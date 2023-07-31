Canada vs Australia LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Women's World Cup

ADVERTISEMENT
Speak up, Adriana Leon!
“Before I left the house [before tournaments], she would always say, “Bring me a medal,”, recalls Leon. ′′ It was the first time she saw him and she was very happy. It felt good to have her wish come true.”
Canada campaign
07/26 – 2 v 1 Ireland.
How does Canada arrive?
Speak up, Sam Kerr!
“The thing is, Ive been through a lot in my life. I missed a year with an ACL, and while that was obviously disappointing, you've done well. need to move on. I'm an AFL (Aussie Rules) person through and through so I've seen many of my favorite athletes lose in the AFL Grand Final and seen how they handled it.''
“ for the team. It’s a team sport, not an individual sport, and yes, I’ll be back for the [Canada] game.''
“Actually, it has been nice to be on the other side and cheer for my teammates. I thought it was a revelation and I loved watching the girls. They absolutely smashed it and gave it their all. I am very proud to be part of this team.”
"Yes, absolutely. I still watch some football games and [when players roll or overdo injuries], I'm like, 'Oh, come on, get up,'" she said, smiling. “This is the way to go! just the culture of the AFL – It is such a difficult sport. As a kid, I always played football, boys always approached me and I loved it! That's why I love it now when the games get tough. It really cheers me up.
“My dad (an AFL player) actually had some injuries, but he always told me that if you play the game, you can do it. If you get in right, you usually don't get hurt. But there were a few times I got some bloody noses or bruised lips, and he just said, 'That's part of the game. I don't have an arm around your shoulder. It was a matter of moving on and moving forward.”
“From the outside, people might think that [I changed] a bit because I had to grow up to be a professional athlete,” “But inside, I haven’t changed a thing. I still like to shake people up and, you know? you know, rock the boat as much as I can. I've always been like that: a sassy little person. When I'm behind closed doors, my friends still get the same Sam as when I first met them.''
“It still gives me I get goosebumps when we're walking into the stadium and I see boys and girls wearing my shirt," she said.''
“I remember when I started playing for the national team, we didn’t even have Matildas shirts. So now, driving to the games or seeing kids in shopping malls wearing my T-shirts – even watching my nieces and nephews roll around in Kerr t-shirts – an incredible feeling. É something I will probably never get used to.”
“Just go out there, do what we do best, and win the game,” “And show everyone what it’s all about! that Australian spirit.”
Australia campaign
27/07 - Australia 2 x 3 Nigeria.
How do you get to Australia?
WOMEN'S WORLD CUP
The 2023 Football Women's World Cup This is the ninth edition of the tournament, and the competition is on. It is scheduled to take place in Australia and New Zealand. Is this the first time the Women's World Cup will be held? held in two different countries.,
As with most major sporting events, the 2023 Women’s World Cup will attract thousands of women. This will attract the attention of football fans from all over the world, as well as promote the importance of women's football and the continued growth of this sport, which is increasing in popularity with each passing day.< /p>
The United States are the ones who won the most in the tournament, with four titles in total, followed by Germany, with two trophies and, in the sequence, Norway and Japan, with one championship each. Sweden, Brazil, China, and the Netherlands have already been established. disputed the decision, but were never champions.