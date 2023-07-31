Al Nassr vs US Monastir LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Arab Club Championship Match

ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE UPDATES
Tune in here Al Nassr Riyadh vs US Monastir Live Score
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Al Nassr Riyadh vs US Monastir live, as well as the latest information from King Fahd Stadium. Don't miss a detail of the match Al Nassr Riyadh vs US Monastir live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
How to watch Al Nassr Riyadh vs US Monastir match live on TV and online?
The Al Nassr Riyadh vs US Monastir match will not be broadcast live on TV.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is Al Nassr Riyadh vs US Monastir?
This is the kick-off time for the Al Nassr Riyadh vs US Monastir match on July 31, 2023 in various countries:
Argentina: 16:00 hrs. -
Bolivia: 15:00 hrs. -
Brazil: 16:00 hrs. -
Chile: 15:00 hrs. -
Colombia: 14:00 hrs. -
Ecuador: 14:00 hrs. -
Spain: 20:00 hrs. -
Mexico: 13:00 hrs. -
Paraguay: 15:00 hrs. -
Peru: 14:00 hrs. -
Uruguay: 16:00 hrs. -
Argentina: 16:00 hrs. -
Bolivia: 15:00 hrs. -
Brazil: 16:00 hrs. -
Chile: 15:00 hrs. -
Colombia: 14:00 hrs. -
Ecuador: 14:00 hrs. -
Spain: 20:00 hrs. -
Mexico: 13:00 hrs. -
Paraguay: 15:00 hrs. -
Peru: 14:00 hrs. -
Uruguay: 16:00 hrs. -
Key player at US Monastir
One of the players to keep in mind in US Monastir is Boubacar Traoré, the 23-year-old Malian-born center forward played 12 games in the Division 1 League 2023, in that number of matches he managed to assist twice and score three goals.
Key player at Al Nassr Riyadh
One of the key players in Al Nassr Riyadh is Cristiano Ronaldo Dos Santos Aveiro, the 38-year-old Portuguese-born center forward played 16 games in the Saudi Pre-Official League 2023-2023, in that number of engagements he had two assists and 14 goals. One of the key players in Al Nassr Riyadh is Cristiano Ronaldo Dos Santos Aveiro, the 38-year-old Portuguese-born center forward played 16 games in the Saudi Pre-Official League 2023-2023, in that number of engagements he had two assists and 14 goals.
History Al Nassr Riyadh vs US Monastir
The two teams have not met on any occasion, so the match on July 31, 2023 will be the first meeting between the two teams.
Actuality - US Monastir
US Monastir had a regular performance in the last competition they played, the Division 1 2023, because after playing 14 games, they finished in the fourth position of the standings with 26 points, this product of; 6 wins, 4 draws and 4 defeats, they also scored 23 goals, but conceded 14, for a goal difference of +9.
Club African Tunis 1 - 1 US Monastir
- Last five matches
Club African Tunis 1 - 1 US Monastir
US Monastir 3 - 1 Ben Guerdane
Olympique Beja 1 - 3 US Monastir
US Monastir 1 - 1 Sportif Sfaxien
Zamalek SC 4 - 0 US Monastir
Actuality - Al Nassr Riyadh
Al Nassr Riyadh had a good performance in their local league. After 30 matches, they finished second in the standings with 67 points, after winning 20 matches, drawing 7 and losing three, scoring 63 goals, but conceding 18, for a goal difference of +45.
Celta de Vigo 5 - 0 Al Nassr Riyadh
- Last five matches
Celta de Vigo 5 - 0 Al Nassr Riyadh
Al Nassr Riyadh 1 - 4 Benfica
Paris Saint-Germain 0 - 0 Al Nassr Riyadh
Inter Milan 1 - 1 Al Nassr Riyadh
Al Nassr Riyadh 0 - 0 Al Shabab Riyadh
The match will be played at the King Fahd Stadium
The match between Al Nassr Riyadh vs US Monastir will take place at the King Fahd Stadium in the city of Riyadh (Saudi Arabia), the stadium is where Al Nassr Football Club plays its home matches, it was built in 1982 and has a capacity for 58,400 spectators approximately.
Start of transmission
Hello everyone! Welcome to the live broadcast of the match Al Nassr Riyadh vs US Monastir, valid for date 2 of the Arab Club Championship 2023.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this match. We will provide you with pre-match analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this match. We will provide you with pre-match analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.