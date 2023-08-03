Mazatlan FC vs FC Dallas LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Leagues Cup 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE UPDATES
Tune in here Mazatlán FC vs FC Dallas Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Mazatlan FC vs FC Dallas match.
What time is Mazatlan FC vs FC Dallas match for Leagues Cup 2023?
This is the start time of the game Mazatlan FC vs FC Dallas of 2nd August in several countries
|
Live Streams
|
Country
|
Date
|
Local Time
|
TV CHANNEL and Live Streams
|
USA
|
August 2, 2023
|
21:00 ET
|
Apple TV
|
Argentina
|
August 2, 2023
|
22:00
|
Apple TV
|
Bolivia
|
August 2, 2023
|
20:00
|
Apple TV
|
Brazil
|
August 2, 2023
|
22:00
|
Apple TV
|
Chile
|
August 2, 2023
|
22:00
|
Apple TV
|
Colombia
|
August 2, 2023
|
20:00
|
Apple TV
|
Ecuador
|
August 2, 2023
|
20:00
|
Apple TV
|
Spain
|
August 3, 2023
|
3:00
|
Apple TV
|
Mexico
|
August 2, 2023
|
19:00
|
Apple TV
|
Peru
|
August 2, 2023
|
20:00
|
Apple TV
WATCH OUT FOR THIS FC DALLAS PLAYER
Sebastian Lletget will be the player to watch throughout the 90 minutes of the Leagues Cup Round of 16. The American has been characterized as a great player in the Dallas midfield and has been fundamental in the team's containment, so Mazatlan should be careful as the passing lines could be interrupted by this great player.
LATEST FC DALLAS LINEUP
M. Paes; G. Jesus, S. Ibeagha, J. Martínez, M Farfan; S. Lletget, E. Cerrillo, A. Velasco; B. Kamungo, J. Ferreira, J. Obrian.
WATCH OUT FOR THIS MAZATLAN FC PLAYER
The player to watch for this round of 16 match will be attacking midfielder Eduardo Bello. The Venezuelan-born player is one of the best known in Liga MX and so far he has been a key player for Mazatlán to continue to surprise in this Leagues Cup.
Latest Mazatlan FC lineup:
R. Gutiérrez; J. Madueña, F. Almada, L. Merolla, J. Díaz; J. Intriago, A. Montaño; A. Medina, J. Colmán, E. Bello
Background:
Mazatlan FC and FC Dallas have never met at any time or any official/friendly tournament, so this will be the first time both teams will meet face to face on the pitch. This factor adds a little more spice to the encounter as both teams will be looking to take the win as it is the first meeting.
ABOUT THE STADIUM
Toyota Stadium, also known as Toyota Stadium, is a modern soccer stadium located in Frisco, Texas, United States. It is home to the professional soccer team FC Dallas, which competes in Major League Soccer. The stadium was opened in 2005 and has been the epicenter of soccer in the region ever since. It is owned by the City of Frisco and operated by Hunt Sports Group, the same company that owns FC Dallas.
Toyota Stadium has been designed to provide a first-class experience for both players and fans. It has a seating capacity of approximately 20,500 spectators and features state-of-the-art facilities.
Toyota Stadium has been designed to provide a first-class experience for both players and fans. It has a seating capacity of approximately 20,500 spectators and features state-of-the-art facilities.
TO DEMONSTRATE THE POWER OF DALLAS
FC Dallas will have the opportunity to play this round of 16 at home and in the company of their fans, so they will try to make their home advantage count and advance to the next round in this new edition of the Leagues Cup. In their first game, Dallas lost to Charlotte FC in a penalty shootout; however, they managed to earn a valuable point for their debut because in their second game, they were merciless in beating Necaxa 3-0 to secure their place in the next round.
HOW DO THE MAZATLAN CANNONEERS ARRIVE?
The Mazatlan FC team arrives to this match after having surprised the Liga MX and MLS teams, as nobody expected that the team from the Pearl of the Pacific would put a hard blow on the table after beating Austin FC 3-1 and defeating FC Juarez to become the first Mexican team to qualify to the next round and take the lead in their group. Now, Mazatlan will want to continue to show what they are really made of and beat LAFC at home in front of their own fans.
Welcome to the preview of the 16th round of the exciting Leagues Cup!
The stage is set for a true soccer party when the best teams in North America face off in this exciting stage of the tournament. Emotions are running high as fans wait anxiously to witness duels full of passion and talent. In this knockout stage, MLS and Liga MX teams will battle it out in 90 minutes or maybe even on penalty kicks in order to keep fighting to lift the most coveted trophy in North America and earn the qualifying ticket to the CONCACAF Champions League, thus having the opportunity to fight to attend the next great Club World Cup in the year 2025. In this match, the Mexican team will be looking to stay alive to continue giving Mazatlan a reason to rejoice when they face FC Dallas, where the MLS team will want to make itself felt at home and with its people.
Kick-off time
The Mazatlan FC vs FC Dallas match will be played at Toyota Stadium, in Texas, USA. The kick-off is scheduled at 21:00 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2023 Leagues Cup Match: Mazatlan FC vs FC Dallas!
My name is Luis Miguel and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.