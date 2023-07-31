Japan vs Spain LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Women's World Cup 2023 Match
Image: Spain

5:00 PMan hour ago

Stay tuned for a live coverage of Japan vs. Spain

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Japan vs Spain live, as well as the latest information from the Sky Stadium.
4:55 PMan hour ago

Where and how to watch Japan vs Spain live online

The match will be broadcast on TUDN channel.

Japan vs Spain can be tuned in from ViX App live streams.

If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL USA is your best option.

4:50 PM2 hours ago

What time is Japan vs Spain matchday 2 of the Women's World Cup 2023?

This is the kick-off time for the Japan vs Spain match on July 31, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 02:00 hours

Bolivia: 01:00 hours

Brazil: 01:00 hours

Chile: 11:00 a.m.

Colombia: 01:00 hours

Ecuador: 01:00 hours

United States: 03:00 PT and 05:00 ET

Mexico: 01:00 hours

Paraguay: 02:00 hours

Peru: 01:00 hours

Uruguay: 04:00 hours

Venezuela: 02:00 hours

Japan: 03:00 hours

India: 11:00 a.m. 

Nigeria: 07:00 hours

South Africa: 08:00 hours

Australia: 15:00 hours

United Kingdom ET: 07:00 hours

4:45 PM2 hours ago

Spain's Statements

Jorge Vilda spoke ahead of the match: "They are very well worked, they can put you under pressure. They're our toughest opponents and I'm expecting a game of moments. They will have theirs, we will have ours. And the team that has the most punch in the final thirds will win it.

"Very easy: I would be happy if we win, we play well, we are a recognizable Spain and all the players finish well and healthy".

"We will always go out to win. We don't think about any other result. We have not spent a second to see who we can play. We do want to get a good feeling for everything that is to come, but we know that it is not a decisive match, but simply one that determines whether we are first or second".

"Japan is the opponent that will cost us the most of the three matches. It is the toughest match of the group stage. They are an opponent with a lot of quality. Tactically they are very well worked and they can put you under pressure. I expect a game of moments, they will have theirs and we will have ours, and the team that has the greater punch in the final thirds will win.

4:40 PM2 hours ago

How is Spain coming along?

Spain beat Zambia five goals to nil, the players showed no mercy and were on top of the Zambians without letting them play, which gave them three important points.

4:35 PM2 hours ago

How does Japan arrive?

Japan arrives to this match after defeating Costa Rica with a score of two goals to zero, the Japanese team will be looking for three points again in this match.
4:30 PM2 hours ago

The Japan vs Spain match will be played at Sky Stadium.

The Japan vs. Spain match will be played at Sky Stadium, located in Wellington, New Zealand. The stadium has a capacity of 18,000 people.
4:25 PM2 hours ago

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!

Welcome to the live broadcast of the match Japan vs Spain, corresponding to Matchday 3 of the Women's World Cup 2023. The match will take place at Sky Stadium at 03:00 am.
