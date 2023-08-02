Nottingham Forest vs Stade Rennais LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Friendly Match 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is the Nottingham Forest vs Stade Rennais match for Friendly Match 2023?
This is the start time of the game Nottingham Forest vs Stade Rennais of August 2nd in several countries:
Argentina: 2:00 PM.
Bolivia: 1:00 PM.
Brazil: 2:00 PM.
Chile: 2:00 PM.
Colombia: 12:00 PM.
Ecuador: 12:00 PM.
United States (ET): 2:00 PM.
Spain: 7:00 PM.
Mexico: 12:00 PM.
Paraguay: 2:00 PM.
Peru: 1:00 PM.
Uruguay: 2:00 PM.
Nottingham Forest latest lineup
These were the eleven players who started last game:
Dean Henderson, Scott McKenna, Steve Cook, Harry Toffolo, Neco Williams, Remo Freuler, Cheikhou Kouyaté, Ryan Yates, Emmanuel Dennis, Morgan Gibbs-White, and Brennan Johnson.
Stade Rennais latest lineup
These were the eleven players who started last game:
Steve Mandanda, Arthur Theate, Joe Rodon, Adrien Truffert, Hamari Traoré, Baptiste Santamaria, Flavien Tait, Lovro Majer, Gaëtan Laborde, Martin Terrier, and Benjamin Bourigeaud.
Nottingham Forest Players to Watch
There are three Nottingham Forest players we should watch out for and who play a very important role in the team. The first is Taiwo Awoniyi (#9), he was the team's top scorer in the last tournament with 10 goals in 27 games played and it is very likely that we will see him scoring in Wednesday's game. The other player is Morgan Gibbs-White (#10), he plays in the midfielder position and at only 23 years old he was the team's top assister with 9 assists. And finally, we should keep an eye on striker Brennan Johnson (#20), he was the team's second highest scorer last season with 8 goals in 38 games played and we could also see him score against Stade Rennais.
Nottingham Forest
The English team is preparing for the Premier League that will start next month. Their preseason started a few days ago and they scheduled 6 friendly games to prepare for the tournament. Their preparation matches are against Stade Rennais, Perth Glory, Tottenham, Stade Rennais & Redbrigde, PSV Eindhoven and Leverkusen. In the 2022-2023 Premier League tournament they were in sixteenth position with 9 wins, 11 draws and 18 losses, their preparation games will help them have a good 2023-2024 season. Their last game was against PSV Eindhoven on July 30, 2023, Nottingham Forest lost the game 1-0 at Philips Stadion. They arrive as favorites to win this game and stay with the victory because of the incredible team they have and the good moment they are going through.
Stade Rennais Players to Watch
There are three players from Stade Rennais that we should keep an eye on and that play a very important role in the team. The first is striker Amine Gouiri (#19), he was the team's top scorer last tournament with 15 goals in 36 games played and it is very likely that we will see him scoring on Wednesday. Another player is Benjamin Bourigeaud (#14), he plays in the midfield position and is a player with a lot of ability to assist in games. And finally, we should keep an eye on striker Martin Terrier (#7), he was the team's second highest scorer last season with 9 goals in 16 games played and we could see him score in Wednesday's game.
Stade Rennais
The French team is preparing for Ligue 1 that will start next month. Their preseason started a few days ago and they scheduled 4 friendly games to prepare for the tournament. Their preparation matches are against Nottingham Forest, Metz, Watford and Nottingham Forest. In the 2022-2023 Ligue 1 tournament they stayed in tenth position with 18 games won, 9 draws and 19 lost, their preparation games will help them have a good 2023-2024 season. Their last game was against Brest on June 3, 2023, the match ended in a 2-1 win at Stade Francis-le Blé and thus they won their last game of last season. They arrive as the least favorites to win this game, however they could surprise and win.
The stadium
The St George's Park National Football Center is located in the city of Rennes, France. It will host this match, has a capacity of 3,000 spectators and is the training ground for the Stade Rennais Football Club. It was inaugurated on September 1, 2007 and several teams train in these facilities.