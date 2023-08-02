Argentina vs Sweden LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch World Cup Womens 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned for Argentina vs Sweden live coverage here
Where and how to watch Argentina vs Sweden live online
Argentina vs Sweden can be tuned in from ViX App live streams.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is Argentina vs Sweden matchday 3 of the Women's World Cup 2023?
Argentina: 05:00 hours
Bolivia: 05:00 hours
Brazil: 05:00 hours
Chile: 05:00 hours
Colombia: 05:00 hours
Ecuador: 05:00 hours
United States: 03:00 PT and 05:00 ET
Mexico: 01:00 hours
Paraguay: 01:00 hours
Peru: 03:00 hours
Uruguay: 06:00 hours
Venezuela: 02:00 hours
Japan: 02:00 hours
India: 00:00 hours
Nigeria: 01:00 hours
South Africa: 01:00 hours
Australia: 01:00 hours
United Kingdom ET: 01:00 hours
Argentina Statements
"We must not lose our game. We have to try to play what we came here for. We want to compete in the best way beyond the difficulties. We know we are going to have chances to hit and there they must be effective."
Sweden's final lineup
Argentina's last line-up
How is Sweden coming?
How is Argentina doing?