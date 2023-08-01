Puebla vs Chicago Fire LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Leagues Cup 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned for the Puebla vs Chicago live stream.
Where and how to watch Puebla vs Chicago live online
Puebla vs Chicago can be tuned in from Apple TV App live streams.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is Puebla vs Chicago matchday 3 of the Leagues Cup Cup 2023?
Argentina: 19:00 hours
Bolivia: 18:00 hours
Brazil: 18:00 hours
Chile: 16:00 hours
Colombia: 18:00 hours
Ecuador: 18:00 hours
United States: 8 p.m. PT and 10 p.m. ET
Mexico: 18:00 hours
Paraguay: 7:00 p.m.
Peru: 18:00 hours
Uruguay: 21:00 hours
Venezuela: 7:00 p.m.
Japan: 20:00 hours
India: 04:00 hours
Nigeria: 00:00 hours
South Africa: 01:00 hours
Australia: 08:00 hours
United Kingdom ET: 00:00 hours
Puebla Statements
"It is a means of expression and it is valid. We are consolidating the group. We are trying to become that competitive team again. The group has clear ideas, is very united, and wants to demonstrate what it has been demonstrating. We are focused on working, trying to continue to be competitive, not only focusing on the nets. If at some point whatever happens happens, we know it's part of soccer".
"In the case of Emanuel Gularte it's something sporting, something we thought we could improve a lot in that part, it's something very personal. And then with the Antony issue it is a collective decision, I can't tell you that it was only mine, together with the board and coaching staff we believe that it was time to make this change in the process."
How does Chicago Fire arrive?
How does Puebla arrive?