Japan vs Spain LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Women's World Cup 2023 Match

Stay tuned for a live coverage of Japan vs. Spain
Where and how to watch Japan vs Spain live online
Japan vs Spain can be tuned in from ViX App live streams.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is Japan vs Spain matchday 2 of the Women's World Cup 2023?
Argentina: 02:00 hours
Bolivia: 01:00 hours
Brazil: 01:00 hours
Chile: 11:00 a.m.
Colombia: 01:00 hours
Ecuador: 01:00 hours
United States: 03:00 PT and 05:00 ET
Mexico: 01:00 hours
Paraguay: 02:00 hours
Peru: 01:00 hours
Uruguay: 04:00 hours
Venezuela: 02:00 hours
Japan: 03:00 hours
India: 11:00 a.m.
Nigeria: 07:00 hours
South Africa: 08:00 hours
Australia: 15:00 hours
United Kingdom ET: 07:00 hours
Spain's Statements
"Very easy: I would be happy if we win, we play well, we are a recognizable Spain and all the players finish well and healthy".
"We will always go out to win. We don't think about any other result. We have not spent a second to see who we can play. We do want to get a good feeling for everything that is to come, but we know that it is not a decisive match, but simply one that determines whether we are first or second".
"Japan is the opponent that will cost us the most of the three matches. It is the toughest match of the group stage. They are an opponent with a lot of quality. Tactically they are very well worked and they can put you under pressure. I expect a game of moments, they will have theirs and we will have ours, and the team that has the greater punch in the final thirds will win.
How is Spain coming along?