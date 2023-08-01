Hartlepool vs Sunderland LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Friendly Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Watch out for this Sunderland player:
For this match, the player to watch will be the team's center forward; Luke O'Nien. The current Sunderland center forward has played a key role in the few victories obtained last season, helping to retain possession of the ball and having a great ability to distribute it in the opponent's field, also, his great right foot is a latent danger for all goalkeepers so he will be important to get the victory.
Sunderland's final line-up:
A. Patterson; L. Gooch, L. O'Nien, T. Hume, P. Roberts; J. Clarke, P. Ekwah, D. Neil, A. Diallo; A. Pritchard; J. Gelhardt.
Watch out for this Hartlepool player:
For this match, the player to watch will be the attacking midfielder, Callum Cooke. The English attacker is always a latent danger in the box, whether or not he has the ball under his control, so opposing defenses must always be alert as Callum Cooke knows how to sneak between the defensive lines to get unmarked and score a goal for Hartlepool.
Hartlepool's last line-up:
B. Kiliip; E. Pruti, M. Dolan, D. Dodds; D. Ferguson, C. Cooke, N. Featherstone, T. Crwaford, B. Kiernan; C. Jennings, J. Hamilton.
Background:
Hartlepool and Sunderland have never met at any time or any official/friendly tournament, so this will be the first time the two sides will meet head to head inside the ground. This factor adds a little more spice to the match as both teams will be looking to take the win as it will be the first meeting.
About the Stadium
Victoria Park Stadium is a soccer stadium located in Hartlepool, County Durham, in the North East of England. It is home to the professional soccer team Hartlepool United Football Club. Victoria Park stadium has an approximate capacity of around 7,856 spectators. However, it is important to note that the capacity may vary depending on the configuration and regulations in force.
The stadium was opened in 1886 and has been the home of Hartlepool United FC for much of its history. Over the years, the stadium has witnessed numerous exciting matches and sporting events.
To change this season
On the other hand, Sunderland will try to have a completely different season from the previous ones, as long as it is positive since, remembering their last performances in the Championship, the team of the black cats has not been able to position itself in the top positions of the general table and they have regularly taken over the 6th or 4th positions, so, for this new adventure, Sunderland will at least try to be fighting for a place in the positions to be promoted to the Premier League. Sunderland is also hoping to do well in the FA Cup and Carabao Cup.
Aiming for promotion
For a part, the Hartlepool will seek to have a seasonal season looking for the promotion of the fifth division of the League of England and continue to give large steps advanced in its history for some day placed in the maximum circuit of the English soccer. Last season they were close to promotion since they were positioned in the upper middle of the general table of the fifth division and were not enough points to seek a direct pass to the silver division, now, the only thing left to do is to have a good performance and try to secure the first or second place to be promoted.
Start preparing for the upcoming season
Little by little the days continue to advance and that means that the arrival of the 23/24 season is getting closer and closer for the teams to undertake a new adventure in their respective leagues and achieve the desired goals, either to fight for the league title, enter European competitions, avoid relegation or win their respective cups, which means starting to plan what will be 10 months of actions and emotions where goals and controversies will not be lacking in the most beautiful sport in the world. In this encounter, will face the Hartlepool of the English fifth division that will make you face the Sunderland of the Championship, both teams seek to get in rhythm and form to the start of season in August to start their leagues at the highest level.
Kick-off time
The Hartlepool vs Sunderland match will be played at Victoria Park, in Hartlepool, England. The kick-off is scheduled at 14:30 pm ET.
