Aston Villa vs Lazio LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Friendly Match

Last lineup Aston Villa
Martínez, Cash, Konsa, Mings, Pau, McGinn, Kamara, Douglas Luiz, Philogene, Diaby, Watkins.
Last lineup Lazio
94 Ivan Provedel, 13 Alessio Romagnoli, 15 Nicolo Casale, 23 Elseid Hysaj, 29 Manuel Lazzari, 5 Matías Vecino, 10 Luis Alberto, 21 Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, 9 Pedro, 20 Mattia Zaccagni, 17 Ciro Immobile.
How is Lazio coming along?
On the other hand, the Italian team of Lazio, which came very close to being champion last season in Serie A, Italy's top division, was able to obtain a second place 16 points behind the champion Napoli and thus obtain its pass to the Champions League the following season. In their most recent match, the Lazio Eagles defeated DNS Primorje with a 5 goals to 0 victory and thus register their third victory in a row.
How is Aston Villa coming along?
The English club that competes in the first division of England (the Premier League), did not finish the 2022-2023 season as they would have liked, as they were in seventh place in the standings, with no aspirations of winning the championship, but also with no danger of relegation. Fortunately for Aston Villa, they managed to qualify to the Conference League for the following season. They have a seven-game unbeaten streak. In their most recent match, the Villans managed a 3-goal draw against Brentford.
Friendly Match
The European leagues and competitions of all divisions are paused, so many teams are already doing preseason to start their respective competitions with the right foot. On this occasion, two teams, one from Italy and the other from England, will face each other in this friendly match. Will Aston Villa be able to win or will the Italians of Lazzio do it?
The match will be played at the Bescot Stadium
The match between Aston Villa - Lazio will be played at Bescot Stadium, in Bescot, England. Kickoff is scheduled at 2:30 pm (ET).
