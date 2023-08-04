Pumas vs Queretaro LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Leagues Cup 2023
Stay tuned for live coverage of Pumas vs Queretaro in the last 16 of the Leagues Cup 2023.

In a few moments we will share with you the starting line-ups for Pumas vs Queretaro live in the last 16 of the Leagues Cup 2023, as well as the latest information from Audi Field. Keep an eye on the match with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
Where and how to watch Pumas vs Querétaro Dynamo online live in the last 16 of the Leagues Cup 2023

The Pumas vs Queretaro match will be broadcast on TV on Channel 9.
Pumas vs Queretaro can be tuned in from the Apple TV App live streams.

If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.

Audi Field

It is the stadium where DC United plays its home games, it is located in Washington and will host this round of 16 match between Pumas vs Querétaro, it has a capacity for 20 thousand spectators and was inaugurated on July 9, 2018, it will surely have a great entry because of what both teams generate in the American union, certainly a great stadium for this important meeting.

What time is the Pumas vs Queretaro match of the Leagues Cup 2023 Round of 16?

This is the kick-off time for the Pumas vs Querétaro match on 3 August 2023 in various countries:

Argentina: 20:00 hours

Bolivia: 19:00 hours

Brazil: 19:00 hours

Chile: 17:00 hours

Colombia: 19:00

Ecuador: 19:00 hours

United States: 21:00 hours PT and 23:00 hours ET

Mexico: 18:00 hours

Paraguay: 20:00 hours

Peru: 19:00 hours

Uruguay: 22:00 hours

Venezuela: 19:00 hours

South Korea 21:00 PM

Japan: 21:00

India: 05:00 hours 

Nigeria: 01:00 hours

South Africa: 02:00 hours

Australia: 09:00 hours

New Zeland 09:00 hours

United Kingdom ET: 01:00 hours

Italy ET: 01:00 hours France ET: 01:00 hours
Absences

Querétaro will be able to count on a full squad for this match as they have no injured or suspended players, the only casualty will be on the university side, as their winger Ruvalcaba, will travel to Belgium for medical examinations and become a new player of Standard Liege, is the only casualty that Pumas UNAM will have for tomorrow's match.
Background

The record is very even, as they have met on 14 occasions, and have left a record of 5 wins for Pumas, 4 draws and 5 wins for Queretaro, despite this record the favourite is Pumas, because of how they finished the group stage of this Leagues Cup, but no doubt we expect a very exciting match tomorrow.
Last Lineup Queretaro

This is Querétaro's final line-up:

35.Fernando Tapia, 4.Emmanuel Gularte, 2.Omar Mendoza, 3.Oscar Manzanarez, 24.Jonathan Perlaza, 8.Pablo Barrera, 14.Federico Lertora, 5.Kevin Escamilla, 13.Raul Sandoval, 15.Angel Sepulveda, 17.Camilo Sanvezzo. DT: Mauro Gerk.

Latest Pumas line-up

This is the final line-up of the university squad:

33.Gil Alcalá, 6.Nathan Silva, 2.Pablo Bennevendo, 4.Lisandro Magallán, 16.Adrian Aldrete, 15.Ulises Rivas, 18.José Caicedo, 17.Jorge Ruvalcaba, 10.Eduardo Salvio, 12.Cesar Huerta, 19.Gabriel Fernandez. DT: Antonio Mohamed.

How are Querétaro coming along?

For his part the Gallic white of Querétaro, comes to defeat 1-0 Tijuana and remove them from the Leagues Cup, stayed in second place of his group with 3 points and first place place Philadelphia with 6 points, come to this encounter with everything to win and nothing to lose, so look for out with the greatest motivation to try to eliminate one of the four major Mexican football, we expect a great party, full of intensity, goals and emotions, remember that if the party is tied, you will have to define everything in the penalty box.
How are the Pumas coming along?

The Pumas come from defeating DC United 3-0 to finish as group leaders with 4 points and a record of 2 matches played, 1 match won and 1 match that ended in a draw. They arrive at this round of 16 as favorites to defeat Querétaro, although it will not be an easy match, given that as they are from the same league, these two teams already know each other quite well.
Good afternoon friends of VAVEL!

Good evening to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Pumas vs Querétaro match, corresponding to the round of 16 of the Leagues Cup 2023. The match will take place at the legendary Audi Field at 18:00 (CDMX).
