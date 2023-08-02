Liverpool vs Bayern LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch International Friendly Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Where and how to watch Liverpool vs Bayern Munich on TV and in real time?
When is the match between Liverpool vs Bayern Munich how to watch it LIVE and in real time?
Probable Bayern:
Probable Liverpool:
Bayern's transfers and friendlies:
In their pre-season opener, Bayern beat Rottach-Egern 27-0 but were beaten 2-1 by Manchester City. Stanisic's goal saw them return to winning ways against Kawasaki Frontale. In addition to Mané, Choupo-Moting, Raphaël Guerreiro, Müller, Neuer are also out for the match against Liverpool.
Liverpool friendlies:
Liverpool's team arrives for this clash very excited after a resounding 4-0 victory over Leicester, in another friendly match that saw the Reds dominate against an opponent who had already faced them in the English Premier League and, therefore, was a very interesting test.
Prior to that, Liverpool had faced other mid-table teams in German soccer, such as Karlsruher, winning 4-2, as well as drawing 4-4 with Greuther Furth in a very busy match from start to finish, something that tends to be repeated on Wednesday.
Bayern:
In the fight to bring in Harry Kane from Totteham, Bayern have agreed deals with Mini-jae Kim, Konrad Laimer and Raphaël Guerreiro. Terek Buchmann, Malik Tillman and Gabriel Vidovic have returned from loan, while goalkeeper Alexander Nübel has agreed a new deal with Stuttgart. The contracts of Daleu Blind and Bright Arrey-Mbi have come to an end.
Liverpool:
In the transfer window, Mac Allister and Szoboszlai are the main reinforcements so far. There is still the expectation of more arrivals, such as none other than French striker Kylian Mbappé. According to an English newspaper, Liverpool would close a loan contract with the athlete until the end of his bond with PSG. On the other hand, the Reds said goodbye to Jordan Henderson, as well as Firmino and Fabinho. All will play in Saudi soccer next season.
TIME AND PLACE!
Playing on neutral territory, the English and Germans arrive for this clash with the mission of improving their respective performances compared to previous matches, as well as getting to know the main reinforcements and applying the final adjustments before starting to play official matches.
Liverpool-Bayern Munich kick-off at 7.30am ET at the Singapore National Stadium in Kallang, Singapore.
International friendly
Date: August 2, 2023
Time: 07:30 AM ET
Venue: Singapore National Stadium, Kallang, Singapore
Broadcast: LFCTV, FC Bayern TV PLUS and Star+ (streaming).