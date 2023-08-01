Puebla vs Chicago Fire LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Leagues Cup 2023 Match
Stay tuned for the Puebla vs Chicago live stream.

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Puebla vs Chicago live, as well as the latest information from Toyota Park Stadium. Stay tuned for up-to-the-minute live coverage of the match on VAVEL.
Where and how to watch Puebla vs Chicago live online

The match will be televised on TUDN.

Puebla vs Chicago can be tuned in from Apple TV App live streams.

If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL USA is your best option.

What time is Puebla vs Chicago matchday 3 of the Leagues Cup Cup 2023?

This is the kickoff time for the Puebla vs Chicago match on July 31, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 19:00 hours

Bolivia: 18:00 hours

Brazil: 18:00 hours

Chile: 16:00 hours

Colombia: 18:00 hours

Ecuador: 18:00 hours

United States: 8 p.m. PT and 10 p.m. ET

Mexico: 18:00 hours

Paraguay: 7:00 p.m.

Peru: 18:00 hours

Uruguay: 21:00 hours

Venezuela: 7:00 p.m.

Japan: 20:00 hours

India: 04:00 hours 

Nigeria: 00:00 hours

South Africa: 01:00 hours

Australia: 08:00 hours

United Kingdom ET: 00:00 hours

Puebla Statements

Eduardo Arce spoke ahead of the match: "We know they (Chicago Fire) are a very solid team with a lot of hierarchy up front and very solid lines. They showed it the other day against Minnesota, losing the match at any moment they can generate dangerous options. We expect them to come looking for us and we expect a hard-fought match."

"It is a means of expression and it is valid. We are consolidating the group. We are trying to become that competitive team again. The group has clear ideas, is very united, and wants to demonstrate what it has been demonstrating. We are focused on working, trying to continue to be competitive, not only focusing on the nets. If at some point whatever happens happens, we know it's part of soccer".

"In the case of Emanuel Gularte it's something sporting, something we thought we could improve a lot in that part, it's something very personal. And then with the Antony issue it is a collective decision, I can't tell you that it was only mine, together with the board and coaching staff we believe that it was time to make this change in the process."

How does Chicago Fire arrive?

Chicago Fire arrives to this match after defeating Minnesota three goals to two, the team will be looking to make it three out of three and qualify for the next phase.
How does Puebla arrive?

Puebla was defeated in its last match in this Leagues Cup against Minnesota, with a powerful score of four goals to zero, the team will be looking for three points to qualify for the next round.

The Puebla vs Chicago Fire match will be played at Toyota Park Stadium.

The Puebla vs Chicago Fire match will be played at Toyota Park Stadium, located in Wellington, New Zealand. The stadium has a capacity of 18,000 people.
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!

Welcome to the Puebla vs Chicago Fire live stream, corresponding to Matchday 3 of the Leagues Cup. The match will take place at Toyota Park Stadium at 20:00.
