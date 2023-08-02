Juventus vs Real Madrid LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Friendly Game
Image: VAVEL

What time is Juventus vs Real Madrid match for Friendly Game?

This is the start time of the game Juventus vs Real Madrid of August 2nd in several countries:

Argentina: 8:30 PM on Star Plus

Bolivia: 7:30 PM on Star Plus

Brazil: 8:30 PM on Star Plus

Chile: 8:30 PM on Star Plus

Costa Rica: 5:30 PM on Star Plus

Colombia: 6:30 PM on Star Plus

Ecuador: 6:30 PM on Star Plus

United States (ET): 7:30 PM on Star Plus

Spain: 1:30 AM on Star Plus

Mexico: 5:30 PM on Star Plus 

Paraguay: 7:30 PM on Star Plus

Peru: 6:30 PM on Star Plus

Uruguay: 8:30 PM on Star Plus

Key player Real Madrid

However, one player who has grown by leaps and bounds has been Vinícius Júnior, as the Brazilian has all the magic of being able to generate danger on his own, although one of his weaknesses is that he can fall into a lack of concentration, especially when the score is not in their favor.
Foto: El Confidencial
Key player Juventus

Given the changes that have taken place in the club, Moise Kean will have to act as the leader of the attack with the mission of being in charge of scoring goals, taking advantage of the good technique he possesses as well as his physical corpulence.
Last lineup Real Madrid

1 Thibaut Courtois, 4 David Alaba, 3 Éder Militão, 18 Aurélien Tchouaméni, 23 Ferland Mendy, 2 Dani Carvajal, 5 Jude Bellingham, 12 Eduardo Camavinga, 15 Federico Valverde, 7 Vinícius Júnior, 11 Rodrygo.
Last lineup Juventus

1 Wojciech Szczesny, 3 Bremer, 6 Danilo, 4 Frederico Gatti, 20 Fabio Miretti, 16 Weston McKennie, 5 Manuel Locatelli, 27 Andrea Cambiaso, 22 Timothy Weah, 7 Federico Chiesa, 18 Moise Kean.
It is not worried about the goleada

Carlo Ancelotti, Real Madrid's technical director, indicated that after the drubbing they received at the hands of Barcelona, he does not feel worried because the team generated many options and he liked the way they performed throughout the 90 minutes, although they will have to polish some defensive aspects.

"The result hurts us but it is not important. It was a good match, with many positive things, but there seemed to be a wall around their goal. I don't remember seeing five shots at the post in one game. We played a good game, we played well for an hour with and without the ball, with intensity and mobility. In the end we lacked balance because we were very attacking and we conceded two goals," he said at the press conference at AT&T Stadium.

Real Madrid: improve their finishing

Real Madrid needs to improve its finishing, as they generated several chances against FC Barcelona last Saturday and failed to score any of them, resulting in a surprise 3-0 defeat against Barcelona. Previously, the Merengue team had defeated Manchester United 2-0 and came from behind to beat AC Milan 3-2.
Juventus: getting back on track

Due to the managerial and economic problems that were taken some years ago, Juventus will not participate in international tournaments this year, so they will be able to focus entirely on doing well in both league and cup and they will try to do so from these games. Last week they drew 2-2 with AC Milan, although they won on penalties 4-2.
The Kick-off

The Juventus vs Real Madrid match will be played at the Camping World Stadium, Florida, United States. The kick-off is scheduled at 7:30 pm ET.
