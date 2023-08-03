Inter Miami vs Orlando City LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Leagues Cup 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Inter Miami vs Orlando City Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Inter Miami vs Orlando City match.
What time is Inter Miami vs Orlando City match for Leagues Cup 2023?
This is the start time of the game Inter Miami vs Orlando City of 2nd August in several countries
Live Streams
Country
Date
Local Time
TV CHANNEL and Live Streams
USA
August 2, 2023
20:00 ET
Apple TV
Argentina
August 2, 2023
21:00
Apple TV
Bolivia
August 2, 2023
19:00
Apple TV
Brazil
August 2, 2023
21:00
Apple TV
Chile
August 2, 2023
21:00
Apple TV
Colombia
August 2, 2023
19:00
Apple TV
Ecuador
August 2, 2023
19:00
Apple TV
Spain
August 3, 2023
2:00
Apple TV
Mexico
August 2, 2023
18:00
Apple TV
Peru
August 2, 2023
19:00
Apple TV
WATCH OUT FOR THIS ORLANDO CITY PLAYER:
For this match, the player to watch will be Pedro Gallese. The Peruvian goalkeeper will look to be the factor that will keep Orlando City's goal clean sheet and give the Lions the key to victory.
Latest Orlando City lineup:
P. Gallese; R. Santos, R. Jansson, A. Carlos. K. Smith; W. Cartagena, C. Araújo; I. Angulo, M. Pereyra, F. Torres; D. McGuire.
WATCH OUT FOR THIS INTER MIAMI PLAYER
The player to watch throughout the 90 minutes of the match will be Leo Messi. The reigning world champion will be looking to make his presence felt on the pitch and lead his team to victory through his leadership and experience on the field. Likewise, Leo Messi will be looking to get into the top 10 goal scorers.
Inter Miami's final lineup:
D. Callender; D. Yedlin, S. Kryvtov, K. Miller, N. Allen; D. Arroyo, S. Busquets, B. Cremaschi; L. Messi, J. Martinez, R. Taylor.
BACKGROUND
Inter Miami and Orlando City have met on a total of eleven occasions (3 wins for Leo Messi's team, 3 draws, 5 wins for the Lions) where the balance is in favor of Orlando City. In terms of goals, 15 have been scored in favor of Inter Miami and 16 in favor of Orlando City. Their last meeting was on matchday 4 of the 2023 season, when Inter Miami lost 1-3 to Orlando City.
ABOUT THE STADIUM
Lockhart Stadium was a stadium located in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, United States. It was an iconic venue for soccer in the region and in particular for the Miami Fusion professional soccer team, which was part of Major League Soccer.
However, as the years passed, Lockhart Stadium began to show signs of deterioration and lack of modernization, leading to the decision to demolish it in 2019 to make way for a new era of soccer in the region. In its place, a new stadium called DRV PNK Stadium was built, which became the home of Inter Miami CF, another MLS team founded in 2020.
PERFECT LION'S PACE
On the other hand, Orlando City comes into this match being the underdog on paper because, compared to Inter Miami, it does not have the stars that have arrived to the team coached by David Beckham. However, the numbers are cold and show Orlando City as one of the favorites to surprise, since in their first match they beat Houston Dynamo in a penalty shootout, taking both points. In their second match, Orlando City defeated Santos Laguna in a match full of goals that ended 2-3.
HOW INTER MIAMI ARRIVES
Inter Miami arrives to this duel as one of the favorites to advance to the round of 16 of the Leagues Cup and continue alive in this new edition of the most attractive tournament in CONCACAF where MLS and Liga MX seek to demonstrate which league is the one that dominates in the northern region of the American continent. Leo Messi and company had no problems to win in the group stage where in their first game they defeated Cruz Azul 2-1 with a last minute goal and in their second game, they mercilessly beat Atlante United to secure their qualification and the leadership of group A.
Welcome to the preview of the 16th round of the exciting Leagues Cup!
The stage is set for a true soccer party when the best teams in North America face off in this exciting stage of the tournament. Emotions are running high as fans wait anxiously to witness duels full of passion and talent. In this knockout stage, MLS and Liga MX teams will battle it out in 90 minutes or maybe even on penalty kicks in order to keep fighting to lift the most coveted trophy in North America and earn the qualifying ticket to the CONCACAF Champions League, thus having the opportunity to fight to attend the next great Club World Cup in the year 2025. In this match, Leo Messi's Inter Miami will be looking to continue their home form against Orlando City, who will be looking to make a splash away from home.
Kick-off time
The Inter Miami vs Orlando City match will be played at Lockhart Stadium, in Miami, USA. The kick-off is scheduled at 20:00 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2023 Leagues Cup Match: Inter Miami vs Orlando City!
My name is Luis Miguel and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.