America vs Columbus Crew LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Leagues Cup 2023 Match

Follow here America vs Columbus Crew Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this America vs Columbus Crew match for the Leagues Cup.
What time is the America vs Columbus Crew match for Leagues Cup 2023?
This is the start time of the game America vs Columbus Crew of July 31st in several countries:
Argentina: 8:00 PM on Apple TV.
Bolivia: 7:00 PM on Apple TV.
Brazil: 8:00 PM on Apple TV.
Chile: 8:00 PM on Apple TV.
Colombia: 6:00 PM on Apple TV.
Ecuador: 6:00 PM on Apple TV.
United States (ET): 8:00 PM on Apple TV.
Spain: 1:00 AM on Apple TV.
Mexico: 6:00 PM on Apple TV, TUDN and Vix+.
Paraguay: 8:00 PM on Apple TV.
Peru: 7:00 PM on Apple TV.
Uruguay: 8:00 PM on Apple TV.
Columbus Crew last lineup
These were the eleven players who started last game:
Evan Bush, Sean Zawadzki, Malte Amundsen, Gustavo Vallecilla, Aidan Morris, Darlington Nagbe, Yaw Yeboah, Mohamed Farsi, Cucho Hernández, Lucas Zelarayán and Christian Ramirez.
America last lineup
These were the eleven players who started last game:
Luis Malagón, Sebastián Cáceres, Israel Reyes, Salvador Reyes, Kevin Álvarez, Jonathan dos Santos, Álvaro Fidalgo, Richard Sánchez, Henry Martín, Julián Quiñones and Leo Suárez.
America Players to Watch
The next three players are considered key to America's offensive attack and it is likely that any one of them could score in the game against Columbus Crew. Colombian player Julián Quiñones (#33) is the team's creative, his ability to control the ball and generate plays have been of great value to his team. He is the team's leading scorer and we could see him score on Monday. Midfielder Diego Valdés (#10) is another very important on-field play distributor and is the team's biggest assister in Liga MX. At his young age he has accomplished a lot and is an important part of the team. Finally, the 26-year-old goalkeeper Luis Malagón (#1) is one of the best goalkeepers in Liga MX, his height allows him to be a stopper for any ball and it is very important for his team not to receive a goal on Monday.
America in the tournament
In the same way as Columbus Crew, América is in Group D of the Leagues Cup and is looking for the first place in the group. The Mexican team will try to get the away victory and should not waste an opportunity to take points as they are in a difficult group. With 3 points in the general table, it is the first place in Group D after winning its first match of the tournament. Their last game was on July 27, 2023, they won 4-0 against St. Louis CITY SC at CityPark and thus achieved their first victory in the tournament. They arrive as the favorites to win this game, because of the great team they have and the good moment they are going through.
Columbus Crew Players to Watch
The next three players are considered key to the Columbus Crew's offensive attack and it is likely that any of them could score in the game against America. The American player Christian Ramirez (#17) is a great forward who is recognized as the team's top scorer and as a great leader on the field. His ability to control the ball and generate plays have been invaluable to his team and we could see him score on Monday. Midfielder Cucho Hernández (#9) is another very important on-court play distributor, his great ball control makes him the team's greatest assister. Finally, the 22-year-old goalkeeper Patrick Schulte (#28) is one of the best goalkeepers in MLS, his height allows him to save almost any ball and is very important so that his team does not receive a goal on Monday.
Columbus Crew at the tournament
The Columbus soccer team is in Group D of the Leagues Cup with St. Louis CITY SC and América. Monday will be their second game of the tournament and it will be against a difficult team, Columbus Crew seeks to place themselves at the top of the tournament this season, so they must win as many games as possible and try to place themselves in the first two places in the group to advance to the next round of the tournament. They are in second place in Group D with 3 points after winning their first game. Their last game was on July 23 and ended in a 2-1 victory against St. Louis CITY SC at Lower.com Field. They arrive as the least favorites to win this game since they play against one of the best teams in the Mexican league, however they could surprise and win. They also have an advantage when playing at home and having their fans support them.
The stadium
Lower.com Field is located in the city of Columbus, United States and is one of the newest stadiums in the country. It will host this match, has a capacity of 20,371 spectators and was inaugurated on July 3, 2021. It is the home of the Columbus Crew of Major League Soccer and cost 314 million dollars to build.