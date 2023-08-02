2023 Leagues Cup Round of 32: Mazatlán FC vs FC Dallas preview: How to watch, team news, predicted lineups, kickoff time and ones to watch

Mazatlan FC takes on FC Dallas at Toyota Stadium in an intriguing Round of 32 tie in the 2023 Leagues Cup.

The Canoneros were one of the surprise packages in the group stages, stunning Austin FC 3-1 before defeating fellow Liga MX side Juarez FC in penalties after a 1-1 draw to claim the top spot in South Group

For Dallas, their Leagues Cup campaign began with a penalty shootout loss to Charlotte FC but they rebounded to easily defeat Necaxa FC 3-0 to earn a place in the knockout phase of the tournament.

The winner of this match will face either Inter Miami CF or Orlando City in the Round of 16 with the two Florida rivals set to kick off an hour before this match.

Team news

Mazatlan FC

The Canoneros appear to have a full squad available for this match as they have not listed anyone on the injury report and no one is suspended from yellow card accumulation or red cards.

FC Dallas

Tarik Scott is out for the season following an ACL/MCL injury and Jesus Jimenez has an ankle issue that will keep him sidelined.

Colin Smith and Isaiah Parker are out on loan with Birmingham Legion and San Antonio FC, respectively.

Predicted lineups

Mazatlan FC: Gutiérrez; Madueña, Almada, Merolla, Díaz; Intriago, Montaño; Camacho, Colmán, Bello; Loba

FC Dallas: Paes; Jesus, Ibeagha, Martínez, Farfan; Lletget, Cerrillo, Velasco; Kamungo, Ferreira, Obrian

Ones to watch

Ake Loba (Mazatlan FC)

The Ivorian is probably familiar to some MLS fans as he was a Designated Player with Nashville after arriving from Monterrey FC in July of 2021.

After only scoring twice in 40 appearances for the Boys In Gold, the 25-year-old went back to Mexico and landed with the Canoneros and was on the scoresheet in their victory over Juarez.

Alan Velasco (FC Dallas)

While Jesus Ferreira rightly gets plaudits for his goal-scoring ability and Sebastian Lletget is the Hoops' top scorer in the tournament, it's the insertion of Velasco in the midfield that has made a big difference.

The is positioned in the middle of the field and is orchestrating the Dallas attack, feeding runs on the wings when on the counterattack which opens up space for Lletget and Bernard Kamungo to take advantage of.

Previous meetings

This is the first-ever matchup between Mazatlan and Dallas.

The game can be seen in both the United States and Mexico on Apple TV + with kickoff set for 9pm Eastern time.