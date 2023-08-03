Pachuca vs Houston Dynamo LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Leagues Cup 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned for the Pachuca vs Houston Dynamo live stream.
Where and how to watch Pachuca vs Houston Dynamo live online
Pachuca vs Houston Dynamo can be tuned in from the Apple TV App live streams.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
What time is the Pachuca vs Houston Dynamo match of the Leagues Cup Round of 32?
Argentina: 20:00 hours
Bolivia: 19:00 hours
Brazil: 19:00 hours
Chile: 17:00 hours
Colombia: 7:00 p.m.
Ecuador: 7:00 p.m.
United States: 9:00 p.m. PT and 11:00 p.m. ET
Mexico: 7:00 p.m.
Paraguay: 20:00 hours
Peru: 7:00 p.m.
Uruguay: 22:00 hours
Venezuela: 7:00 p.m.
Japan: 21:00 hours
India: 05:00 hours
Nigeria: 01:00 hours
South Africa: 02:00 hours
Australia: 09:00 hours
United Kingdom ET: 01:00 hours
Pachuca Statements
"We will try to have control of the ball and then with order and pressure at key moments against our opponents, we will be cautious but we will not change our style of play because that would be cheating ourselves."
Houston's final lineup
Pachuca's final lineup
How is Houston coming?
How does Pachuca fare?