Liverpool vs Bayern LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch International Friendly Match

Date: August 2, 2023

Time: 07:30 AM ET

Venue: Singapore National Stadium, Kallang, Singapore
Broadcast: LFCTV, FC Bayern TV PLUS and Star+ (streaming).

When is the match between Liverpool vs Bayern Munich how to watch it LIVE and in real time?

The match between Liverpool and Bayern Munich will kick off at 07:30 am ET  at the Singapore National Stadium in Kallang, Singapore, in a friendly to prepare for the season. LFCTV, FC Bayern TV PLUS and Star+ (streaming) will broadcast live. You can check everything here at VAVEL Brazil.
Probable Bayern:

Sommer; Pavard, Kim, De Ligt e Davies; Kimmich e Goretzka; Sane, Musiala e Coman; Tel.
Probable Liverpool:

Caoimhin Kelleher; Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibrahima Konaté, Van Dijk e Robertson; Mac Allister, Curtis Jones e Bobby Clark; Salah, Núñez e Diogo Jota.
Bayern's transfers and friendlies:

So far, Lucas Hernández and Marcel Sabitzer have been the club's only sales. However, one more should be made official in the coming days. Before facing Kawasaki Frontale, the club announced that Sadio Mané was not included in the match, as he was negotiating with another team. The striker's destination would be Al-Nassr.

In their pre-season opener, Bayern beat Rottach-Egern 27-0 but were beaten 2-1 by Manchester City. Stanisic's goal saw them return to winning ways against Kawasaki Frontale. In addition to Mané, Choupo-Moting, Raphaël Guerreiro, Müller, Neuer are also out for the match against Liverpool.

Liverpool friendlies:

In three pre-season games, Liverpool do not seem to have changed that much. The team remains offensive, but still lacks in defense. That's 12 goals for and six against. On the other hand, they have yet to lose a single match.

Liverpool's team arrives for this clash very excited after a resounding 4-0 victory over Leicester, in another friendly match that saw the Reds dominate against an opponent who had already faced them in the English Premier League and, therefore, was a very interesting test.

Prior to that, Liverpool had faced other mid-table teams in German soccer, such as Karlsruher, winning 4-2, as well as drawing 4-4 with Greuther Furth in a very busy match from start to finish, something that tends to be repeated on Wednesday.

Bayern:

Last season, Bayern Munich played 52 matches, winning 34, drawing ten and losing eight. In Germany, they won two titles: the Bundesliga and the Super Cup. However, in the Champions League, he fell in the quarterfinals, precisely to Manchester City, champion of the tournament.

In the fight to bring in Harry Kane from Totteham, Bayern have agreed deals with Mini-jae Kim, Konrad Laimer and Raphaël Guerreiro. Terek Buchmann, Malik Tillman and Gabriel Vidovic have returned from loan, while goalkeeper Alexander Nübel has agreed a new deal with Stuttgart. The contracts of Daleu Blind and Bright Arrey-Mbi have come to an end.

Liverpool:

In the 2022/23 season, Liverpool played 57 matches, with 28 wins, 12 draws and 17 losses. With 67 points, they finished the Premier League in fifth place, ensuring qualification for the Champions League, in which they fell in the round of 16 to Real Madrid last season. The only title of the period was over Manchester City in the FA Super Cup, in which they beat their opponents 3-1. While in the FA Cup and the English League Cup he did not pass the fourth round.

In the transfer window, Mac Allister and Szoboszlai are the main reinforcements so far. There is still the expectation of more arrivals, such as none other than French striker Kylian Mbappé. According to an English newspaper, Liverpool would close a loan contract with the athlete until the end of his bond with PSG. On the other hand, the Reds said goodbye to Jordan Henderson, as well as Firmino and Fabinho. All will play in Saudi soccer next season.

TIME AND PLACE!

The match between Liverpool and Bayern Munich is an international friendly.

Playing on neutral territory, the English and Germans arrive for this clash with the mission of improving their respective performances compared to previous matches, as well as getting to know the main reinforcements and applying the final adjustments before starting to play official matches.

Liverpool-Bayern Munich kick-off at 7.30am ET at the Singapore National Stadium in Kallang, Singapore.

Welcome to the Liverpool vs Bayern Munich live stream

Hello, soccer lover! Now it's international friendly match time between two teams from Europe: on one side Liverpool. While on the other side is the team of Bayern Munich. Follow everything about the duel between the English and Germans here, in real time on VAVEL Brasil.
