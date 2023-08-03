South Korea vs Germany: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the Women's World Cup Match

ADVERTISEMENT
How and where to watch the South Korea vs Germany match live?
What time is South Korea vs Germany match for Women's World Cup?
Argentina 7 am: DIRECTV Sports App, directvsports.com, DIRECTV Sports
Bolivia 6 am: DIRECTV Sports App, directvsports.com, DIRECTV Sports
Brazil 7 am: CazéTV, SporTV e Fifa+
Chile 6 pm: DIRECTV Sports App, directvsports.com, DIRECTV Sports
Colombia 5 am: DIRECTV Sports App, directvsports.com, DIRECTV Sports
Ecuador 5 am: DIRECTV Sports App, directvsports.com, DIRECTV Sports
USA 6 am ET: Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App, FOX Network, Peacock, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UNIVERSO, UNIVERSO NOW
Spain 12 pm: Fifa+
Mexico 5 am: ViX
Paraguay 6 am: DIRECTV Sports App, directvsports.com, DIRECTV Sports
Peru 5 am: DIRECTV Sports App, directvsports.com, DIRECTV Sports
Uruguay 7 am: DIRECTV Sports App, directvsports.com, DIRECTV Sports
Venezuela 6 am: DIRECTV Sports App, directvsports.com, DIRECTV Sports
Speak, Voss-Tecklenburg!
It wasn't planned against Colombia that we would play so defensively. It's about courage, about conviction. With the fact of how to enter the game. We always want to play higher, especially on Svenja's side. But it depends on what the opponent is doing. You have to be guided by the current situation of the game. The fact that Chantal Hagel acted more defensively was also down to the last opponent.
I hope that against South Korea we will have more space and the opponent may even play with a line of five. We've tried to work on the subject of running behind the flow for a long time. The implementation is sometimes better, sometimes not so good. We know we have to do it and it is also a potential we have. Despite that, sometimes it is difficult to see the right moment.
It's going to be exciting because the opponent can play three different systems. The question is how they enter the game. They rarely push. But maybe they will surprise us. Colin Bell is a coach who knows how to surprise us with certain things. Korea Republic didn't perform at their best in the second game, but they are capable of much more. That's why we adjust and prepare the players for the fact that it might be different how the opponent acts. But that's not very relevant, because we know they will still give us space - regardless of the system. We have our means against that - both in the build-up to the game and against it. We go in there and we want to win.
Korea Republic's strengths are the flexibility of the system. They are very, very well trained and can go at least 90 minutes at high speed. The intensity has changed, they've become bolder. Colin Bell has given them confidence. But this process is not over yet and we are looking forward to seeing how they manage the generational leap and what will come from the young players in the next few years."
Situation in Germany
Speak, Colin Bell!
The only frustration I had here is that I didn't see the best from my own players. I know they can do better. Just over a year ago we beat Australia 1-0 and now we're sitting at the bottom of the table with no points. So that's the frustration, or I would say more the disappointment, that we haven't been able to show what we can do.
We still have one training session and at least one game to go - if we beat Germany 5-0, we'll be through.
I told the players yesterday, the chances of us beating Germany 5-0 are maybe so big [very small], but they are not [impossible], which means there is still a chance, and I never, never in my life gave up. So I'm not going to start now, a few days before the big game against Germany. If Germany beat us, fair enough. That's obviously possible. But I've never given up on a game before it's even played."
