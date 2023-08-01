Celtic vs Athletic Bilbao LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Friendly 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned to follow Celtic vs Athletic Club live on TV
Where and how to watch Celtic vs Athletic online and live stream
Celtic vs Athletic can be tuned in from the live streams on Celtic TV App.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is the Celtic vs Athletic Club international friendly match?
Argentina: 13:30
Bolivia: 12:30 p.m.
Brazil: 12:30 p.m.
Chile: 10:30 a.m.
Colombia: 12:30 p.m.
Ecuador: 12:30 p.m.
United States: 2:30 p.m. PT and 4:30 p.m. ET
Mexico: 12:30 p.m.
Paraguay: 1:30 p.m.
Peru: 12:30 p.m.
Uruguay: 3:30 p.m. ET
Venezuela: 12:30 p.m.
Japan: 1:30 p.m.
India: 10:30 p.m.
Nigeria: 6:30 p.m.
South Africa: 7:30 p.m.
Australia: 01:30 a.m.
United Kingdom ET: 6:30 p.m.
Athletic Statements
"In the first half, with six players who hadn't been involved yet, it was hard for us to get a bit of momentum into the game, although afterwards with the changes we had a bit more spark."
"In the case of Martón we have many players in that demarcation and he is a similar profile to Villalibre. Against Necaxa he scored two goals, he is a player who has a goal and we have to take him into account, but there is also Guruzeta who has played inside and can play as a striker, as well as Iñaki Williams who has played on the wing and will play as a striker many times".
How is Athletic coming?
How are Celtic coming in?