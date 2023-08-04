Leon vs Real Salt Lake LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Leagues Cup Match
Image: VAVEL

11:00 AM32 minutes ago

Stay tuned for the León vs Real Salt Lake live stream

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Leon vs Real Salt Lake live, as well as the latest information from America First Field Stadium. Don't miss any details of the match with VAVEL's up-to-the-minute live online coverage.
10:55 AM37 minutes ago

Where and how to watch Leon vs Real Salt Lake live online

The match will be broadcasted on TUDN Channel.

Leon vs Real Salt Lake can be tuned in from the live streams on Apple TV App.

If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL USA is your best option.

10:50 AM42 minutes ago

What time is the León vs Real Salt Lake match of the Leagues Cup Round of 32?

This is the kick-off time for the Leon vs Real Salt Lake match on August 3, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 21:30 hours

Bolivia: 20:30 hours

Brazil: 8:30 p.m.

Chile: 6:30 p.m.

Colombia: 8:30 p.m.

Ecuador: 8:30 p.m.

United States: 10:30 p.m. PT and 00:30 a.m. ET

Mexico: 8:30 p.m.

Paraguay: 21:30 hours

Peru: 8:30 p.m.

Uruguay: 11:30 p.m. PT and 11:30 p.m. ET

Venezuela: 8:30 p.m.

Japan: 10:30 p.m.

India: 6:30 a.m. 

Nigeria: 2:30 a.m.

South Africa: 3:30 a.m.

Australia: 10:30 a.m.

United Kingdom ET: 0230 hours

10:45 AMan hour ago

Leon Statements

Nicolas Larcamon spoke before the match: "In the case of Diente, I love him, he is a spectacular player, hopefully he can be, he is among the names, he is not the only one, it is not easy that he can be the player that arrives, because there are several things with the club issues that have to be resolved".

"The idea is not to stay with those we already have, the intention is to go for that reinforcement, that before Victor we were already looking for him, now much more, but we must be smart, we want to attack with enough time for adaptation, that he comes to be an important piece."

10:40 AMan hour ago

Real Salt Lake's last lineup

Beavers; Oviedo, Vera, Glad, Hidalgo; Luna, Ruiz, Ojeda, Savarino; Rubín, Chicho
10:35 AMan hour ago

Leon's final lineup

Cota; Barreiro, Adonis Frias, Tesillo; Moreno, Rodriguez, Romero, Rodriguez; Mena, Rubio, Fernandez
10:30 AMan hour ago

How does Real Salt Lake fare?

Real Salt Lake lost their last match in the group stage by three goals to zero, however it was with this same score that they ended up beating Seattle Sounders in the first game of the first matchday.

10:25 AMan hour ago

How will León arrive?

Leon comes into this match after defeating the LA Galaxy by the minimum score, Larcamon's team will be looking to continue to make a name for themselves and continue to advance in this important match.

10:20 AMan hour ago

The León vs Real Salt Lake match will be played at America First Field Stadium, located in Utah, United States. The stadium has a capacity for 18,000 people.
10:15 AMan hour ago

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!

Welcome to the live broadcast of the León vs Real Salt Lake match, corresponding to the round of 32 of the Leagues Cup. The match will take place at America First Field Stadium at 22:30.
