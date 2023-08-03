Chelsea vs Borussia Dortmund LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Friendly Game
What time is Chelsea vs Borussia Dortmund match for Friendly Game?

This is the start time of the game Chelsea vs Borussia Dortmund of August 2nd in several countries:

Key player Borussia Dortmund

Back from a few seasons ago, Mats Hummels continues to maintain his essence and quality in the low area, in addition to what he can contribute in fixed tactics, making him the player to watch for this match in the United States.
Key player Chelsea

One of the great reinforcements for the Blues has been Christopher Nkunku, who has arrived from RB Leipzig and who will be looking to be the man who will be the unbalanced player in the midfield and who will contribute in the offense for the Blues to return to the limelight for the following championships.
Last lineup Borussia Dortmund

1 Gregor Kobel, 15 Mats Hummels, 25 Niklas Süle, 26 Julian Ryerson, 17 Marius Wolf, 23 Emre Can, 19 Julian Brandt, 11 Marco Reus, 18 Youssoufa Moukoko 27 Karim Adeyemi and 16 Julien Duranville.
Last lineup Chelsea

1 Kepa Arrizabalaga, 24 Reece James, 14 Trevoh Chalobah, 35 Bashir Humphreys, 32 Marc Cucurella, 40 Cesare Casadei, 5 Enzo Fernandez, 15 Mykhaylo Mudryk, 45 Christopher Nkunku, 38 Ian Maatsen, 43 Nicolas Jackson.
Mauricio Pochettino happy to join Chelsea

Manager Mauricio Pochettino said he was happy to arrive to manage the Premier League's biggest club, which he will try to return to greatness and, above all, to the top in the quest to return to international competitions, from which it will be absent during the 2023-24 competitions.

"In the last ten, twelve or fifteen years, Chelsea is the biggest club in England. I know the Premier League very well and what Chelsea's culture means. We are looking forward, looking forward to working with a very young group, with a different approach than in the past. We all have to understand that we have to work very hard and create a good atmosphere to achieve success in the coming years," he told a press conference at his presentation.

Borussia Dortmund: Borussia Dortmund close tour in the United States

After two games played against San Diego and Manchester United, the Bundesliga runner-up is looking to arm itself and adapt in the best way possible in its quest to fight for the championship, against a Bayern Munich team that has dominated in recent years with league titles and many cup titles.
Chelsea: pre-season is coming to an end

Chelsea will be finishing their preseason in the United States this Wednesday before starting the Premier League with the mission of returning to European competitions after living one of the most forgettable seasons of the season by finishing below tenth position in the overall table. They already beat Wrexham, defeated Brighton, drew against Newcastle and beat Fulham.
The Kick-off

The Chelsea vs Borussia Dortmund match will be played at the Soldier Field, in Chicago, United States. The kick-off is scheduled at 8:30 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the Friendly Game: Chelsea vs Borussia Dortmund!

My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL US.
