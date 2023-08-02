Panama vs France LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Women's World Cup
Photo: Disclosure/FIFA

6:00 PM2 hours ago

Watch Panama vs France Live Score Here

Don't miss a detail Panama vs France match live updates and live commentary here on VAVEL
5:55 PM2 hours ago

How do you get to Panama?

 Panama & arrives for the game already! It is eliminated, after losing to Brazil and Jamaica and not having more chances of qualifying for the next phase.

Probable Panama team: Yenith Bailey; Castillo, Wendy Natis, Pinzón and Baltrip-Reyes; Deysire Salazar and Gonzalez; Emily Cedeno Coba, Villarreal and Riley Tanner; Lineth Cedeño.

“I think we've shown so far that we know how to respond and I'm very proud of what this team has done in our two matches. We gave it our all until the end, but unfortunately he didn't want to smile at us. There's a lot to learn, it's a great opportunity for the whole group and I'm looking forward to seeing what's in store for us next, as for me there are no limits to be set with these girls."

5:50 PM2 hours ago

Speak up, Hervé Renard!

“ anything but a friendly match, recalled the French coach. É It's a World Cup game, which stays in the memory. We need to be as focused as possible. We know that we will face an opponent who will want to snatch something for an entire country, out of pride. We have been warned. It’s up to us to be as serious as possible.''

" there are some changes in the starting line-up," he said on Tuesday. I will make the final decision tomorrow.   (Wednesday morning) as I always do. We play on Saturday and the recovery time is 10 days. It's too short for this last match. I will take everything into account, but the state of mind will be different. It's the same in this last game. We want to go for the victory (…) What must be taken into account, before this third game, is the possibility of winning. that the French national team is not classified. We only have four points as we failed to fill in against Jamaica. We continue in the competition, focused.''

“ calculation to be done. He sees this match as the two previous ones, for being conquerors.   finish this group as best as possible, therefore in first place. It remains the same. We will then see who we will have to face if we qualify.''

5:45 PM2 hours ago

Speak up, Kenza Dali!

“Given the matches we have seen and the one we have experienced against Jamaica, there is no way to go back. space for relaxation, insists Kenza Dali. After the victory against Brazil, the priority was first to seize this moment.   another day.   done. We must savor, but not fall asleep in, this victory. It's three points, but it's three points that we could also have won against Jamaica. Panama &   easy compared to what one might think.''

"Look at England, that’s the best country in the world.   It's European," she said. If Haiti had beaten England or if Denmark had won, it wouldn't have been stolen. Facing Panama, we will have to be very careful. After a great performance like the one against Brazil, the most difficult thing will be when you play. confirm so it's not just “one shot”. Expectations are high for us. And after a match like yesterday, we can no longer disappoint. It adds pressure on our shoulders. Before Brazil, maybe they saw us eliminated. Maybe other nations find us a little soft.   This is the case, but it will be very difficult to repeat a performance like against Brazil.''

5:40 PM2 hours ago

Speak up, Selma Bacha!

''On the day I get hurt, I cry, yeah truth, because I question everything", she says. I feel pain, but I don't want to miss this World Cup. Frankly, I had a lot of support from my teammates, from the staff. I arrived to do the exams, I was really very positive. I knew it was going to work, I was very well surrounded and I have this mindset of never letting go. I am very happy that I started yesterday. I hope my ankle holds up. I know it will hold (…) I'm ready. I'm well prepared. At the end of the match against Brazil, my ankle was a little sore because you were there. He takes a lot of hits in a match like this, but I'm fine and it will fit. It is up to the coach to decide whether or not to play against Panama,'', said Selma Bacha.
5:35 PM2 hours ago

Probably France!

Peyraud-Magnin; Lakrar, Élisa de Almeida, Cascarino e Karchaoui; Geyoro, Toletti e Majri; Diant, Le Sommer e Matéo.
5:30 PM2 hours ago

How do you get to France?

France arrives with an important victory against Brazil, reaching four points in the group and rising to first place.
5:25 PM2 hours ago

WOMEN'S WORLD CUP

It is an international football tournament played by women's national teams. The first edition was held in 1991 in China, in which the United States became champions, beating Norway in the decision.

The 2023 Football Women's World Cup  This is the ninth edition of the tournament, and the competition is on. It is scheduled to take place in Australia and New Zealand.   Is this the first time the Women's World Cup will be held? held in two different countries.,

As with most major sporting events, the 2023 Women’s World Cup will attract thousands of women. This will attract the attention of football fans from all over the world, as well as promote the importance of women's football and the continued growth of this sport, which is increasing in popularity with each passing day.< /p>

The United States are the ones who won the most in the tournament, with four titles in total, followed by Germany, with two trophies and, in the sequence, Norway and Japan, with one championship each. Sweden, Brazil, China, and the Netherlands have already been established. disputed the decision, but were never champions.

Photo: Disclosure/FIFA
5:20 PM3 hours ago

The game will be played at Allianz Stadium

The Panama vs France game will be played at Allianz Stadium, with a capacity of 45.500 people.
5:15 PM3 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com coverage of the Women's World Cup: Panama vs France live updates

My name is Thomas Alencar and I will be your host for this game. We will provide pre-match analysis, score updates and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
