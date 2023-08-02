Milan vs Barcelona LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Friendly 2023 Match
Where and how to watch AC Milan vs Barcelona online and live stream

The match will be broadcasted on ESPN 3.

AC Milan vs Barcelona can be tuned in from the live streams on Star+ App.

If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL USA is your best option.

What time is the AC Milan vs Barcelona international friendly match?

This is the kick-off time for the AC Milan vs Barcelona match on August 1, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 22:00 hours

Bolivia: 21:00 hours

Brazil: 21:00 hours

Chile: 19:00 hours

Colombia: 21:00 hours

Ecuador: 21:00 hours

United States: 23:00 hours PT and 01:00 hours ET

Mexico: 21:00 hours

Paraguay: 22:00 hours

Peru: 21:00 hours

Uruguay: 00:00 hours

Venezuela: 21:00 hours

Japan: 23:00 hours

India: 07:00 hours 

Nigeria: 03:00 hours

South Africa: 04:00 hours

Australia: 11:00 a.m.

United Kingdom ET: 03:00 hours

Barcelona Statements

Xavi spoke ahead of the game: "Now we are the best and the other day we were a disaster. That's the way we are as Culés and the environment. We did a lot of things well, but we also made a lot of mistakes that we have to correct. Obviously the result is spectacular, but at this stage of the season it's secondary. The important thing now is to improve. We have to try not to lose silly balls. I understand that a victory against Real Madrid always leaves the Culés satisfied".

"I have always said that the coaching staff has no complexes with young players when they earn it in training. We have seen Fermín very loose in this preseason and we believe he can help us throughout the season."

"He is a great signing. He is a very mature player who wins duels and is a leader on the field." "We lack, we still lack. The sports management knows it, the president knows it. We need to strengthen a little bit more despite the result, the euphoria. To be more competitive, we need more".

"I believe a lot in the squad, logically, and in the players I have and who are going to stay, but we also need something more to compete in Europe, but, yes, the unfinished business of Barça, of the coach and of all of us here is to compete better in Europe. It is one of the objectives of the season and we are not hiding".

Declarations AC Milan

Stefano Pioli: "He can play on the right, on the left or on the front line, he is intelligent and has quality. Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Pulisic have only been teaming up for a few days, but they have characteristics that fit well."

"I'm happy with how they are moving, they need time to adapt. They are mature players who nevertheless change opponents, leagues and teammates. Of course, there are many things we can do better."

"Thinking too much about previous games won't help us."

"We are happy to play in front of our fans, who have helped us a lot. Now it's up to us to show that we deserve their support."

"The last three games have been negative overall, but there are many things we can do better. It's the team that has to help the individuals."

How does Barcelona arrive?

Barcelona arrives to this duel after defeating Real Madrid three goals to zero, Xavi's team will look to give a great game and score goals, in this match they will look to continue adding positive numbers for the new season.

How does AC Milan arrive?

AC Milan drew against Juventus in their last match and lost on penalties four goals to three, in this match they will go all out to score a victory.

The AC Milan vs Barcelona match will be played at the Allegiant stadium.

The AC Milan vs Barcelona match will be played at the Allegiant Stadium, located in Nevada, United States. The stadium has a capacity for 18,000 people.
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!

Welcome to the AC Milan vs Barcelona live stream, corresponding to the international friendly match. The match will take place at the Allegiant Stadium, at 23:00.
