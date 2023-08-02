Argentina vs Sweden LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch World Cup Womens 2023 Match
Image: Sweden

6:59 PMan hour ago

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Argentina vs Sweden live, as well as the latest information from Waikato Stadium. Stay tuned to VAVEL's live online coverage of the match.
6:54 PMan hour ago

Where and how to watch Argentina vs Sweden live online

The match will be broadcasted on TUDN channel.

Argentina vs Sweden can be tuned in from ViX App live streams.

6:49 PMan hour ago

What time is Argentina vs Sweden matchday 3 of the Women's World Cup 2023?

This is the kick-off time for the Argentina vs Sweden match on August 2, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 05:00 hours

Bolivia: 05:00 hours

Brazil: 05:00 hours

Chile: 05:00 hours

Colombia: 05:00 hours

Ecuador: 05:00 hours

United States: 03:00 PT and 05:00 ET

Mexico: 01:00 hours

Paraguay: 01:00 hours

Peru: 03:00 hours

Uruguay: 06:00 hours

Venezuela: 02:00 hours

Japan: 02:00 hours

India: 00:00 hours 

Nigeria: 01:00 hours

South Africa: 01:00 hours

Australia: 01:00 hours

United Kingdom ET: 01:00 hours

6:44 PMan hour ago

Argentina Statements

Germán Portanova spoke before the match: "We have been preparing ourselves to face this match in the best way. Sweden is the team that best handles the set piece and has tall players. We know where we have to position ourselves and who to mark. We will try to defend the set piece in the best way. Countering Sweden is very important. We will have to play a perfect game to be able to compete."

"We must not lose our game. We have to try to play what we came here for. We want to compete in the best way beyond the difficulties. We know we are going to have chances to hit and there they must be effective."

6:39 PMan hour ago

Sweden's final lineup

Francesca Durante, Lisa Boattin, Cecilia Salvai, Elena Linari, Lucia Di Guglielmo, Giulia Dragoni, Manuela Giugliano, Chiara Beccari, Arianna Caruso, Barbara Bonansea, Sofia Cantore.
6:34 PMan hour ago

Argentina's last line-up

Vanina Correa; Sophie Braun, Miriam Mayorga, Aldana Cometti, Eliana Stabile; Daiana Falfán, Lorena Benítez; Paulina Gramaglia, Estefanía Banini, Florencia Bonsegundo; Mariana Larroquette.
6:29 PMan hour ago

How is Sweden coming?

Sweden has won its two previous duels, beating Italy five to zero and South Africa two goals to one; both duels the Swedes were convincing and scored three goals, this in order to stay first in the group.

6:24 PMan hour ago

How is Argentina doing?

Argentina has not managed to win a single game in this World Cup group stage, with a draw and a loss, the Argentines have only accumulated one point, in this duel they will try to be victorious and give a surprise.

6:19 PM2 hours ago

The Argentina vs Sweden match will be played at Waikato Stadium.

The Argentina vs Sweden match will be played at Waikato Stadium, located in Hamilton, New Zealand. The stadium has a capacity for 18,000 people.
6:14 PM2 hours ago

