Pumas vs Queretaro LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Leagues Cup 2023

Stay tuned for live coverage of Pumas vs Queretaro in the last 16 of the Leagues Cup 2023.
Where and how to watch Pumas vs Querétaro Dynamo online live in the last 16 of the Leagues Cup 2023
Pumas vs Queretaro can be tuned in from the Apple TV App live streams.
Audi Field
What time is the Pumas vs Queretaro match of the Leagues Cup 2023 Round of 16?
Argentina: 20:00 hours
Bolivia: 19:00 hours
Brazil: 19:00 hours
Chile: 17:00 hours
Colombia: 19:00
Ecuador: 19:00 hours
United States: 21:00 hours PT and 23:00 hours ET
Mexico: 18:00 hours
Paraguay: 20:00 hours
Peru: 19:00 hours
Uruguay: 22:00 hours
Venezuela: 19:00 hoursSouth Korea 21:00 PM
Japan: 21:00
India: 05:00 hours
Nigeria: 01:00 hours
South Africa: 02:00 hours
Australia: 09:00 hoursNew Zeland 09:00 hours
United Kingdom ET: 01:00 hoursItaly ET: 01:00 hours France ET: 01:00 hours
Absences
Background
Last Lineup Queretaro
35.Fernando Tapia, 4.Emmanuel Gularte, 2.Omar Mendoza, 3.Oscar Manzanarez, 24.Jonathan Perlaza, 8.Pablo Barrera, 14.Federico Lertora, 5.Kevin Escamilla, 13.Raul Sandoval, 15.Angel Sepulveda, 17.Camilo Sanvezzo. DT: Mauro Gerk.
Latest Pumas line-up
33.Gil Alcalá, 6.Nathan Silva, 2.Pablo Bennevendo, 4.Lisandro Magallán, 16.Adrian Aldrete, 15.Ulises Rivas, 18.José Caicedo, 17.Jorge Ruvalcaba, 10.Eduardo Salvio, 12.Cesar Huerta, 19.Gabriel Fernandez. DT: Antonio Mohamed.