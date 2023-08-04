Atlas vs New England LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Leagues Cup Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Atlas vs New England in Leagues Cup
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Atlas vs New England match in the Leagues Cup.
What time is Atlas vs New England match for Leagues Cup?
This is the start time of the game Atlas vs New England of August 03rd in several countries:
Mexico: 18:00 hours CDMX
Argentina: 19:00 hours
Chile: 7:00 p.m.
Colombia: 18:00 hours
Peru: 18:00 hours
USA: 8:00 p.m. ET
Ecuador: 8:00 p.m. ET
Uruguay: 20:00 hours
Paraguay: 19:00 hours
Spain: 02:00 hours
Where and how to watch Atlas vs New England and live
The match will be broadcasted on Apple TV.
If you want to watch Atlas vs New England in streaming you can watch it on Apple TV.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
How is Atlas coming?
The locals come from winning against Cruz Azul 2-0 in their last match, having in their last 5 matches, 3 wins, 1 draw and 1 loss, so they can continue with the confidence in this start and get to make up this match.
Atlas 1 - 0 Toronto FC, Jul 30, 2023, Leagues Cup
New York City FC 0 - 1 Atlas, July 23, 2023, Leagues Cup
Santos 0 - 0 Atlas, July 13, 2023, Liga MX
Monterrey 1 - 0 Atlas, Jul. 9, 2023, Liga MX
Atlas 2 - 0 Cruz Azul, Jul. 1, 2023, Liga MX
How is New England doing?
The visitors lost 3-0 against Real Salt Lake in the previous Leagues Cup match, in their last 5 matches they have a very bad streak, with 0 draws, 2 defeats and 3 wins.
Atlético San Luis 1 - 5 New England Revolution, Jul. 26, 2023, Leagues Cup
New York Red Bulls 0 - 0 New England Revolution, July 22, 2023, Copa de las Ligas
New England Revolution 4 - 0 D.C. United, Jul. 15, 2023, Major League Soccer USA
New England Revolution 2 - 1 Atlanta United FC, July 12, 2023, USA Major League Soccer
New York Red Bulls 2 - 1 New England Revolution, July 8, 2023, USA Major League Soccer
Watch out for this Atlas player
Jordy Caicedo, Ecuadorian attacker of 25 years old has been in charge of being the scorer of the Mexicans in the Leagues Cup, his performance in the team has been good, having in total 2 games as a starter and 0 as a substitute, despite being on the decline in the team, he has been able to excel and be crucial, having 1 goal in his account, in addition to 0 assists in the international tournament, so he hopes that in this tournament he starts with the right foot.
Watch out for this New England player
Giacomo Vrioni, 24 year old forward from Albania has been in charge of being the scorer of the Americans this season, his performance in the team has been good, having in total 5 games as a starter and 14 as a substitute, despite being on the decline in the team, he has been able to stand out and be crucial, having 5 goals in his account, plus 1 assist, so he hopes that in this tournament he starts with the right foot, in this international tournament he has 3 games and 2 goals.
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the broadcast of the Atlas vs New England match, corresponding to the Leagues Cup. The match will take place at Gillette Stadium at 8:00 pm.