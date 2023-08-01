Chivas vs Sporting KC LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Leagues Cup Match

ADVERTISEMENT
chivas statements
“The first 10 minutes were disastrous, we were not prepared, we were waiting to control Costa, who was key in the 2 goals. There was a good reaction from minute 15, we created attacking plays, we lacked finishing, 30 actions inside the rival area, it would have given us more, we missed the goal, but we were left with one less”.
“There was no contempt for the rival, I was here on Sunday studying the rival. The work we did didn't work out, we have to do something for the next game."
"It's something we're working on, I don't think we're doing well, the team needs to start, even though we play games it's not the same as the league, preparation games, the more it happens the more difficult it is, the advantage we What our rival has is that they already tasted the compact, in their own stadium, that cannot be replicated, they have to have more concentration, give them those consequences of that lack of commitment ”.
Latest Lineups
Chivas: Rangel, Alan Mozo, Tiba Sepúlveda, Chiquete Orozco, Chicote Calderón, Pocho Guzman, Nene Beltrán, Guti, Piojo Alvarado, Ricardo Marín and Yael Padilla.
How do both teams arrive?
On the other hand, the Sporting Kansas City team has just lost a great game against Cincinnati, drawing 3 goals, losing 4 goals to 2. Apart from the fact that Alan Pulido will not be able to play this game due to an unusual expulsion where he headbutted a player and will not be able to reunite with his former team, Chivas.