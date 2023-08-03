South Korea vs Germany: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the Women's World Cup Match
5:30 PMan hour ago

How and where to watch the South Korea vs Germany match live?

If you want to watch the game South Korea vs Germany live on TV, your options is: FOX Network, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UNIVERSO

If you want to directly stream it: Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App, Peacock, UNIVERSO NOW

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

5:25 PMan hour ago

What time is South Korea vs Germany match for Women's World Cup?

This is the start time of the game South Korea vs Germany of 3th August 2023 in several countries:

Argentina 7 am: DIRECTV Sports App, directvsports.com, DIRECTV Sports

Bolivia 6 am: DIRECTV Sports App, directvsports.com, DIRECTV Sports

Brazil 7 am: CazéTV, SporTV e Fifa+

Chile 6 pm: DIRECTV Sports App, directvsports.com, DIRECTV Sports

Colombia 5 am: DIRECTV Sports App, directvsports.com, DIRECTV Sports

Ecuador 5 am: DIRECTV Sports App, directvsports.com, DIRECTV Sports

USA 6 am ET: Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App, FOX Network, Peacock, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UNIVERSO, UNIVERSO NOW

Spain 12 pm: Fifa+

Mexico 5 am: ViX

Paraguay 6 am: DIRECTV Sports App, directvsports.com, DIRECTV Sports

Peru 5 am: DIRECTV Sports App, directvsports.com, DIRECTV Sports

Uruguay 7 am: DIRECTV Sports App, directvsports.com, DIRECTV Sports

Venezuela 6 am: DIRECTV Sports App, directvsports.com, DIRECTV Sports

5:20 PMan hour ago

Speak, Voss-Tecklenburg!

"We think about what things we can adapt. On the one hand, we have options from the squad, on the other hand, and players are out. Of course we always think about that and we also look at how the training performance is going. But we also look at what the opponent reveals to us, what we can exploit through personnel changes.

It wasn't planned against Colombia that we would play so defensively. It's about courage, about conviction. With the fact of how to enter the game. We always want to play higher, especially on Svenja's side. But it depends on what the opponent is doing. You have to be guided by the current situation of the game. The fact that Chantal Hagel acted more defensively was also down to the last opponent. 

I hope that against South Korea we will have more space and the opponent may even play with a line of five. We've tried to work on the subject of running behind the flow for a long time. The implementation is sometimes better, sometimes not so good. We know we have to do it and it is also a potential we have. Despite that, sometimes it is difficult to see the right moment.

It's going to be exciting because the opponent can play three different systems. The question is how they enter the game. They rarely push. But maybe they will surprise us. Colin Bell is a coach who knows how to surprise us with certain things. Korea Republic didn't perform at their best in the second game, but they are capable of much more. That's why we adjust and prepare the players for the fact that it might be different how the opponent acts. But that's not very relevant, because we know they will still give us space - regardless of the system. We have our means against that - both in the build-up to the game and against it. We go in there and we want to win. 

Korea Republic's strengths are the flexibility of the system. They are very, very well trained and can go at least 90 minutes at high speed. The intensity has changed, they've become bolder. Colin Bell has given them confidence. But this process is not over yet and we are looking forward to seeing how they manage the generational leap and what will come from the young players in the next few years."

5:15 PMan hour ago
5:10 PM2 hours ago

Situation in Germany

With Lena Oberdorf and Nicole Anyomi on the standby list, Martina Voss-Tecklenburg will be without the injured Sara Doorsoun.
5:05 PM2 hours ago

Speak, Colin Bell!

"The perception of our team has changed in South Korea and also in the world. But you have the expectations, and the expectation when you come to a World Cup is obviously to perform at a high level and unfortunately we haven't been able to show that consistently. What we lacked in those two games is that winning moment, that goal, just to break that duck. I think we lacked that - that action to really show and prove that we are good enough. I know the players are good enough, but it was very disappointing.

The only frustration I had here is that I didn't see the best from my own players. I know they can do better. Just over a year ago we beat Australia 1-0 and now we're sitting at the bottom of the table with no points. So that's the frustration, or I would say more the disappointment, that we haven't been able to show what we can do.

We still have one training session and at least one game to go - if we beat Germany 5-0, we'll be through. 

I told the players yesterday, the chances of us beating Germany 5-0 are maybe so big [very small], but they are not [impossible], which means there is still a chance, and I never, never in my life gave up. So I'm not going to start now, a few days before the big game against Germany. If Germany beat us, fair enough. That's obviously possible. But I've never given up on a game before it's even played."

5:00 PM2 hours ago

4:55 PM2 hours ago

Situation in South Korea

Colin Bell. will not have any absentees. However, Seoyeon Shim and Seonjoo are on the sidelines.
4:50 PM2 hours ago

After thrashing Morocco 6-0, Germany were caught by surprise and stumbled to Colombia 2-1. With the result, the Nationalelf dropped to second place, adding three points.
4:45 PM2 hours ago

Tigresses of Asia

South Korea are already eliminated from the World Cup. The Asian Tigresses are in fourth place with zero points. The South Koreans lost 2-0 to Colombia and 1-0 to Morocco.
4:40 PM2 hours ago

Eye on the game

South Korea vs Germany live this Thursday (3), at the Brisbane Stadium at 6 am ET, for the Women's World Cup. The match is valid for the 3th round of the competition.
4:35 PM2 hours ago

