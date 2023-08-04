Feyenoord vs PSV LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Netherlands Super Cup

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is Feyenoord vs PSV match for Netherlands Supercup Match?
This is the start time of the game Feyenoord vs PSV of 4th August in several countries
Watch out for this PSV player:
For this match, the player to watch will be PSV's iconic center forward Luuk de Jong. The Dutch striker is always a latent danger in the box, whether or not he has the ball under his control, so opposing defenses must always be alert as Luuk de Jong knows how to slip through the defensive lines to get unmarked and score a goal for PSV.
Last PSV lineup:
J. Drommel; P. Van Aanholt, J. Branthwaite, A. Ramalho, J. Teze; X. Simons, I. Sangaré, J. Veerman, J. Bakayoko; G. Til, L. De Jong.
Watch out for this Feyenoord player:
For this match, the player to watch will be the iconic center forward, Santiago Gimenez. The Mexican striker is always a latent danger in the box, whether or not he has the ball under his control, so opposing defenses must always be alert as Santiago Gimenez knows how to slip through defensive lines to get unmarked and score a goal for Feyenoord.
Feyenoord's last line-up:
J. Bijlow; N. Kasanwirjo, L. Geertruida, D. Hancko, M. Lopez; T. Van de Belt, R. Zerrouki; Igor Paixao, Q. Maduro, J. Dilrosun; Danilo.
Background:
Feyenoord and PSV have met on a total of 150 occasions (59 wins, 38 draws, 52 wins) with the scales tipping in favor of the Rotterdam side. In terms of goals, Feyenoord have scored 219 goals, but PSV have scored 239 goals. Their last meeting dates back to matchday 20 of the 2022/2023 season, when the two sides drew 2-2.
About the Stadium
Feyenoord Stadium, known as De Kuip, which means "The Bowl" in Dutch, is a soccer stadium located in Rotterdam, Netherlands. It is home to Feyenoord Rotterdam, one of the largest and most successful soccer clubs in the Netherlands. The stadium is widely recognized as one of the icons of Dutch soccer and has witnessed exciting matches and events throughout its history.
The stadium was inaugurated on March 27, 1937 and has been the home of Feyenoord ever since and has an approximate capacity of around 51,117 spectators. It is one of the largest stadiums in the Netherlands and has hosted numerous major international matches and finals.
Seeking to crown this campaign
On the other hand, PSV will seek to obtain the crown desired in the last campaign when the team from Eindhoven maintained an impressive rhythm and level that allowed them to be at the top of the Eredivise, leaving behind rivals such as Ajax or AZ who could only fight for the right to be present in some European competition, however, mistakes in the final stretch of the tournament ended up weighing on the Dutch squad that saw how the title remained in the hands of the team from Rotterdam. Now, they will look to dominate the Netherlands and reclaim the title they should never have lost.
Defending their Monarchy
On the other hand, Feyenoord will be looking to defend their crown conquered last season when the team from the city of Rotterdam maintained an impressive rhythm and level that allowed them to be at the top of the Eredivise, leaving behind rivals like Ajax or PSV who could only fight for the right to be present in some European competition. Now, in this new season, Feyenoord will seek to achieve the bicampeonato and to go as far as possible in the UEFA Champions League.
The first big game of the season
The Netherlands Super Cup, also known as the Johan Cruijff Schaal in honor of legendary footballer Johan Cruyff, is a soccer tournament that pits the Eredivisie champion against the winner of the previous season's KNVB Beker. It is the match that marks the start of the soccer season in the Netherlands and is usually played in late July or early August.
Kick-off time
The Feyenoord vs PSV match will be played at Rotterdam Stadium, in Rotterdam, Netherlands. The kick-off is scheduled at 14:00 pm ET.
