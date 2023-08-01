Celtic vs Athletic Bilbao LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Friendly 2023 Match
Image: Celtic

ADVERTISEMENT

60 LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
3:00 AMan hour ago

Stay tuned to follow Celtic vs Athletic Club live on TV

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Celtic vs Athletic Club live, as well as the latest information from Celtic Park Stadium. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
2:55 AMan hour ago

Where and how to watch Celtic vs Athletic online and live stream

The match will not be broadcasted.

Celtic vs Athletic can be tuned in from the live streams on Celtic TV App.

If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL USA is your best option.

2:50 AMan hour ago

What time is the Celtic vs Athletic Club international friendly match?

This is the kick-off time for the Celtic vs Athletic Club match on August 1, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 13:30

Bolivia: 12:30 p.m.

Brazil: 12:30 p.m.

Chile: 10:30 a.m.

Colombia: 12:30 p.m.

Ecuador: 12:30 p.m.

United States: 2:30 p.m. PT and 4:30 p.m. ET

Mexico: 12:30 p.m.

Paraguay: 1:30 p.m.

Peru: 12:30 p.m.

Uruguay: 3:30 p.m. ET

Venezuela: 12:30 p.m.

Japan: 1:30 p.m.

India: 10:30 p.m. 

Nigeria: 6:30 p.m.

South Africa: 7:30 p.m.

Australia: 01:30 a.m.

United Kingdom ET: 6:30 p.m.

2:45 AMan hour ago

Athletic Statements

Ernesto Valverde spoke to the media after their last friendly match: "Of course we give importance to scoring goals. In this match we had options and what we are interested in is having chances to score. Against Chivas we barely had them, also conditioned by the situation, but we are interested in generating more danger and sometimes it costs us too much to finish when we try to make a wall when it is obvious that we have to look for a more forceful solution. We struggled last year at times and we need to review that."

"In the first half, with six players who hadn't been involved yet, it was hard for us to get a bit of momentum into the game, although afterwards with the changes we had a bit more spark."

"In the case of Martón we have many players in that demarcation and he is a similar profile to Villalibre. Against Necaxa he scored two goals, he is a player who has a goal and we have to take him into account, but there is also Guruzeta who has played inside and can play as a striker, as well as Iñaki Williams who has played on the wing and will play as a striker many times".

2:40 AMan hour ago

How is Athletic coming?

Athletic drew in their last friendly match against Gimnástica two goals to one, the Spaniards are looking for an excellent preparation prior to the start of the LaLiga season.

2:35 AMan hour ago

How are Celtic coming in?

Celtic arrives to this match after a one-goal draw against Wolves, the Scottish team will be looking for an important victory.

2:30 AMan hour ago

The match Celtic vs Athletic Club will be played at Celtic Park Stadium.

The Celtic vs Athletic Club match will be played at Celtic Park Stadium, located in Glasgow, Scotland. The stadium has a capacity for 18,000 people.
2:25 AMan hour ago

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!

Welcome to the Celtic vs Athletic Club live stream, corresponding to the international friendly match. The match will take place at Celtic Park Stadium, at 2:30 pm.
VAVEL Logo