Milan vs Barcelona LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Friendly 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned for the AC Milan vs Barcelona live stream.
Where and how to watch AC Milan vs Barcelona online and live stream
AC Milan vs Barcelona can be tuned in from the live streams on Star+ App.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is the AC Milan vs Barcelona international friendly match?
Argentina: 22:00 hours
Bolivia: 21:00 hours
Brazil: 21:00 hours
Chile: 19:00 hours
Colombia: 21:00 hours
Ecuador: 21:00 hours
United States: 23:00 hours PT and 01:00 hours ET
Mexico: 21:00 hours
Paraguay: 22:00 hours
Peru: 21:00 hours
Uruguay: 00:00 hours
Venezuela: 21:00 hours
Japan: 23:00 hours
India: 07:00 hours
Nigeria: 03:00 hours
South Africa: 04:00 hours
Australia: 11:00 a.m.
United Kingdom ET: 03:00 hours
Barcelona Statements
"I have always said that the coaching staff has no complexes with young players when they earn it in training. We have seen Fermín very loose in this preseason and we believe he can help us throughout the season."
"He is a great signing. He is a very mature player who wins duels and is a leader on the field." "We lack, we still lack. The sports management knows it, the president knows it. We need to strengthen a little bit more despite the result, the euphoria. To be more competitive, we need more".
"I believe a lot in the squad, logically, and in the players I have and who are going to stay, but we also need something more to compete in Europe, but, yes, the unfinished business of Barça, of the coach and of all of us here is to compete better in Europe. It is one of the objectives of the season and we are not hiding".
Declarations AC Milan
"I'm happy with how they are moving, they need time to adapt. They are mature players who nevertheless change opponents, leagues and teammates. Of course, there are many things we can do better."
"Thinking too much about previous games won't help us."
"We are happy to play in front of our fans, who have helped us a lot. Now it's up to us to show that we deserve their support."
"The last three games have been negative overall, but there are many things we can do better. It's the team that has to help the individuals."
How does Barcelona arrive?
How does AC Milan arrive?