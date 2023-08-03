LAFC vs FC Juarez LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Leagues Cup 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is LAFC vs FC Juarez match for Leagues Cup?
This is the start time of the game LAFC vs FC Juarez of August 2nd in several countries:
Argentina: 11:30 PM on MLS Game Pass on Apple TV
Bolivia: 10:30 PM on MLS Game Pass on Apple TV
Brazil: 11:30 PM on MLS Game Pass on Apple TV
Chile: 11:30 PM on MLS Game Pass on Apple TV
Costa Rica: 8:30 PM on MLS Game Pass on Apple TV
Colombia: 9:30 PM on MLS Game Pass on Apple TV
Ecuador: 9:30 PM on MLS Game Pass on Apple TV
United States (ET): 10:30 PM on ViX
Spain: 4:30 AM on MLS Game Pass on Apple TV
Mexico: 8:30 PM on MLS Game Pass on Apple TV
Paraguay: 10:30 PM on MLS Game Pass on Apple TV
Peru: 9:30 PM on MLS Game Pass on Apple TV
Uruguay: 11:30 PM on MLS Game Pass on Apple TV
Key player FC Juarez
In the first three games of the Apertura 2023 of Liga MX, he has been one of the most unbalanced elements on the wing and has already scored goals for his new team, which is why the player to watch for this match will be Agustín Urzi.
Key player LAFC
Like the rest of the team, he has struggled to get into a rhythm and even become a starter, but Carlos Vela is an element that knows how to bounce back in the face of adversity and, without a doubt, he continues to be the most unbalanced player in the attacking zone, with the genius to change the game from his boots.
Last lineup FC Juarez
22 Ramon Pasquel, 24 Oscar Ortega, 26 José García, 25 Aldo Cruz, 28 Luis Rodríguez, 5 Denzell García, 6 Javier Salas, 23 Sebastián Saucedo, 33 Aitor García, 8 Sebastián Pérez Bouquet, 13 Diego Chávez.
Last lineup LAFC
77 John McCarthy, 33 Aaron Long, 2 Denil Maldonado, 12 Diego Palacios, 24 Ryan Hollingshead, 6 Ilie Sanchez, 23 Kellyn Acosta, 20 Jose Cifuentes, 10 Carlos Vela, 99 Denis Bouanga, 7 Stipe Biuk.
FC Juárez: to make a splash
One of the teams that have been playing better this semester have been the Bravos of Ciudad Juarez, as they did not lose in the first 3 dates in Liga MX and, during the group stage, they drew against Mazatlan (although they lost on penalties) and beat Austin 3-1 in a great comeback, so they advanced as second and with the hope of spoiling the pools.
LAFC: not to miss a beat
As the last and reigning MLS champion, LAFC did not play in the Group Stage and advanced directly to the round of 16 of the Leagues Cup, where they will test their inactivity of just over two weeks without an official match, but enough to prepare for this game to get into the top 12.
The Kick-off
The LAFC vs FC Juarez match will be played at the BMO Stadium, in Los Angeles, United States. The kick-off is scheduled at 10:30 pm ET.
