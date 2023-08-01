Portugal vs USA: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the Women's World Cup Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Argentina 4:00 am: DIRECT Sports Argentina, DIRECTV Sports App, directvsports.com
Bolivia 3 am: Fifa+
Brazil 4 am: Fifa+ and CazéTv
Chile 3 am:RCN Nuestra Tele, DIRECTV Sports Chile, DIRECTV Sports App, directvsports.com
Colombia 2 am:Caracol TV, RCN Nuestra Tele, DIRECTV Sports Colombia, DIRECTV Sports App, Caracol Play, directvsports.com
Ecuador 2 am: RCN Nuestra Tele, DIRECTV Sports Ecuador, DIRECTV Sports App, directvsports.com
USA 3 am: Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Telemundo, FOX Network, Peacock, Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App
Spain 8 am: RTVE.es, TDP, fuboTV España
Mexico 2 am: RCN Nuestra Tele, TUDN, TUDN En Vivo, Fanatiz Mexico, ViX, VIX+
Paraguay 3 am: Fifa+
Peru 2 am: RCN Nuestra Tele, DIRECTV Sports Peru, DIRECTV Sports App, directvsports.com
Uruguay 4 am: DIRECTV Sports Uruguay, DIRECTV Sports App, directvsports.com
Venezuela 3 am: RCN Nuestra Tele, DIRECTV Sports Venezuela, DIRECTV Sports App, directvsports.com
Now, one thing I do is that I don't have any social media, I don't read anything. Our press officer is my main source of information. When we were driving here, we were talking about it. He shared some things with me, and I was like 'wow, when that happened. ' He's been really good to me and picking out the things that I need to know and picking out the things that I don't need to know, because I'm sure if I knew everything outside of our bubble, I wouldn't be smiling right now. That's how I deal with pressure.
You know, I think I'm sure if I knew everything outside of our bubble, I wouldn't be smiling right now, so that's how I deal with pressure. Another way is that we feel so prepared about anything and everything that in some ways that helps us deal with the pressure. I mean, we were prepared for the World Cup, we're prepared for every game and for different types of games, different scenarios, different moments and that's all we can do. In the end, we'll see what happens on the pitch.
For us, the most important thing is to get to the knockout stage, first and foremost. We don't want to look two, three, four steps ahead. If we start thinking too far ahead, our chance may never come."
Colombia have great values. We probably don't have as much access to what they do, they're lesser-known teams, but of course Germany and number two in the rankings, that's Germany, super powerful. The World Cup is very much this, there are always these moments when teams lower down the rankings manage to excel, transcend and have incredible displays. We always believe in that, we believe in our value and we believe that teams that are competent and organized can play the games to the end. We want to play the game against the United States until the end, to be organized and competent enough to take the game to the end.
A United States continuing what they did in the second half against the Netherlands. Highly pressing, wanting to dominate the game from the start, having the ball, pushing the opposing team into the last third with very high pressure, with many players in their offensive line attacking the last third. We will have to be prepared and counter this strategy, which is what I think the United States will do, it's in their DNA. It's been growing at the World Cup, it's up to us to have the weapons to counter it.
We are talking about players who have played in many World Cup finals, have been in the national team space for many years, many Olympic Games. Of course they are human beings and of course when things are not going well they have some extra pressure. But when the ball starts rolling, the pressure on both sides will disappear. We have to be able to impose ourselves and not count on the nervousness of the USA. We noticed against the Netherlands that the US players grow with the game, they grow with the needs and the adversity. We have to be prepared for the best version of the USA. The best version of Portugal will also have to show up.
We will see if there are few or many [opportunities from Portugal]. We'll try to increase the number of chances, that's a big mission, we know it's difficult. We've played the USA four times, we know we have a tough record against them [10 defeats and one draw in 11 meetings, with zero goals scored], there are few teams in the world who score goals against them. But in those four meetings we've always created chances, even if we haven't put them away. We have our strategy for attacking the final third, we want to put our forwards in good situations to finish. Whether that happens will also depend on the individual ability of the players."
If you want to directly stream it: Peacock, Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App
