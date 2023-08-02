Marseille vs Bayer Leverkusen LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Friendly Game 2023
What time is Marseille vs Bayer Leverkusen match for the Friendly Game 2023?

This is the start time of the game Marseille vs Bayer Leverkusen of August 2nd in several countries:

Argentina: 3:45 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Bolivia: 2:45 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Brazil: 3:45 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Chile: 2:45 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Costa Rica: 12:45 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Colombia: 2:45 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Ecuador: 2:45 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

United States (ET): 2:45 PM on ESPN and ESPN Plus

Spain: 8:45 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Mexico: 12:45 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Paraguay: 2:45 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Peru: 1:45 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Uruguay: 3:45 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Key player Bayer Leverkusen

One of the big signings of the Bundesliga team this summer was Granit Xhaka, who hopes to bring that experience and quality to the midfield in the search that this team, under the guidance of Xabi Alonso, can shine and, why not, fight for the championship.
Key player Marseille

One of the big signings before the departure of Payer is the Gabonese Pierre-Emerick Emiliano François Aubameyang, who returns to Ligue 1 with the mission to regain his rhythm and gunpowder that dried up in recent seasons.
Last lineup Bayer Leverkusen

1 Lukáš Hrádecký, 30 Jeremie Frimpong, 12 Edmond Tapsoba, 6 Odilon Kossounou, 3 Alejandro Grimaldo, 24 Gustavo Puerta, 34 Granit Xhaka, 27 Florian Wirtz, 23 Jonas Hofmann, 7 Victor Okoh Boniface, 21 Amine Adl.
Last lineup Marseille

16 Pau Lopez, 7 Jonathan Clauss, 4 Samuel Gigot, 5 Leonardo Balerdi, 15 Emran Soglo, 22 Pape Gueye, 27 Jordan Veretout, 21 Valentin Rongier, 23 Ismaïla Sarr, 10 P. Aubameyang, 8 Azzedine Ounahi.
Bayer Leverkusen: one step at a time

The arrival of Xabi Alonso at Bayer Leverkusen last season changed the face of the team and lifted them into the final rounds of the UEFA Europa League and, for this campaign, the mission is to do much better with the Spaniard at the helm from the outset.
Marseille: continue their preparation

Marseille will end its preparation phase with this match before facing the play-off round of the Champions League Playoffs, where it beat Nymes 2-0, lost to Eupen by the minimum difference, and won 1-0 against Waalwijk.
The venue for the match

The venue for this game will be the traditional Vélodrome Stadium, in Marseille, France, inaugurated on June 13, 1937, which has a capacity for 67 thousand people and has been the home of Olympique de Marseille for many years.

The Kick-off

The Marseille vs Bayer Leverkusen match will be played at the Velódrome Stadium, in Marseille, France. The kick-off is scheduled at 14:45 pm ET.
