Farense vs Roma LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Friendly Match

ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE UPDATES
Tune in here Farense vs Roma Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Farense vs Roma match.
What time is Farense vs Roma match for Friendly Match?
This is the start time of the game Farense vs Roma of 2nd August in several countries
|
Live Streams
|
Country
|
Date
|
Local Time
|
TV CHANNEL and Live Streams
|
USA
|
August 2, 2023
|
14:45 ET
|
Argentina
|
August 2, 2023
|
16:45
|
Bolivia
|
August 2, 2023
|
13:45
|
Brazil
|
August 2, 2023
|
16:45
|
Chile
|
August 2, 2023
|
16:45
|
Colombia
|
August 2, 2023
|
13:45
|
Ecuador
|
August 2, 2023
|
13:45
|
Spain
|
August 2, 2023
|
19:45
|
Mexico
|
August 2, 2023
|
12:45
|
Peru
|
August 2, 2023
|
14:45
Watch out for this Roma player:
For this match, the player to watch will be the team's attacking midfielder; Paulo Dybala. The current Roma midfielder has played a key role in the victories obtained in the last season, helping to retain possession of the ball and having a great ability to distribute it in the opponent's field, also, his great right foot is a latent danger for all goalkeepers so he will be important to get the victory.
Latest Roma line-up:
R. Patricio; Ibanez, C. Smalling, G. Mancini; L. Spinazzola, N.Matic, B. Cristante, M. Celik; L. Pellegrini, P. Dybala; T. Abraham.
Watch out for this Farense player:
For this match, the player to watch will be the iconic center forward, Rui Costa. The Portuguese striker is always a latent danger in the box, whether or not he has the ball under his control, so opposing defenses should always be on their guard as Rui Costa knows how to slip through defensive lines to get unmarked and score a goal for Farense.
Farense's last line-up:
R. Velho; T. Oliveira, Z. Muscat, G. Silva, F. Delgado; C. Falcao, F. Isidoro; Elves, Mattheus, M. Matias; R. Costa.
Background:
Farense and Roma have never met at any time or any official/friendly tournament, so this will be the first time the two sides will meet face to face on the pitch. This factor adds a little more spice to the match as both teams will be looking to take the win as it will be the first meeting.
About the Stadium
The São Luís Stadium, also known as Estádio Municipal de São Luís, is a soccer stadium located in Faro, a city in southern Portugal. It is home to Sporting Clube Farense, a Portuguese soccer club with a long history. The stadium has an approximate capacity of around 12,000 spectators. Although it is not a very large stadium compared to some of the larger stadiums in Portugal and Europe, it has been an important venue for Sporting Clube Farense and its supporters. The São Luís Stadium was inaugurated in 1922 and has been the home of Sporting Clube Farense for almost its entire history. The club has experienced different eras and has competed in several divisions of Portuguese soccer.
A look for this campaign seek to crown this campaign.
On the other hand, Roma will seek to obtain the crown desired in the last campaign, when the Wolves maintained an impressive rhythm and level that allowed them to be at the top of Serie A, leaving behind rivals such as Juventus and Fiorentina, who could only fight for the qualification to the UEFA Conference League, however, mistakes in the final stretch of the tournament ended up weighing on the Italian squad that saw how the title was left in the hands of Napoli. Now, they will seek to dominate Italy and Europe in the UEFA Champions League.
Want to be important in the first division.
The Farense team will be looking to be important in this new season in the Portuguese Primeira Liga after having achieved promotion to the top Portuguese soccer circuit in a totally extraordinary season for the team as their second place obtained in the 22/23 campaign allowed them to get the qualifying ticket to the big leagues. Farense scored a total of 69 points, 10 points less than last season's super leader, won a total of 21 games, drew 6 times and lost in 7 games, and had 57 goals for and 34 against, leaving them with a goal difference of 23, being one of the most solid defenses in the championship. Now, in this match against Roma they will be able to test themselves to see if they are up to the level of the first division.
Start preparing for the upcoming season
Little by little the days continue to advance and that means that the arrival of the 23/24 season is getting closer and closer for the teams to undertake a new adventure in their respective leagues and achieve the desired objectives, whether it is to fight for the league title, enter European competitions, avoid relegation or win their respective cups, which means starting to plan what will be 10 months of actions and emotions where goals and controversies will not be lacking in the most beautiful sport in the world. In this match, Farense vs Roma will face each other, both clubs are looking for continuity in their preseasons to arrive in the best possible shape for the start of their leagues and sweep all before them to be in the top positions of their respective general tables.
Kick-off time
The Farense vs Roma match will be played at Sao Luis Stadium, in Faro, Portugal. The kick-off is scheduled at 14:45 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2023 Friendly Match: Farense vs Roma!
My name is Luis Miguel and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.