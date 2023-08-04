Charlotte vs Cruz Azul LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Leagues Cup 2023
8:30 AM2 hours ago

Stay tuned for live coverage of Charlotte vs Cruz Azul in the last 16 of the Leagues Cup 2023.

In a few moments we will share with you the starting line-ups for Charlotte vs Cruz Azul live in the last 16 of the Leagues Cup 2023, as well as the latest information from Toyota Stadium. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
8:25 AM2 hours ago

Where and how to watch Charlotte vs Cruz Azul online live in the last 16 of the Legues Cup 2023

The Charlotte vs Cruz Azul match will be televised on Channel 9.

Charlotte vs Cruz Azul can be tuned in from the live streams on the Apple TV App.

If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.

8:20 AM2 hours ago

Toyota Stadium

It is a stadium located in Texas, it is the FC Dallas Stadium, a very important stadium for the MLS, it has a capacity for 20 thousand spectators and was inaugurated on August 6, 2005, it will be the stage for the match of the 16th finals in the Leagues Cup between Charlotte and Cruz Azul, without a doubt a great stadium, for a great match between two very important teams, this stadium has hosted unique matches, both national and international, where even the Mexican national team has already played friendly matches as well as the Gold Cup, a legendary stadium.

8:15 AM2 hours ago

What time is the Charlotte vs Cruz Azul match of the Leagues Cup 2023 Round of 16?

This is the kick-off time for the Charlotte vs Cruz Azul match on 3 August 2023 in various countries:

Argentina: 20:30 hours

Bolivia: 19:30

Brazil: 19:30

Chile: 17:30

Colombia: 7:30 p.m.

Ecuador: 7:30 p.m.

United States: 9:30 p.m. PT and 11:30 p.m. ET

Canada: 9:30 p.m. PT and 11:30 p.m. ET

Mexico: 18:30 hours

Paraguay: 20:30 hours

Peru: 19:00 hours

Uruguay: 22:30 hours

Venezuela: 19:30 hours

Japan: 21:30

India: 05:30 

Nigeria: 01:30

South Africa: 02:30

Australia: 0930 hours

United Kingdom ET: 01:30 hours

Italy ET: 01:30 hours

France ET: 01:30 hours

Belgium ET: 01:30 hours 

Netherlands ET: 01:30 hours

8:10 AM2 hours ago

Absences

Neither team has any suspended or injured players so they will be able to count on a full squad for this match, the only doubt is in Charlotte as they still do not know if they will be able to count on one of their scorers, Enzo Copetti, due to an injury from which he has not been able to recover, all their other players will be available for tomorrow's match.
8:05 AM2 hours ago

Background

These two teams have never met in an international tournament, this will be the first time and the favorite to win the ticket to the next round is Cruz Azul, who despite not having had a good first phase, come stronger to this match that promises a lot of intensity, goals and emotions.
8:00 AM2 hours ago

Last Lineup Charlotte

Esta es la última alineación de Charlotte:

1.Kristjian Kahlina, 29.Adilson Malanda, 24.Jaylin Lindsey, 34.Andrew Privett, 14.Nathan Byrne, 7.Kamil Jozwiak, 37.Scott Arfield, 8.Ashley Westwood, 22.Justin Meram, 13.Brandt Bronico, 11.Karol Swiderski. DT:Christian Lattanzio.

7:55 AM2 hours ago

Last Lineup Cruz Azul

This is Cruz Azul's final line-up:

25.Sebastian Jurado, 24.Juan Escobar, 4.Willer Ditta, 3.Carlos Salcedo, 15.Ignacio Rivero, 19.Carlos Rodriguez, 8.Jesus Dueñas, 29.Carlos Rotondi, 10.Moises Vieira, 7.Uriel Antuna, 21.Augusto Lotti. DT: Ricardo Ferretti.

7:50 AM2 hours ago

How does Charlotte get there?

Charlotte is coming from a 4-1 drubbing of Necaxa to secure their ticket to this round of 16, they finished top of their group with 5 points and still undefeated, they will have a disadvantage which will be not playing in their stadium due to capacity issues, they will also face the high temperatures of Texas something they are not very used to, this is how the two teams arrive at this match which promises to be one of the best in this round of elimination.
7:45 AM2 hours ago

How is Cruz Azul coming along?

Cruz Azul comes from suffering but qualify to the round of 16 after a one-goal draw and a 5-4 penalty shootout win over Atlanta United to earn their ticket to the next round, they were in 2nd place in their group with only 2 points, they will face Charlotte where despite having finished first in their group, the light blue team start as favorites to win and continue advancing in this Leagues Cup, this is how Cruz Azul arrives to this match that is life or death for them.
7:40 AM2 hours ago

Good afternoon friends of VAVEL!

Good evening to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live coverage of the Charlotte vs Cruz Azul match, corresponding to the Round of 16 of the Leagues Cup 2023. The match will take place at the legendary Toyota Stadium at 18:30.
