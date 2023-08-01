Chivas vs Sporting KC LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Leagues Cup Match
10:00 AMan hour ago

Follow here Chivas vs Sporting KC Live Score

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups Chivas vs Sporting KC live, as well as the latest information from the Sporting Park Stadium, such as statements from the protagonists, players to watch and interesting facts about these two teams. Don't miss any details of the match with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
9:55 AMan hour ago

How to watch Chivas vs Sporting KC Live Stream on TV and Online?

USA Date: Monday, July 31, 2023.

USA Time: 10:00 PM ET

USA TV channel (English): In Apple TV.

USA TV channel (Spanish): In Apple TV.

USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL

9:50 AMan hour ago

Date, time, TV Channel and Live Streamings for Chivas vs Sporting KC: match for the in Leagues Cup Match?

This is the start time of the game Chivas vs Sporting KC: of Monday, July 31, 2023 in several countries:

Country

Date

 Local Time

TV channel and live transmissions

Argentina

Monday, July 31, 2023.

23:00 hours

In Apple TV.

Bolivia

Monday, July 31, 2023.

22:00 hours

In Apple TV.

Brazil

Monday, July 31, 2023.

23:00 hours

In Apple TV.

Chile

Monday, July 31, 2023.

23:00 hours

In Apple TV.

Colombia

Monday, July 31, 2023.

20:00 hours

In Apple TV.

Ecuador

Monday, July 31, 2023.

21:00 hours

In Apple TV.

Spain

Monday, July 31, 2023.

2:00 hours

In Apple TV.

Canada

Monday, July 31, 2023.

22:00 hours

In Apple TV.

USA

Monday, July 31, 2023.

22:00 hours

In Apple TV.

Mexico

Monday, July 31, 2023.

20:00 hours

In Apple TV.

Paraguay

Monday, July 31, 2023.

22:00 hours

In Apple TV.

Peru

Monday, July 31, 2023.

23:00 hours

In Apple TV.

Uruguay

Monday, July 31, 2023.

23:00 hours

In Apple TV.

Venezuela

Monday, July 31, 2023.

22:00 hours

In Apple TV.
9:45 AMan hour ago

chivas statements

Veljko Paunović spoke after the game against Cincinnati, where he made clear the future of the herd in his game mode.
“The first 10 minutes were disastrous, we were not prepared, we were waiting to control Costa, who was key in the 2 goals. There was a good reaction from minute 15, we created attacking plays, we lacked finishing, 30 actions inside the rival area, it would have given us more, we missed the goal, but we were left with one less”.
“There was no contempt for the rival, I was here on Sunday studying the rival. The work we did didn't work out, we have to do something for the next game."
"It's something we're working on, I don't think we're doing well, the team needs to start, even though we play games it's not the same as the league, preparation games, the more it happens the more difficult it is, the advantage we What our rival has is that they already tasted the compact, in their own stadium, that cannot be replicated, they have to have more concentration, give them those consequences of that lack of commitment ”.
9:40 AM2 hours ago

Latest Lineups

Sporting: Pulskamp, Davis, Rosero, Fontas, Leibold, Gutierrez, Walter, Kinda, Shelton, Pulido and Russell.


Chivas: Rangel, Alan Mozo, Tiba Sepúlveda, Chiquete Orozco, Chicote Calderón, Pocho Guzman, Nene Beltrán, Guti, Piojo Alvarado, Ricardo Marín and Yael Padilla.

9:35 AM2 hours ago

Be careful with these players

Pocho Guzmán is the player to follow for Chivas, it is now never where the captain of the herd must appear and make himself felt in the latter, which may be if they do not win this game. On the other hand, Dániel Sallói is the key player for Sporting in the absence of Pulido, in 25 MLS games he has scored 5 goals and 3 assists.
Photo: Chivas
Photo: Chivas
9:30 AM2 hours ago

How do both teams arrive?

The herd comes from losing to Cincinnati, 3 goals to 1. A game that had to be played twice due to the electrical storm, where Brandon Vázquez scored 3 goals for what could have been his team. El Pollo Briseño only made the goal of honor, where the pass against Sporting KC is played more than ever. Apart from that he will not be able to have Tiba Sepúlveda due to expulsion. Chivas had not lost since that game in the final against Tigres.
On the other hand, the Sporting Kansas City team has just lost a great game against Cincinnati, drawing 3 goals, losing 4 goals to 2. Apart from the fact that Alan Pulido will not be able to play this game due to an unusual expulsion where he headbutted a player and will not be able to reunite with his former team, Chivas.
Photo: Chivas
Photo: Chivas
9:25 AM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2023 in Leagues Cup Match Chivas vs Sporting KC Live Updates!

My name is Mauricio Gonzalez and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
