Toluca vs Colorado Rapids LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Leagues Cup 2023 Match

Stay tuned for the Toluca vs Colorado Rapids live stream
Where and how to watch Toluca vs Colorado Rapids live online
Toluca vs Colorado Rapids can be tuned in from Apple TV App live streams.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is Toluca vs Colorado Rapids matchday 3 of the Leagues Cup 2023?
Argentina: 8:30 p.m.
Bolivia: 7:30 p.m.
Brazil: 7:30 p.m.
Chile: 5:30 p.m.
Colombia: 7:30 p.m.
Ecuador: 7:30 p.m.
United States: 9:30 p.m. PT and 11:00 p.m. ET
Mexico: 7:30 p.m.
Paraguay: 8:30 p.m.
Peru: 7:30 p.m.
Uruguay: 10:30 p.m. ET
Venezuela: 8:30 p.m. ET
Japan: 9:30 p.m.
India: 5:30 a.m.
Nigeria: 01:30 a.m.
South Africa: 2:30 a.m.
Australia: 0930 hours
United Kingdom ET: 01:30 a.m.
Toluca Statements
"Colorado (is a team) that plays very good soccer, that tries to play from the back, from William (Yarbrough) who I am fortunate to know and then, if we want to be in the next phase, we need to go out as we always do. Wherever we go, we always try to play soccer, we like to be open, that's the way I personally like it, that whatever field we go to, we will always go out to play one-on-one with any opponent and if we really want to get that great result, we need to play a perfect game tomorrow".
How are the Colorado Rapids doing?
How will Toluca arrive?