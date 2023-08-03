Goal and Highlights: Morocco 1-0 Colombia in World Cup Australia and New Zealand 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
Statistics of the match
Possession: 40% Morocco - Colombia 60%
Total Shots: 9 Morocco - Colombia 11
Shots on goal: 7 Morocco - Colombia 3
Total passes: 309 Morocco - Colombia 471
Fouls: 9 Morocco - Colombia 9
First half statistics
Possession: 37,7% Morocco - Colombia 62,3%.
Total Shots: 5 Morocco - Colombia 6
Shots on goal: 4 Morocco - Colombia 0
Total passes: 140 Morocco - Colombia 241
Fouls: 4 Morocco - Colombia 3
Minute 44+4' | GOAL
Colombia wears its main uniform; yellow jersey, white shorts and white socks.
Substitutes - Colombia
Colombia starters
Coach: Nelson Abadia.
Substitutes - Morocco
Morocco starters
Coach: Reynald Pedros.
Ranking in Group H
2 - Germany - three points (Two games played, seven goals scored and two conceded)
3 - Morocco - three points (Two games played, one goal scored and six conceded)
4 - South Korea - Zero points (Two games played, 0 goals scored, three conceded)
Referee Team
1st assistant referee: Elena Mihaela
2nd assistant referee: Gomoescu Țepușă
Fourth official: Akona Zenith Makhalima
Possible Lineup - Colombia National Team
Coach: Nelson Abadia.
Possible lineup - Morocco national team
D.T.: Raynal Pedros.
Declarations - Colombia National Team
Linda Caicedo, Colombia striker.
Declarations - Morocco National Team
Ibtissam Jraïdi, Morocco striker.
Called up - Colombia National Team
Defenders: Manuela Vanegas, Daniela Arias, Angela Barón, Ana María Guzmán, Carolina Arias, Jarelyn Carabalí, Monica Ramos, Daniela Caracas.
Midfielders: Diana Ospina, Lorena Bedoya, Daniela Montoya, Marcela Restrepo, Leicy Santos, Lady Andrade.
Forwards: Camila Reyes, Catalina Usme, Mayra Ramírez, Linda Caicedo, Ivonne Chacón, Elexa Bahr.
Coach: Nelson Abadía.
Called up - Morocco National Team
Defenders: Zineb Redouani, Nouhaila Benzina, Neryne El Chad, Sabah Seghir, Rkia Mazrouai, Hanane Ait El Haj, Yasmin Katie Marabet.
Midfielders: Sarah Kassi, Elodie Nakkach, Salma Amani, Najat Badri, Fatima Tagnaout, Anissa Lahmari.
Forwards: Ghizlane Chebbak, Ibtissam Jraidi, Fatima Ghardi, Kenza Chapelle, Sakina Ouzraoui Diki, Sofia Bouftini, Ri Ayane.
Technical Director: Reynald Pedros.
Key player in Colombia
Key player in Morocco
History Morocco vs Colombia
Actuality - Colombia
- Last five matches
Colombia 1 - 1 Panama (Friendly Match)
Colombia 0 - 0 Ireland (Friendly Match)
Colombia 0 - 0 China (Friendly Match)
Colombia 2 - 0 South Korea (Women's World Cup)
Germany 1 - 2 Colombia (Women's World Cup)
Actuality - Morocco
- Last five matches
Italy 0 - 0 Morocco (Friendly Match)
Switzerland 0 - 0 Morocco (Friendly Match)
Morocco 0 - 1 Jamaica (Friendly Match)
Germany 6 - 0 Morocco (Women's World Cup)
South Korea 0 - 1 Morocco (Women's World Cup)
The match will be played at the HBF Park Stadium
