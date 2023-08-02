South Africa vs Italy LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch World Cup Womens 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Watch South Africa vs Italy online live on Match day 3 of the
In a few moments we will share with you the starting line-ups for South Africa vs Italy live on Matchday 3 of the Women's World Cup 2023, as well as the latest information from Sky Stadium.
Sky Stadium
Located in Wellington, New Zealand, it is one of the most important stadiums in the Oceania country, it has a capacity for 34 thousand spectators and was inaugurated on January 3, 2000. It will be the venue for this match between the national teams of Italy and South Africa on the last day of the group stage and where the fans will be present to support their countries, without a doubt a great stadium for a great match.
Where and how to watch South Africa vs Italy online live in the Women's World Cup 2023?
The South Africa vs Italy match will be broadcast on TV on TUDN.
South Africa vs Italy can be tuned in from the live streams on ViX App.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Last Lineup Italy
This is the line-up of the Italian women's national team:
22.F.Duarante, 4.L.Di.Guglielmo, 23.C.Salvai, 17.L.Boattin, 18.A.Caruso, 6.M.Giugliano, 16.G.Dragoni, 8.B.Bonansea, 7.S.Cantore, 14.C.Beccari, 11.S.Blackstenius. DT: M.Bertollini.
Latest South African line-up
This is South Africa's final line-up:
1.K.Swart, 2.L.Ramalepe, 13.B.Mbane, 3.B.Gamede, 7.K.Dhlamini, 10.L.Mothalo, 15.R.Jane, 6.N.Cesane, 8.H.Magala, 11.T.Kgatlana, 12.J.Seoposenwe. DT:D.Ellis.
What time is South Africa vs Italy match day 3 of the Women's World Cup 2023?
This is the kick-off time for the South Africa vs Italy match on 2 August 2023 in various countries:
Argentina: 02:00 hours
Bolivia: 01:00 hours
Brazil: 01:00 hours
Chile: 11:00 hours
Colombia: 01:00 hours
Ecuador: 01:00 hours
United States: 03:00 hours PT and 05:00 hours ET
Mexico: 01:00 hours
Paraguay: 02:00 hours
Peru: 01:00 hours
Uruguay: 04:00 hours
Venezuela: 02:00 hours
Japan: 03:00 hours
India: 11:00
Nigeria: 07:00 hours
South Africa: 08:00
Australia: 15:00 hours
United Kingdom ET: 07:00 hours
Absences
Neither team has any injured or suspended players, so tomorrow the two teams will go out with a full squad for this final group stage match, with two countries that will give their maximum effort to win their ticket to the next round of the Women's World Cup.
Background
The two teams have never met before, but the Italians will be favorites to take all three points, as they will be a little more motivated to qualify for the next round of the World Cup, while South Africa will be under pressure to win.
How does Italy get there?
For their part, the Italian national team comes from a very ugly 5-0 defeat against Sweden, what keeps them alive is the 1-0 victory against the Albiceleste, they are in 2nd position with 3 points and a record of 2 games played, one won and one lost, a draw or a win is enough for them to qualify for the next round, as by goal difference it is very difficult to reach Sweden who have almost tied the overall leadership, this is how the two national teams arrive at their last group stage match, the Italian national team with a little more obligation as one of the favourites for the World Cup in Australia-New Zealand 2023.
How does South Africa fare?
The South African team comes from a 2-2 draw against Argentina, a match that they dominated and ended up allowing the draw in the final part of the match, they are in 3rd position with 1 point and with the obligation to beat Italy if they want to qualify for the next round of the Women's World Cup, if they draw or lose they would be out of the World Cup dream.
Good afternoon, friends of VAVEL!
Welcome to the live coverage of South Africa vs Italy, Match day 3 of the Women's World Cup 2023. The match will take place at Sky Stadium at 01:00.