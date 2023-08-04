Charlotte vs Cruz Azul LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Leagues Cup 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned for live coverage of Charlotte vs Cruz Azul in the last 16 of the Leagues Cup 2023.
Where and how to watch Charlotte vs Cruz Azul online live in the last 16 of the Legues Cup 2023
Charlotte vs Cruz Azul can be tuned in from the live streams on the Apple TV App.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Toyota Stadium
What time is the Charlotte vs Cruz Azul match of the Leagues Cup 2023 Round of 16?
Argentina: 20:30 hours
Bolivia: 19:30
Brazil: 19:30
Chile: 17:30
Colombia: 7:30 p.m.
Ecuador: 7:30 p.m.
United States: 9:30 p.m. PT and 11:30 p.m. ET
Canada: 9:30 p.m. PT and 11:30 p.m. ET
Mexico: 18:30 hours
Paraguay: 20:30 hours
Peru: 19:00 hours
Uruguay: 22:30 hours
Venezuela: 19:30 hours
Japan: 21:30
India: 05:30
Nigeria: 01:30
South Africa: 02:30
Australia: 0930 hours
United Kingdom ET: 01:30 hours
Italy ET: 01:30 hours
France ET: 01:30 hours
Belgium ET: 01:30 hours
Netherlands ET: 01:30 hours
Absences
Background
Last Lineup Charlotte
1.Kristjian Kahlina, 29.Adilson Malanda, 24.Jaylin Lindsey, 34.Andrew Privett, 14.Nathan Byrne, 7.Kamil Jozwiak, 37.Scott Arfield, 8.Ashley Westwood, 22.Justin Meram, 13.Brandt Bronico, 11.Karol Swiderski. DT:Christian Lattanzio.
Last Lineup Cruz Azul
25.Sebastian Jurado, 24.Juan Escobar, 4.Willer Ditta, 3.Carlos Salcedo, 15.Ignacio Rivero, 19.Carlos Rodriguez, 8.Jesus Dueñas, 29.Carlos Rotondi, 10.Moises Vieira, 7.Uriel Antuna, 21.Augusto Lotti. DT: Ricardo Ferretti.