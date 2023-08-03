Sevilla vs Real Betis LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Friendly Game

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is Sevilla vs Real Betis match for Friendly Game?
This is the start time of the game Sevilla vs Real Betis of August 2nd in several countries:
Argentina: 10:00 PM transmission to be confirmed
Bolivia: 9:00 PM transmission to be confirmed
Brazil: 10:00 PM transmission to be confirmed
Chile: 10:00 PM transmission to be confirmed
Costa Rica: 7:00 PM transmission to be confirmed
Colombia: 8:00 PM transmission to be confirmed
Ecuador: 8:00 PM transmission to be confirmed
United States (ET): 9:00 PM transmission to be confirmed
Spain: 3:00 AM transmission to be confirmed
Mexico: 7:00 PM transmission to be confirmed
Paraguay: 9:00 PM transmission to be confirmed
Peru: 8:00 PM transmission to be confirmed
Uruguay: 10:00 PM transmission to be confirmed
Key player Real Betis
Because of what it means to play in Mexico, with his club and not with the national team, and also because it is his first visit to the Akron Stadium, home of Chivas, Andrés Guardado will be the player to watch on Wednesday.
Key player Sevilla
Jesús Corona, in view of the rumors that placed him in Monterrey and after having fully recovered from his injury, wants to get into rhythm to become that unbalanced player both with Sevilla and with the Mexican National Team for the future.
Last lineup Real Betis
13 Rui Silva, 23 Youssouf Sabaly, 6 Germán Pezzella, 19 Luiz Felipe, 20 Abner Vinícius, 14 William Carvalho, 16 Marc Roca, 29 Juan Cruz, 7 Juanmi, 5 Guido Rodríguez, 12 Willian José.
Last lineup Sevilla
1 Marko Dmitrović, 2 Gonzalo Montiel, 14 Tanguy Nianzou, 32 Pedro Ortiz, 3 Adrià Pedrosa, 8 Joan Jordán, 38 Manu Bueno, 34 Óscar Rodríguez, 5 Lucas Ocampos, 36 Iván Romero, 24 Papu Gómez.
Real Betis: affine the machine
Real Betis had an important loss for this season with the departure of Sergio Canales to Rayados de Monterrey, although they still have in their ranks the little prince Guardado, who will have the privilege of returning to play in his country and for the first time with his club. The Green and Whites lost to Eintracht, lost 1-3 against Monaco, won by the minimum difference against Middlesbrough and drew last Friday against Burnley.
Sevilla: almost ready to close the preseason
Sevilla is about to return to LaLiga activity and the visit to Mexico will be a special occasion. They have already accumulated four matches in this preseason where they have faced Cordoba and AD Ceuta, clubs they beat. In addition to the surprise defeat against Hansa and last Sunday's match against Crystal Palace, remembering that the board will listen to offers for the entire squad due to the economic problems they have.
LaLiga returns to Mexico
After several agreements that have been made, several friendly matches of the Spanish League will be played in Mexico and one of them will feature two Mexicans, such as Andrés Guardado with Real Betis and Jesús Corona with Sevilla, a match that will be played at the Guadalajara Chivas Stadium, the Akron.
The Kick-off
The Sevilla vs Real Betis match will be played at the Akron Stadium, in Guadalajara, Mexico. The kick-off is scheduled at 9:00 pm ET.
