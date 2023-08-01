Toluca vs Colorado Rapids LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Leagues Cup 2023 Match
Stay tuned for the Toluca vs Colorado Rapids live stream

In a few moments we'll share with you the starting lineups for Toluca vs Colorado Rapids live, as well as the latest information from Dick's Sporting Park Stadium. Stay tuned for up-to-the-minute live coverage of the match on VAVEL.
Where and how to watch Toluca vs Colorado Rapids live online

The match will be broadcasted on TUDN channel.

Toluca vs Colorado Rapids can be tuned in from Apple TV App live streams.

If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL USA is your best option.

What time is Toluca vs Colorado Rapids matchday 3 of the Leagues Cup 2023?

This is the kick-off time for the Toluca vs Colorado Rapids match on July 31, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 8:30 p.m.

Bolivia: 7:30 p.m.

Brazil: 7:30 p.m.

Chile: 5:30 p.m.

Colombia: 7:30 p.m.

Ecuador: 7:30 p.m.

United States: 9:30 p.m. PT and 11:00 p.m. ET

Mexico: 7:30 p.m.

Paraguay: 8:30 p.m.

Peru: 7:30 p.m.

Uruguay: 10:30 p.m. ET

Venezuela: 8:30 p.m. ET

Japan: 9:30 p.m.

India: 5:30 a.m. 

Nigeria: 01:30 a.m.

South Africa: 2:30 a.m.

Australia: 0930 hours

United Kingdom ET: 01:30 a.m.

Toluca Statements

Ignacio Ambriz spoke ahead of the match: "I expect Colorado to be looking for their last chance to win and reach the next round. For us, having achieved a good result in the first game, we have high expectations of advancing, but the games are not easy, we need to run a lot, attack well, be convincing both defensively and offensively and not concede a goal. We need to play very well to get that great result that will allow us to be in the next round."

"Colorado (is a team) that plays very good soccer, that tries to play from the back, from William (Yarbrough) who I am fortunate to know and then, if we want to be in the next phase, we need to go out as we always do. Wherever we go, we always try to play soccer, we like to be open, that's the way I personally like it, that whatever field we go to, we will always go out to play one-on-one with any opponent and if we really want to get that great result, we need to play a perfect game tomorrow".

How are the Colorado Rapids doing?

Colorado Rapids lost to Nashville, two goals to one, and the players will be looking to close this phase in a good way and thus seek qualification.
How will Toluca arrive?

Toluca arrives to this match after defeating Nashville four goals to three, the Red Devils will be looking to close this tournament with an important victory.

The Toluca vs Colorado Rapids match will be played at Dick's Sporting Goods Park Stadium.

Toluca vs Colorado Rapids will be played at Dick's Sporting Goods Park Stadium, located in Denver, United States. The stadium has a capacity for 18,000 people.
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!

Welcome to the live broadcast of the Toluca vs Colorado Rapids match, corresponding to Matchday 3 of the Leagues Cup. The match will take place at Dick's Sporting Goods Park Stadium at 9:30 pm.
