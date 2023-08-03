Pachuca vs Houston Dynamo LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Leagues Cup 2023
9:00 AM32 minutes ago

Stay tuned for the Pachuca vs Houston Dynamo live stream.

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Pachuca vs Houston Dynamo live, as well as the latest information from Shell Energy Stadium.
8:55 AM37 minutes ago

Where and how to watch Pachuca vs Houston Dynamo live online

The match will be broadcast on TV on the TUDN channel.

Pachuca vs Houston Dynamo can be tuned in from the Apple TV App live streams.

If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.

8:50 AM42 minutes ago

What time is the Pachuca vs Houston Dynamo match of the Leagues Cup Round of 32?

This is the kick-off time for the Pachuca vs Houston Dynamo match on August 2, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 20:00 hours

Bolivia: 19:00 hours

Brazil: 19:00 hours

Chile: 17:00 hours

Colombia: 7:00 p.m.

Ecuador: 7:00 p.m.

United States: 9:00 p.m. PT and 11:00 p.m. ET

Mexico: 7:00 p.m.

Paraguay: 20:00 hours

Peru: 7:00 p.m.

Uruguay: 22:00 hours

Venezuela: 7:00 p.m.

Japan: 21:00 hours

India: 05:00 hours 

Nigeria: 01:00 hours

South Africa: 02:00 hours

Australia: 09:00 hours

United Kingdom ET: 01:00 hours

8:45 AMan hour ago

Pachuca Statements

Guillermo Almada spoke ahead of the match: "We are in a good moment and we are very excited to play in this tournament, so we are going to enjoy it to the fullest and we are going to try to win it by any means possible, taking advantage of every opportunity that we generate".

"We will try to have control of the ball and then with order and pressure at key moments against our opponents, we will be cautious but we will not change our style of play because that would be cheating ourselves."

8:40 AMan hour ago

Houston's final lineup

A. Clark; F. Escobar, Micael, D. Sviatchenko, G. Dorsey; H. Herrera, Artur, A. Carrasquilla, A. Bassi, C. Baird; A. Ibrahim.
8:35 AMan hour ago

Pachuca's final lineup

 Carlos Moreno; Óscar Murillo, Gustavo Cabral, Byron Castillo, José Castillo, Erick Sánchez, Elías Montes, Bryan González, David Terans, Roberto de la Rosa, Lucas Di yorio
8:30 AMan hour ago

How is Houston coming?

Houston Dynamo comes into this match after defeating Santos in penalty kicks, and previously defeated Orlando City in penalty kicks after being tied.

8:25 AMan hour ago

How does Pachuca fare?

Pachuca qualified directly to these instances, Almada's team arrives with many absentees, the last one being their goalkeeper who rescinded his contract by mutual agreement with the Club. The team from Hidalgo has two draws and a resounding defeat of four goals to zero in Liga MX, in preparation for the match against Real Oviedo.

8:20 AMan hour ago

The Pachuca vs Houston Dynamo match will be played at Shell Energy Stadium.

The Pachuca vs Houston Dynamo match will be played at Shell Energy Stadium, located in Texas, United States. The stadium has a capacity for 18,000 people.
8:15 AMan hour ago

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!

Welcome to the live broadcast of the Pachuca vs Houston Dynamo match, corresponding to the round of 32 of the Leagues Cup. The match will take place at the Shell Energy Stadium at 9:00 pm.
