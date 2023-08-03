Atletico Madrid vs Real Sociedad LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Friendly Match
Image: VAVEL

9:00 AM31 minutes ago

Stay tuned for the Atletico Madrid vs Real Sociedad live stream.

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Atletico Madrid vs Real Sociedad live, as well as the latest information from the BBVA Stadium.
8:55 AM36 minutes ago

Where and how to watch Atletico Madrid vs Real Sociedad online live streaming

The match will be broadcasted on TUDN channel.

Cimarrones vs Atlético Morelia can be tuned in from TUDN App live streams.

If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.

8:50 AM41 minutes ago

What time is the Atletico Madrid vs Real Sociedad match corresponding to the friendly match for the 2023-2024 season?

This is the kick-off time for the Atletico Madrid vs Real Sociedad match on August 2, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 21:00 hours

Bolivia: 21:00 hours

Brazil: 21:00 hours

Chile: 21:00 hours

Colombia: 19:00 hours

Ecuador: 7:00 p.m.

Spain: 21:00 hours

United States: 9:00 p.m. PT and 11:00 p.m. ET

Mexico: 7:00 p.m.

Paraguay: 21:00 hours

Peru: 20:00 hours

Uruguay: 22:00 hours

Venezuela: 20:00 hours

Japan: 8:00 p.m.

India: 8:00 p.m. 

Nigeria: 7:00 p.m.

South Africa: 7:00 p.m.

Australia: 7:00 p.m.

United Kingdom ET: 7:00 p.m.

8:45 AMan hour ago

Atlético's Statements

Diego Simeone spoke after his arrival in Mexico: "I don't know much, I don't really follow him. I have met Mexican players like Héctor Herrera. I can only say that it is a very passionate soccer, that people live with a lot of intensity and that is something wonderful".

"As long as they have the economic possibility of having the best players in the country, it is always better. Beyond not being able to follow it, the matches we have in Europe, you can see from the friends I have who have managed or manage in Mexico, Mexican soccer is historically of good soccer, I always say that when you have people who belong, everything is better". 

8:40 AMan hour ago

Atlético Madrid Statement

Oblak spoke before the match: "When you don't play it's difficult, you support the team from the outside, but it's complicated if you're not on the field as you usually are. It hasn't been an easy few months. Since the first day when I stopped playing I have been recovering, improving day by day and I am able to train and play perfectly. I feel good and happy with how everything has gone."

"It's not the first time, I think it's my fourth visit to the country. Happy, it has always been a nice experience, we know we have many fans in Mexico, always grateful for all the support they give us. The people are very nice, always making an effort to make us feel good and we enjoy the time in Mexico like the previous times."

"In the end it doesn't matter if it's a League match, Champions League match, friendly match.... Even when you are a kid and play with your friends in the street you want to win. So it will be against Real Sociedad and we will"Yes, I see the team very well. Reinforcements have come in and since the start of the preseason everyone has fit in very well with the team." "The dressing room is very good and we are very excited to start the season. We are going to do much better than last year, where we didn't start well but then we were good and we will continue like that."

8:35 AMan hour ago

How does Real Sociedad arrive?

Real Sociedad arrives to this duel after beating Bayer Leverkusen by the minimum, the Spanish team will go all out in this very interesting match to get a victory in this important game.
8:30 AMan hour ago

How does Atlético Madrid arrive?

Atletico Madrid played a friendly against Manchester City, Simeone's team beat the English team by two goals to one, a very interesting duel.

 

8:25 AMan hour ago

The match Atletico Madrid vs Real Sociedad will be played at BBVA Stadium

Atletico Madrid vs Real Sociedad will be played at the BBVA Stadium, located in Nuevo Leon, Monterrey. The stadium has a capacity for 650,000 people.
8:20 AMan hour ago

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!

Welcome to the Atletico Madrid vs Real Sociedad live stream, corresponding to the international friendly match. The match will take place at the BBVA Stadium, at 9:00 pm.

 

