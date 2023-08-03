Nacional vs Boca Juniors LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch Copa Libertadores Game

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay with us to follow the Nacional vs Boca Jrs. Live of the Copa Libertadores 2023!
In a few moments we will share the initial line-ups for Nacional vs Boca Jrs. live corresponding to the First Leg of the Round of 16 of the Copa Libertadores 2023, in addition to the most recent information that emerges from Central Park. Do not lose detail of the game with minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch Nacional vs Boca Jrs. online and live of the Copa Libertadores 2023?
This is the start time of the Nacional vs Boca Jrs match. in various countries:
Argentina: 21 hours on ESPN
Bolivia: 20 hours in Star+
Brazil: 21 hours on Paramount+
Chile: 20 hours in Star+
Colombia: 19 hours on Star+
Ecuador: 19 hours on Star+
USA (ET): 20 hours on beIN SPORTS
Spain: 01 hours in LaLiga+
Mexico: 18 hours on ESPN / Star+
Paraguay: 21 hours on Star+
Peru: 19 hours on Star+
Uruguay: 21 hours in Star+
Venezuela: 20 hours on Star+
Miguel Merentiel, a must see player!
The striker of Boca Jrs. He is one of the most important promises of the team, he seeks to continue his development in the team and now he will be able to have many more minutes to show his quality and help the team return to being at the top of the League Argentine professional. During this season he played 23 games, where he got 7 goals and 2 assists. Now, his main objective is to establish himself as an important part of the team's forward line and continue to show the high level of last season. Merentiel is on loan with Boca and continues to show immediate results to remain in the Argentine team.
How does Boca arrive?
Boca is present at this Copa Libertadores duel with the objective that the team fight to get into the final and be among the biggest teams in South America. These come after finishing last season of the Argentine Professional League in seventh place in the first phase and one year after achieving its 35th title in the highest category of Argentine soccer. The team has made several moves for this season. Some interesting players on the squad are Luca Langoni, Oscar Romero, Miguel Merentiel, Dario Benedetto and Martín Payero. Mouth Jrs. He has not shown his best level due to the many injuries he has with fundamental casualties in the central defense and in the starting forward of the team throughout the season in Argentina. Until this date, the team is in seventh position, after 13 wins, 5 draws and 9 losses for a total of 44 points. Boca jumps as the favorite to take this key and advance to the next round of the Copa Libertadores.
Ignacio Ramírez, a must see player!
The Nacional striker is one of the most important figures in the team, he seeks to continue his development in the team and now, with the greater possibility that the team will fight to be among the best on the continent, he may have many more minutes to show your quality and help the team fight for the title. During last season he played 26 games, where he scored 12 goals and 3 assists for Nacional. Now, his main objective is to establish himself as an important part of the team's forward line and continue to show the high level of last season.
How does Nacional get here?
Nacional de Montevideo is present at this duel with the objective that the team fight for a place at the top of the Copa Libertadores, after closing last season of the intermediate tournament of the Uruguayan Championship in third place, 5 points behind the leader from Group B with 11 points, after 3 wins, 2 draws and 2 losses. The team has made several additions and has a squad with interesting names, the most important being Ignacio Ramírez, Diego Zabala, Marcos Montiel, Franco Fagúndez and Emmanuel Gigliotti. The team underwent a number of important changes and was forced to reinforce the squad for a new adventure in the Uruguayan Championship. Nacional will seek to be one of the protagonists in the championship, they started in good shape in the group stage of the Copa Libertadores, finishing in second place in Group B with 11 points, after 3 wins, 2 draws and 1 loss.
Where's the game?
The Central Park located in the city of Montevideo will be the venue for this duel between two teams that seek to continue their path within the 2023 Copa Libertadores. This stadium has a capacity for 34,000 fans and was inaugurated in 1900.
Welcome!
Good day to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the broadcast of the Nacional vs. Boca Jrs. match, corresponding to the first leg of the 2023 Copa Libertadores Round of 16. The match will take place in Central Park, at 8 p.m. sharp.