River Plate vs Internacional LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Libertadores Cup 2023 Match

River Plate vs Internacional: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Libertadores Cup 2023 Match
Image: River Plate

River Plate vs Internacional live stream.

The starting lineups for River Plate vs Internacional live, as well as the latest information from the Estadio Monumental.
Where and how to watch River Plate vs Internacional live online

The match will be broadcasted on ESPN 3.

River Plate vs Internacional can be tuned in from the live streams of Star+ App.

River Plate vs Internacional can be watched live online.

What time is the River Plate vs Internacional match of the Copa Libertadores Round of 16?

This is the kick-off time for the River Plate vs Internacional match on August 1, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 19:00 hours

Bolivia: 18:00 hours

Brazil: 18:00 hours

Chile: 16:00 hours

Colombia: 18:00 hours

Ecuador: 18:00 hours

United States: 8:00 p.m. PT and 10:00 p.m. ET

Mexico: 18:00 hours

Paraguay: 7:00 p.m.

Peru: 18:00 hours

Uruguay: 21:00 hours

Venezuela: 7:00 p.m.

Japan: 20:00 hours

India: 04:00 hours 

Nigeria: 00:00 hours

South Africa: 01:00 hours

Australia: 08:00 hours

United Kingdom ET: 00:00 hours

River Plate Statements

Martín Demichelis spoke before the match: "I felt identified with this intense and offensive River that won most of the matches. We crowned 11 points behind the second, we scored 50 goals, we are the second least beaten with 20 goals, a matter that bothers me not to be the first. I have said that I really like the 4-3-3 with its variables, but I knew that what we were not going to compromise on was to be protagonists in every game and to go out and look for the matches. We were aggressive and intense when it came to recovering, and we showed a lot of playmaking when it came to playing. Sometimes the long pass is necessary, although in most of the games we have been moving forward with a common sense and strategy. I want the boys to group together and not run forward. Having possession doesn't guarantee you anything, but it's the way I manage to convince the players to enjoy themselves."

"The Cup punishes you for the slightest mistake, that's why it's different. We had to go through the toughest group in the group stage and we came out prepared and strengthened for what is to come. It will be a very even round of 16 because Inter is also a very good team and because Chacho Coudet is a very detailed coach who knows us inside out. He's not going to come to take refuge on our pitch. Anyway, we shouldn't worry about whoever we play, even though we respect everyone. We'll see who plays the smartest game.

How is Internacional coming?

Internacional beat Medellin three goals to one, the team will be looking to score goals and thus return home with positive points.

How does River Plate arrive?

River Plate arrives to this match after beating Strongest two goals to zero, the team will look to give a great game and take advantage of this match.

The River Plate vs Internacional match will be played at the Monumental Stadium.

The River Plate vs Internacional match will be played at the Monumental Stadium, located in Buenos Aires, Argentina. The stadium has a capacity for 18,000 people.
River Plate vs Internacional live stream

River Plate vs Internacional live stream, corresponding to the round of 16 of the Copa Libertadores. The match will take place at the Estadio Monumental, at 20:00.
