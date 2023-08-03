Jeonbuk Hyundai vs PSG: Live Stream, How to Watch and Score Updates in International Friendly Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Busan Asiad
The match will take place at the Busan Asiad Stadium in the city of Busan, South Korea. It has a capacity of 56,000 fans.
Probable PSG
The likely PSG team for the match is: Donnarumma, Hakimi, Danilo Pereira, Kimpembe and Bernat; Ndour, Verratti and Renato Sanches; Lee, Ekitike and Gharbi.
Probable Jeonbuk
Jeonbuk's probable team for this match is: Kim, Koo, Jeong, Hong and Choi; Han, Amano, Park and Moon; Rafa Silva and Gustavo.
Luis Henrique
After the defeat to Inter, Luis Henrique spoke to PSG TV and commented on the match: "It was a very good game. It's incredible to lead 1-0 after 80 minutes and then lose in the end, but I remember a lot of positive things. I am very satisfied and I see the team improving every day. The preparation is the right time to improve, to discover yourself as a team, to welcome new players and to test some of them in various positions. This is also the time to prepare physically. Inter Milan were runners-up in the Champions League, they are a very high-level team, with players who have been playing together for years. We've only been training for three weeks. There's still a long way to go, but I'm satisfied."
Lee Kang-in
PSG's Korean striker Lee Kang-in spoke about playing in his home country: "Yes, it's an honor for me and my team to come to South Korea because it's a special place for me. There is a game tomorrow and we will try to get a good result, with a good display. For me, it's good to be here with good players and a good team. Tomorrow we will do our best to deliver a good performance. They are very interested in soccer and love to watch. It's also a good environment to play soccer. Tomorrow you will see that it will be a nice match."
Transfer window
So far the Paris window has seen the arrivals of Arnau Tenas, Xavi Simons, Ndour, Lucas Hernández, Lee Kang-in, Ugarte, Asensio, Skriniar and Ekitiké, as well as the return on loan of Kuirzawa and Draxler. The departures were Icardi, Lavallé, Bitshiabu, Lamy, Kari, Gassama and Ebimbe, as well as Xavi Simons, on loan despite having arrived in this window.
K League and Ligue 1
In the K League Jeonbuk are fourth on 37 points, level with Seoul, three above Gwangju and six below Steelers. In Ligue 1 for the 22-23 season PSG were the champions with 85 points, one above Lens, as well as being 12 above Olympique de Marseille and 13 above Rennes.
Last Matches: PSG
PSG come into this game with one win, one draw and two defeats in their friendly matches. The victory was on Friday (21), 2-0 over Le Havre, with goals from Ekitike and Mbappé. On Tuesday (25), the draw was goalless with AL-Nassr. On Friday (28), the defeat came 3-2 to Cerezo Osaka, with goals from Croux, Kitano and Kagawa, while Ekitike and Vitinha scored for PSG. And on Tuesday (01) the defeat was 2-1 to Inter Milan, with Vitinha opening the scoring, Esposito equalizing and Sensi turning for Inter.
Last Matches: Jeonbuk Hyundai
Jeonbuk Hyundai come into this match on the back of a draw, a win and a loss in their last games. The draw was on July 12, away to Daejon Citizen, 2-2, with goals from Min-kyu and Rafael, while Kim and Shin got the draw for Daejon. On the 16th the victory was at home over Suwon, with a goal by Gustavo. And on Friday (21), away from home, the defeat was to Steelers, 2-1, with a goal by Seon-min, while Chan-hee and Ho-Jae scored for Steelers.
