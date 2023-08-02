River Plate vs Internacional LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Libertadores Cup 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned for the River Plate vs Internacional live stream.
Where and how to watch River Plate vs Internacional live online
River Plate vs Internacional can be tuned in from the live streams of Star+ App.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is the River Plate vs Internacional match of the Copa Libertadores Round of 16?
Argentina: 19:00 hours
Bolivia: 18:00 hours
Brazil: 18:00 hours
Chile: 16:00 hours
Colombia: 18:00 hours
Ecuador: 18:00 hours
United States: 8:00 p.m. PT and 10:00 p.m. ET
Mexico: 18:00 hours
Paraguay: 7:00 p.m.
Peru: 18:00 hours
Uruguay: 21:00 hours
Venezuela: 7:00 p.m.
Japan: 20:00 hours
India: 04:00 hours
Nigeria: 00:00 hours
South Africa: 01:00 hours
Australia: 08:00 hours
United Kingdom ET: 00:00 hours
River Plate Statements
"The Cup punishes you for the slightest mistake, that's why it's different. We had to go through the toughest group in the group stage and we came out prepared and strengthened for what is to come. It will be a very even round of 16 because Inter is also a very good team and because Chacho Coudet is a very detailed coach who knows us inside out. He's not going to come to take refuge on our pitch. Anyway, we shouldn't worry about whoever we play, even though we respect everyone. We'll see who plays the smartest game.
How is Internacional coming?
How does River Plate arrive?