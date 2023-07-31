LA Galaxy vs Vancouver Whitecaps LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch 2023 Leagues Cup Game

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay with us to follow the LA Galaxy vs. Vancouver Whitecaps live from the Leagues Cup 2023!
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the LA Galaxy vs. Vancouver Whitecaps live for the Group Phase of the Leagues Cup 2023, as well as the latest information from Dignity Health Sports Park.
Where and how to watch the LA Galaxy vs Vancouver Whitecaps online and live from the Leagues Cup 2023?
This is the start time of the LA Galaxy vs. Vancouver Whitecaps game in various countries:
Argentina: 21 hours on Apple TV
Bolivia: 20 hours on Apple TV
Brazil: 9 pm on Apple TV
Chile: 20 hours on Apple TV
Colombia: 19 hours on Apple TV
Ecuador: 19 hours on Apple TV
US (ET): 21 hours on Apple TV
Spain: 01 hours on Apple TV
Mexico: 19 hours on Apple TV
Paraguay: 21 hours on Apple TV
Peru: 19 hours on Apple TV
Uruguay: 21 hours on Apple TV
Venezuela: 20 hours on Apple TV
Brian White, a must see player!
The Vancouver striker arrives as one of the team's important references and as the top scorer who should help the results begin to be generated. He managed to contribute 11 goals and 4 assists so far this regular season, becoming the team's top scorer. What White needs to focus on is being more consistent on the field and better combining with the likes of Ryan Gauld and Julian Gressel for a fearsome offense that will keep up the pace of the season.
How does Vancouver arrive?
The Vancouver team enters the Dignity Health Sports Park to face the LA Galaxy and continue their journey in the Leagues Cup. They are in seventh place in the Western Conference with a record of 8 wins, 7 draws and 7 losses to reach to 31 points. The Whitecaps will seek to take advantage of the duel to continue climbing positions in search of getting back into the Western Conference Playoffs and seeking their first MLS title. This season, the team maintained a good base led by Brian White, Ryan Gauld, Julian Gressel, Pedro Vite and Simon Becher, as well as the addition of Alessandro Schöpf to strengthen the defensive system. Those from Vancouver will try to have a great season and continue adding important victories to lead their conference.
Javier Hernandez, a must see player!
The LA Galaxy striker will seek to continue being a fundamental piece of the team, this is one of the orchestrators of the offense and he comes to this duel after having started the championship in a great way with 2 goals and 2 assists, being the leader in the offense of the Galaxy. The most important thing for him is that the club begins to have more regularity on the pitch and gets along better with players like Douglas Costa and Riqui Puig to form a lethal forward.
How does LA get here?
The LA team started this season in bad shape, placing itself in the last places of the Western Conference. These come after staying out of the Playoffs in the conference semifinals against LAFC. That is why the team was reinforced with Tony Alfaro and Calegari to strengthen the defense and try to score as many points as possible. Those led by Greg Vanney have had a worse start than last season, and are in thirteenth place in the Western Conference with 22 points, after 5 wins, 7 draws and 10 losses. With these results, those from LA are looking to have a great end to the season to try for the team to show better football and get into the Playoffs. Some interesting player names are Chicharito, Riqui Puig, Douglas Costa, Martín Cáceres, Dejan Jovelic and Tyler Boyd. Now the team has the mission of changing the result of the previous season and looking to get into the 2023 MLS Playoffs.
Where's the game?
The Dignity Health Sports Park located in the city of Los Angeles will host this duel between two teams that seek to continue their path within the Leagues Cup 2023. This stadium has a capacity for 9,000 fans and was inaugurated in 2021.
Welcome!
Good day to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the LA Galaxy vs. Vancouver Whitecaps match, corresponding to the Leagues Cup 2023 Group Phase duel. The match will take place at the Dignity Health Sports Park, at 9:00 p.m. sharp.