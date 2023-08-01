Seattle Sounders 0-0 Portland Timbers: Frei hits milestone as Cascadia rivals play to dull draw

The Seattle Sounders played to a 0-0 draw against the Portland Timbers at Lumen Field in a match that saw Seattle goalkeeper Stefan Frei post his 100th career shutout.

Despite being outshot 11-5, the Sounders earned a point thanks to Frei, whose clean sheet was his MLS-leading ninth of the season as he made a pair of saves.

His counterpart, Aljaz Ivacic, was far less busy, making just one save as the Timbers extended their unbeaten run in Seattle to eight matches.

For the first time in the now 40 matches played between the Cascadia rivals in both the regular season and playoffs, neither team was able to find the back of the net.

Story of the match

Portland seemed to be at their most dangerous when on the counterattack and it was from that where one of their best chances came after 14 minutes.

Playing three-on-three, Evander played a through ball to Dairon Asprilla and as he was readying himself to shoot, Cody Baker was on hand to intercept and the ball eventually found its way into Frei's hands.

Shortly before the half-hour mark, the Colombian again looked to open the scoring, but his attempt, after getting his leg to the ball, Frei made an easy diving save.

One of Seattle's youngsters had a chance in the 52nd minutes as Reed Baker-Whiting nutmegged a Portland defender but his cutback pass was broken up at the last second.

Two minutes later Ivacic cleared the ball off his line following a corner by Nicolas Lodeiro and from another counter, Evander's shot was easily stopped by Frei.

Asprilla, who led all players with four shots, nearly opened the scoring from an outswinging cross by Evander that went inches wide when sent into the box.

A minute later, Cristian Roldan and Raul Ruidiaz were then introduced and on 63 minutes, Roldan got to the right end line and his cross into the six-yard box was headed over the right post by Leo Chu.

The Timbers manager Giovanni Savarese introduced Nathan Fogaca and Franck Boli in an effort to provide an injection of attacking play into his squad.

In the final quarter of an hour, Chu found space in the box after outmuscling Eric Miller into the penalty box and after playing the ball across, it was caught by Ivacic.

On 79 minutes, Evander's cross was headed on goal by Asprilla as it took one bounce on its way to Frei, who gloved the attempt in the final notable action of a drab afternoon.

Man of the match: Stefan Frei

In a match that lacked serious quality and clear-cut chances for either side, this game will be most remembered for a milestone reached by one of the league's all-time greatest goalkeepers.