Portugal vs USA: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the Women's World Cup Match
VAVEL Brazil

60 LIVE UPDATES
How and where to watch the Portugal vs USA match live?

If you want to watch the game Portugal vs USA live on TV, your options is: Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Telemundo, FOX Network

If you want to directly stream it: Peacock, Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

What time is Portugal vs USA match for Women's World Cup?

This is the start time of the game Portugal vs USA of 1th August 2023 in several countries:

Argentina 4:00 am: DIRECT Sports Argentina, DIRECTV Sports App, directvsports.com

Bolivia 3 am: Fifa+

Brazil 4 am: Fifa+ and CazéTv

Chile 3 am:RCN Nuestra Tele, DIRECTV Sports Chile, DIRECTV Sports App, directvsports.com

Colombia 2 am:Caracol TV, RCN Nuestra Tele, DIRECTV Sports Colombia, DIRECTV Sports App, Caracol Play, directvsports.com

Ecuador 2 am: RCN Nuestra Tele, DIRECTV Sports Ecuador, DIRECTV Sports App, directvsports.com

USA 3 am: Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Telemundo, FOX Network, Peacock, Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App

Spain 8 am: RTVE.es, TDP, fuboTV España

Mexico 2 am: RCN Nuestra Tele, TUDN, TUDN En Vivo, Fanatiz Mexico, ViX, VIX+

Paraguay 3 am: Fifa+

Peru 2 am: RCN Nuestra Tele, DIRECTV Sports Peru, DIRECTV Sports App, directvsports.com

Uruguay 4 am: DIRECTV Sports Uruguay, DIRECTV Sports App, directvsports.com

Venezuela 3 am: RCN Nuestra Tele, DIRECTV Sports Venezuela, DIRECTV Sports App, directvsports.com

Speak, Vlatko Andonovski!

"From the moment I sat in this chair in 2019, the pressure started. This is not new or something I did not expect. The difference from 2019 to now is that I have learned to turn pressure into enthusiasm.  I didn't come to this World Cup thinking 'oh my God, we're getting a chance to compete for a title'. We have a good team, we have a good squad, we have the resources. Everything we need and we are playing well with this team.

Now, one thing I do is that I don't have any social media, I don't read anything. Our press officer is my main source of information. When we were driving here, we were talking about it. He shared some things with me, and I was like 'wow, when that happened. ' He's been really good to me and picking out the things that I need to know and picking out the things that I don't need to know, because I'm sure if I knew everything outside of our bubble, I wouldn't be smiling right now.  That's how I deal with pressure.

You know, I think I'm sure if I knew everything outside of our bubble, I wouldn't be smiling right now, so that's how I deal with pressure. Another way is that we feel so prepared about anything and everything that in some ways that helps us deal with the pressure. I mean, we were prepared for the World Cup, we're prepared for every game and for different types of games, different scenarios, different moments and that's all we can do. In the end, we'll see what happens on the pitch.

For us, the most important thing is to get to the knockout stage, first and foremost. We don't want to look two, three, four steps ahead. If we start thinking too far ahead, our chance may never come."

Situation in the USA

Vlatko Andonovski has no problems and has all the players at his disposal.
Speak, Francisco Neto!

"The team feels motivated, eager to play. It's another opportunity, another moment, another World Cup game, another chance to represent our country at the highest level. We've worked hard and we deserve to be in the position we're in: to get to the last game relying only on us in an extremely difficult group. We're very ambitious and want to do well.

Colombia have great values. We probably don't have as much access to what they do, they're lesser-known teams, but of course Germany and number two in the rankings, that's Germany, super powerful. The World Cup is very much this, there are always these moments when teams lower down the rankings manage to excel, transcend and have incredible displays. We always believe in that, we believe in our value and we believe that teams that are competent and organized can play the games to the end. We want to play the game against the United States until the end, to be organized and competent enough to take the game to the end.

A United States continuing what they did in the second half against the Netherlands. Highly pressing, wanting to dominate the game from the start, having the ball, pushing the opposing team into the last third with very high pressure, with many players in their offensive line attacking the last third. We will have to be prepared and counter this strategy, which is what I think the United States will do, it's in their DNA. It's been growing at the World Cup, it's up to us to have the weapons to counter it.

We are talking about players who have played in many World Cup finals, have been in the national team space for many years, many Olympic Games. Of course they are human beings and of course when things are not going well they have some extra pressure. But when the ball starts rolling, the pressure on both sides will disappear. We have to be able to impose ourselves and not count on the nervousness of the USA. We noticed against the Netherlands that the US players grow with the game, they grow with the needs and the adversity. We have to be prepared for the best version of the USA. The best version of Portugal will also have to show up. 

We will see if there are few or many [opportunities from Portugal]. We'll try to increase the number of chances, that's a big mission, we know it's difficult. We've played the USA four times, we know we have a tough record against them [10 defeats and one draw in 11 meetings, with zero goals scored], there are few teams in the world who score goals against them. But in those four meetings we've always created chances, even if we haven't put them away. We have our strategy for attacking the final third, we want to put our forwards in good situations to finish. Whether that happens will also depend on the individual ability of the players."

Situation in Portugal

Coach Francisco Neto will not be able to count on Fatima Pinto. The midfielder is still recovering from a knee injury.
USWNT

Four-time champions the United States are top of Group E with four points. The Yanks won 3-0 against Vietnam, followed by a 1-1 draw against Canada. And unlike their opponents, USWNT need just a draw to seal their spot.
Selection of the Quinas

After stumbling 1-0 to the Netherlands, Portugal fought back to beat Vietnam 2-0. In third place, the Seleção das Quinas have three points, one less than the Americans. The Immortals will need to win their match if they are to hope to qualify for the last 16 in their first ever finals appearance.
Eye on the game

Portugal vs USA live this Tuesday (1), at the Eden Park at 3 am ET, for the Women's World Cup. The match is valid for the 3th round of the competition.
