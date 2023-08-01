China vs England: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the Women's World Cup
How and where to watch the China vs England match live?

If you want to directly stream it: Telemundo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, FOX Sports App, Peacock, Foxsports.com, Fox Sports 1

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

What time is China vs England match for Women's World Cup?

This is the start time of the game China vs England of August 1st 2023 in several countries:

Argentina 8:00 am: DIRECT Sports Argentina, DIRECTV Sports App, directvsports.com

Bolivia 7:00 am: Fifa+

Brazil 8:00am: Fifa+, CazéTv

Chile 7:00 am:RCN Nuestra Tele, DIRECTV Sports Chile, DIRECTV Sports App, directvsports.com

Colombia 6:00 am:Caracol TV, RCN Nuestra Tele, DIRECTV Sports Colombia, DIRECTV Sports App, Caracol Play, directvsports.com

Ecuador 6:00 am: RCN Nuestra Tele, DIRECTV Sports Ecuador, DIRECTV Sports App, directvsports.com

USA 7:00 am: Telemundo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, FOX Sports App, Peacock, Foxsports.com, Fox Sports 1

Spain 12:00 pm: RCN Nuestra Tele, RTVE.es, TVE La 2

Mexico 6:00 am: RCN Nuestra Tele, TUDN, TUDN En Vivo, Fanatiz Mexico, ViX, VIX+

Paraguay 7:00 am: Fifa+

Peru 6:00 am: RCN Nuestra Tele, DIRECTV Sports Peru, DIRECTV Sports App, directvsports.com

Uruguay 8:00 am: DIRECTV Sports Uruguay, DIRECTV Sports App, directvsports.com

Venezuela 7:00 am: RCN Nuestra Tele, DIRECTV Sports Venezuela, DIRECTV Sports App, directvsports.com

Refereeing

Referee: Casey Reibelt (AUS)

Assistants: Ramina Tsoi (QUI) and Heba Saadieh (PLE)

Fourth official: Marianela Araya (CRI)

England's probable line-up

Mary Earps; Lucy Bronze, Millie Bright, Carter and Greenwood; Laura Coombs, Stanway and Ella Toone; Lauren James (Lauren Hemp), Chloe Kelly and Alessia Russo.
Photo: FA
England's situation

England have a new casualty. Midfielder Keira Walsh suffered a knee injury during the match against Denmark and could be out of the World Cup. A torn ligament has been ruled out, but the degree of the injury has not yet been reported. Coach Wiegman said Walsh would not face China. Laura Coombs could come into the starting line-up. She replaced Walsh soon after the injury.
China's probable line-up

Xu Huan; Mengwen, Jiaxing, Wei and Qiaozhu; Shuang, Zhang Xin (Wang Shuang), Lingwei and Linyan; Jiahui and Shanshan.
China's situation

China have no injured players but are without Zhang Rui, who was sent off in the match against Haiti. Zhang Xin, who plays in Chinese soccer, was the coach's direct choice to make up for the lack of a midfielder. Zhang is expected to be retained as a starter for Tuesday's match. One of the key players in the squad, Wang Shuang suffered from injuries during the pre-World Cup cycle but made her debut in the last game and could feature in the team.
How do the teams fare?

China were beaten 1-0 by Denmark in their opening game but bounced back in Round 2 to beat Haiti by the same scoreline. The Chinese are level on virtually all criteria with the Danes (both have three points) but are behind in the head-to-head. To progress to the knockout stage, China must beat England and hope for a Denmark loss.

England, meanwhile, need just one point to reach the last 16. Reigning UEFA Women's EURO champions Sarina Wiegman's side are enjoying a good run of form and have six points in the group, but they have been dealt a blow by the injury to key player Keira Walsh; the good news is that a ligament injury has been ruled out. Her replacement in midfield is expected to be Laura Coombs.

DECISION!

China and England face each other on Tuesday at 8am (BST) at the Hindmarsh Stadium in the third and final match of Group D of the Women's World Cup 2023. England need just a draw to progress to the next round, while China are battling with Denmark for the final spot in the last 16.
