tuned for up-to-the-minute live online coverage from VAVEL.
How to watch Atlas - Toronto Stream on TV and Online?
If you want to watch the game Atlas - Toronto live on TV, your options are: No options
If you want to directly stream it: Apple TV.
Last lineup Atlas
Vargas, Abella, Nervo, Santamaría, Reyes, Caicedo, Rocha, Martínez, Guzmán, García, Aguirre
Last lineup Toronto
Johnson, Petretta, Rosted, O'Neill, Franklin, Osorio, Coello, Servania, Blessing, Perruzza, Bernardeschi.
Who will be the referee and his assistants?
To be confirmed.
How does the Toronto arrive?
On the other hand, the Canadians of Toronto FC have not had a good season in MLS and are at the bottom of the Eastern Conference table, only above Inter Miami, which occupies the last place in that conference. The Red Bulls want to give their fans some joy at least in this Leagues Cup, but for that the task is complicated since they have to win this match with a four-goal difference. In their most recent meeting, Toronto suffered a painful 5-0 defeat against New York City.
¿Cómo llega el Atlas?
The red-and-black Atlas of the UNAM, led by Benjamín Mora, has had a good start to the semester. In the five matches they have played in this semester, they have been able to win once and that was against Cruz Azul in matchday 1. Since that match, the team has achieved two ties, one defeat and another victory. In their most recent match, Atlas faced New York City FC in their first Leagues Cup match where they won by the minimum with a goal by Aldo Rocha at the 7th minute.
Matchday 2 of the Leagues Cup
The Mexican and U.S. leagues in their first division are paused, so many teams are already looking for their place for the round of 32 of the Leagues Cup and extend their stay in the U.S. country. On this occasion, two teams from Mexico and the United States will face each other in this match corresponding to Matchday 2, where they will be looking for the victory that will allow them to advance to the next round. Will the red-and-black Atlas team be able to win or will the local Toronto team win?
The match will be played at the Stadium BMO Field
The match Atlas vs Toronto will be played at BMO Field Stadium, which is located in the city of Toronto, Canada. Kickoff is scheduled at 8:30 pm (ET).
