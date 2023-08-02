Arsenal vs Monaco LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Friendly Match

ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE UPDATES
Tune in here Arsenal vs Monaco Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Arsenal vs Monaco match.
What time is Arsenal vs Monaco match for Friendly Match?
This is the start time of the game Arsenal vs Monaco of 2nd August in several countries
|
Live Streams
|
Country
|
Date
|
Local Time
|
TV CHANNEL and Live Streams
|
USA
|
August 2, 2023
|
13:00 ET
|
Argentina
|
August 2, 2023
|
15:00
|
Bolivia
|
August 2, 2023
|
12:00
|
Brazil
|
August 2, 2023
|
15:00
|
Chile
|
August 2, 2023
|
15:00
|
Colombia
|
August 2, 2023
|
12:00
|
Ecuador
|
August 2, 2023
|
12:00
|
Spain
|
August 2, 2023
|
18:00
|
Mexico
|
August 2, 2023
|
11:00
|
Peru
|
August 2, 2023
|
13:00
Watch out for this Monaco player:
For this match, the player to watch will be the team's center forward; Wissam Ben Yedder. The current Monaco center forward has played a key role in the victories obtained last season, helping to retain possession of the ball and having a great ability to distribute it in the opponent's half, also, his great right foot is a latent danger for all goalkeepers so he will be important to get the victory.
Latest Monaco lineup:
A. Núbel; C. Henrique, G. Maripán, A. Disasi, R. Aguilar; E. Seghir, M. Camara, Y. Fofana, Vanderson; W. Ben. Yedder, B. Embolo.
Watch out for this Arsenal player:
For this match, the player to watch will be the iconic center forward, Gabriel Jesus. The Brazilian striker is always a latent danger in the box, whether or not he has the ball under his control, so opposing defenses must always be alert as Gabriel Jesus knows how to slip through the defensive lines to get unmarked and score a goal for Arsenal.
Arsenal's final lineup:
A. Ramsdale; B. White, W. Saliba, Gabriel, J. Timber; M. Odegaard, T. Partey, K. Havertz; B. Saka, Gabriel Jesus, L. Trossard.
Background:
Arsenal and Monaco have only met on two occasions and that was in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 of the 2014/2015 edition. In the first leg at the Emirates Stadium, Arsenal lost 1-3 to the Ligue 1 side, however, in the second leg played at the Stade Louis II, the Gunners came close to clinching a ticket to the quarterfinals, beating Monaco by a score of 0-2.
About the Stadium
Emirates Stadium is a soccer stadium located in London, England. It is the home of Arsenal Football Club, one of the most popular and successful soccer clubs in England. The stadium is specifically located in the Holloway district of North London. The stadium has an approximate capacity of around 60,704 spectators. It was opened in July 2006 to replace Arsenal's previous stadium, Highbury Stadium, which had a more limited capacity.
Looking to crown this campaign
On the other hand, Arsenal will seek to obtain the crown desired in the last campaign when the team from Woolwich kept an impressive rhythm and level that allowed them to be at the top of the Premier League, leaving behind rivals like Manchester United or Newcastle United that could only fight for the right to be present in some European competition, however, mistakes in the final stretch of the tournament ended up weighing on the English squad that saw how the title remained in the hands of the Citizens. Now, they will look to dominate England and reclaim the title they should never have lost.
They want to be important again in the top flight
Monaco will be looking to get back to being the leading team they were at some point before they fell into an irregularity during the last season that kept them fighting for a European place that in the end they did not manage to get as Lille managed to get the only deserving place in the UEFA Conference League. However, now, for this new campaign, Monaco will try to be that competitive team that made the Stade Louis II weigh every time it was opportune and on the field, they will show a great soccer that at some point took them to the semifinals of the UEFA Champions League, leaving everyone speechless with the great performance left by the team from the city of the principality.
Start preparing for the upcoming season
Little by little the days continue to advance and that means that the arrival of the 23/24 season is getting closer and closer for the teams to undertake a new adventure in their respective leagues and achieve the desired objectives, whether it is to fight for the league title, enter European competitions, avoid relegation or win their respective cups, which means starting to plan what will be 10 months of actions and emotions where goals and controversies will not be lacking in the most beautiful sport in the world. In this match, Arsenal and Monaco will face each other, both clubs are looking for continuity in their preseasons in order to arrive in the best possible shape for the start of their leagues and sweep away everyone to be in the top positions of their respective general tables.
Kick-off time
The Arsenal vs Monaco match will be played at Emirates Stadium, in London, England. The kick-off is scheduled at 13:00 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2023 Friendly Match: Arsenal vs Monaco!
My name is Luis Miguel and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.