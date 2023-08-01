Columbus Crew 4-2 Charlotte FC: Ramirez brace leads Crew past Crown in six-goal thriller

The Columbus Crew got a goal in each half from Christian Ramirez and Cucho Hernandez added a goal and an assist in a 4-2 victory over Charlotte FC at Lower.com Field.

Ramirez opened the scoring in the fifth minute and he picked up an assist on Max Arfsten's goal that made it 2-0 and Hernandez scored just before halftime to put Columbus up 3-0.

Charlotte would mount a comeback, Karol Swiderski and Justin Meram scoring two minutes apart to make it a one-goal game but Ramirez picked up his second goal of the match for the 4-2 final.

Story of the match

Columbus was out of the blocks well and took the lead after just five minutes. Hernandez found Ramirez with a lovely through ball and he slotted past Kristijan Kahlina.

Four minutes later, the Crew nearly doubled their advantage as Hernandez's shot from just inside the 18-yard box sailed over the crossbar.

The lively Hernandez then set up Yaw Yeboah as he was alone in the corner of the penalty area, his shot just missing an open net at the near post.

Max Arfsten did find a second for Columbus on 21 minutes. Ramirez took a pass from Yeboah and switched the play to the right where Arfsten stepped over twice and curled a low shot to the far post.

It appeared Charlotte halved the deficit when Justin Meram's diving header beat Patrick Schulte but after a check of VAR, it was determined Meram was in an offside position on the cross in.

Schulte then saved from ex-Columbus man Harrison Afful and the follow-up attempt was knocked out by defender Malte Amundsen.

With halftime approaching, the hosts made it 3-0, Lucas Zelarayan sending a ball over the top to Hernandez and he lofted into the back of the net past an onrushing Kahlina.

In the 56th minute, Charlotte were on the board as Swiderski got the ball in the penalty area and after controlling the pass, the Pole slid his shot past Andrew Tarbell.

Following a turnover from the hosts, Meram was able to capitalize and score against his former side to bring the Crown to within 3-2.

Two minutes later, the Crew restored their two-goal advantage. Arfsten dribbled into the box and his square pass was left by Hernandez and it found Ramirez, who scored his second of the evening.

Man of the match: Christian Ramirez

The Colombian benefitted from a porous Charlotte defense as well as playing with offensive threats such as Hernandez and Zelarayan to score twice as well as pick up an assist in an excellent evening.