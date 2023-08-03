Zamalek vs Al Nassr LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Arabian Club Championship

ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE UPDATES
Tune in here Zamalek vs Al Nassr Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Zamalek vs Al Nassr match.
What time is Zamalek vs Al Nassr match for Arabian Club Championship Match?
This is the start time of the game Zamalek vs Al Nassr of 3th August in several countries
|
Live Streams
|
Country
|
Date
|
Local Time
|
TV CHANNEL and Live Streams
|
USA
|
August 3, 2023
|
11:00 ET
|
Argentina
|
August 3, 2023
|
13:00
|
Bolivia
|
August 3, 2023
|
10:00
|
Brazil
|
August 3, 2023
|
13:00
|
Chile
|
August 3, 2023
|
13:00
|
Colombia
|
August 3, 2023
|
10:00
|
Ecuador
|
August 3, 2023
|
10:00
|
Spain
|
August 3, 2023
|
16:00
|
Mexico
|
August 3, 2023
|
9:00
|
Peru
|
August 3, 2023
|
10:00
Watch out for this Al Nassr player:
For this match, the player to watch will be the team's center forward; Cristiano Ronaldo. Al Nassr's current center forward has played a key role in the victories obtained last season, helping to retain possession of the ball and having a great ability to distribute it in the opponent's field, also, his great right foot is a latent danger for all goalkeepers so he will be important to get the victory.
Latest Al Nassr lineup:
Nawaf Al Aqidi; N. Boushal, A. Alarmi, A. Madu, G. Konan; K. Alghannam, A. Alhassan, A. Al Khaibari, A. Elewai; A. Mohammed, A. Sulaiheem.
Watch out for this Zamalek player:
For this match, the player to watch will be the iconic center forward, Ahmed Sayed Zizo. Egypt's attacker is always a latent danger in the box, whether he has the ball under his control or not, so opposing defenses must always be on their toes as Ahmed Sayed Zizo knows how to slip through defensive lines to get unmarked and score a goal for Zamalek.
Latest Zamalek line-up
M. Sobhy; H. Mathlouthi, H. Abdelmaguid, M. Abdel Ghani, A. Fotouh; Omar Gaber, Nabil Emad; Shikbala, Zizo, I. Ndiaye; S. Jaziri.
Background:
Zamalek and Al Nassr have never met at any time or any official/friendly tournament, so this will be the first time the two teams will meet face to face on the pitch. This factor adds a little more spice to the match as both teams will be looking to take the win as it will be the first meeting.
About the Stadium
King Fahd Stadium, also known as King Fahd International Stadium, is a soccer stadium located in the city of Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia. It is one of the largest and most iconic stadiums in the country and has hosted numerous sporting and cultural events over the years.
The stadium has an approximate capacity of around 68,752 spectators, making it one of the largest stadiums in Saudi Arabia, was inaugurated in 1987 and has since been a prominent venue for various events, including soccer matches, athletic competitions and concerts.
If CR7 is there, then they are bound to win.
On the other hand, Al Nassr has the obligation to respond to their fans after what happened last season in the first division of Arabia, where they could not win the league title in a way where it seemed that, with the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo, the team was going to be champion at the end of the tournament. Now, in this new edition of the Arabian Club Championship, Al Nassr will seek to win the cup to give joy to their fans and show that the best player in the history of soccer can also lift titles in the Middle East.
To surprise the whole world
The Zamalek team will seek to surprise the whole world and join the line of teams that have managed to defeat Cristiano Ronaldo, since it is the last match of the group stage, the Portuguese team will go for the victory with the intention of finishing first in the group, however, the Zamalek fans will also play their game receiving the Arab team in a hostile atmosphere that will weigh throughout the 90 minutes and end up being a factor in favor of the local team. At the moment, the Zamalek team is third in the Egyptian League with 22 wins, 7 draws and 5 defeats.
The last episode of the group stage
The Arabian Club Championship is reaching the final stage of the group stage where the teams are fighting for the last chance to advance to the next round and continue alive in the competition to win the Cup and be the next to touch the glory. In this third matchday, the matches for the next knockout phase will be defined, some clubs are already qualified and are just waiting to play their matches to be on the next side and officially. In this match, Zamalek will host Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr, who are looking to continue their presence in the competition and fulfill the dream of winning a title with the best player in history in their ranks.
Kick-off time
The Zamalek vs Al Nassr match will be played at King Fahd Stadium, in Riad, Saudi Arabia. The kick-off is scheduled at 11:00 am ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2023 Arabian Club Championship Match: Zamalek vs Al Nassr!
My name is Luis Miguel and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.